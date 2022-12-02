Zillow, Hewlett Packard Enterprise And These 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

US crude oil futures traded lower this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Wynn Resorts

The Trade: Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN Director Betsy S Atkins sold a total of 5,707 shares at an average price of $83.65. The insider received around $477.39 thousand from selling those shares.

Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN Director Betsy S Atkins sold a total of 5,707 shares at an average price of $83.65. The insider received around $477.39 thousand from selling those shares. What’s Happening: JP Morgan recently upgraded Wynn Resorts from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $71 to $91.

JP Morgan recently upgraded Wynn Resorts from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $71 to $91. What Wynn Resorts Does: Wynn Resorts operates luxury casinos and resorts. The company was founded in 2002 by Steve Wynn, the former CEO.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The Trade: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE EVP and CFO Tarek Robbiati sold a total of 102,138 shares at an average price of $16.00. The insider received around $1.63 million as a result of the transaction.

HPE EVP and CFO Tarek Robbiati sold a total of 102,138 shares at an average price of $16.00. The insider received around $1.63 million as a result of the transaction. What’s Happening: Hewlett Packard recently reported better-than-expected Q4 results.

Hewlett Packard recently reported better-than-expected Q4 results. What Hewlett Packard Enterprise Does: Hewlett Packard Enterprise is an information technology vendor that provides hardware and software to enterprises.

Have a look at our premarket coverage here .

Zillow Group

The Trade: Zillow Group, Inc. Z President of Zillow Susan Daimler sold a total of 7,670 shares at an average price of $35.98. The insider received around $275.95 thousand from selling those shares.

Z President of Zillow Susan Daimler sold a total of 7,670 shares at an average price of $35.98. The insider received around $275.95 thousand from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Zillow, last month, reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.

Zillow, last month, reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results. What Zillow Group Does: Zillow Group is an Internet-based real estate company that has historically focused on deriving ad revenue from third-party brokers on online marketplaces such as Zillow.com, Trulia, and HotPads.

AutoNation