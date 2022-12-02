ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Intel Ireland Hands Out Three Months' Unpaid Leave To 40% Employees As Part Of Cost Cut Drive

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
  • Intel Corp's INTC Irish operation doled out three months' unpaid leave to up to 2,000 staff as part of cost-cutting measures.
  • Intel offered the workers at its manufacturing division unpaid leave as part of a "voluntary time off" program, the Business Post reports.
  • "Voluntary time off programs allow us an opportunity to reduce short-term costs and offer employees attractive time off options," Intel told Reuters, adding that manufacturing talent represents a critical element of its business in Ireland.
  • Intel has nearly 5,000 employees across Ireland.
  • The move comes as the chipmaker cut its full-year profit and revenue forecast in October and warned it would lay off staff. Intel also said it would reduce costs amid the macroeconomic uncertainties.
  • Intel reported revenue of $15.3 billion in the third quarter, down 20% year-over-year.
  • The revenue total missed a Street estimate of $15.43 billion.
  • Price Action: INTC shares traded lower by 0.10% at $29.80 premarket on the last check Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

PepsiCo Plans Job Cuts In North America: Report

PepsiCo Inc PEP is slashing jobs in the headquarters of its North American snacks and beverages divisions. The move, the WSJ reported, proves that cost-cutting is reaching areas other than tech and media. The report added that the job cuts involve hundreds of positions in the company’s North America beverage...
TEXAS STATE
Benzinga

Department Of Justice Asks Federal Court For Another Delay In A Safe Drug Consumption Site Lawsuit

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is requesting more time from federal court in relation to a lawsuit on the legality of safe drug consumption sites, reported Marijuana Moment. The non-profit Safehouse filed a complaint asking the court to protect its proposed consumption center against the “crackhouse statute,” which condemns any location with the “purpose of manufacturing, distributing, or using any controlled substance.” The complaint came after a three-judge panel ruled that Safehouse would be in violation of federal law.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Benzinga

This Tesla Rival Is Offering Employees Hefty Discounts to Buy Its Premium EVs Right Now

Electric vehicle makers are facing a tall order in pushing sales amid a softer consumer spending environment. What Happened: Lucid Group, Inc. LCID, a manufacturer of premium EVs, is offering a discount of $18,000 for its employees to buy its 2022 model Grand Touring before the end of the year, Business Insider reported, citing an internal email from the company.
Benzinga

How Elon Musk Can Sidestep Apple's 30% App Store Fee And Still Keep The Platform On App Store

It seemed last week that Twitter owner Elon Musk could be preparing for a showdown with Apple, Inc. AAPL but the billionaire confirmed later that all is well between the two. A Lose-Lose Proposition: If Twitter is removed from Apple’s App Store, both have a lot to lose, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman said in his weekly “Power On” newsletter. If it comes to an “all-out war” with Apple, Twitter will likely struggle to survive, he said. The Apple writer noted that the App Store provides Twitter with access to 1.5 billion devices.
Benzinga

Facebook Parent Threatens To Take All News Off Platforms If US Passes 'Ill-Considered' Bill — But Is It 'Bluffing?'

Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc META Communications Director Andy Stone said the social media giant would consider removing news from its platform if Congress passes the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, but the company’s statement was met with skepticism online. What Happened: Stone shared Meta’s statement on the Journalism Competition...
Benzinga

Meta's Ad Model Faces Limits In Europe: Why Tech Giant Could See Revenue Downside Ahead

Meta Platforms Inc META is expected to face a massive regulatory charge for its three social networks, Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, in the near future. What Happened: The European Data Protection Board has issued rulings targeting the three sites, and Meta's primary regulator in Ireland will deliver a final judgement within a month, according to Reuters.
Benzinga

Bill Ackman Says Crypto Will Remain 'A Sport For Hobbyists,' Unless...

Billionaire investor and founder of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. PSHZF Bill Ackman believes the cryptocurrency sector cannot materially advance until the issue of custody is fixed. “The problem with the current state of crypto custody is that the custodians do not need to commit fraud for all of your assets...
Benzinga

Open Book Extracts Launches Randomized Placebo-Controlled Trial Of THCV And Rare Cannabinoids For Focus And Energy

Open Book Extracts, announced the launch of its third trial on rare cannabinoids, in partnership with Radicle Science. Radicle Science is conducting the four-week blinded, randomized, placebo-controlled, institutional review board approved trial comparing the effects of various OBX cannabinoid formulations including THCV on energy and focus, as well as other outcomes such as well-being, feelings of anxiety, and pain.
Benzinga

Summit Therapeutics Shares Surge After Licensing Agreement For Cancer Program

Akeso Inc announced a collaboration and license agreement with Summit Therapeutics Inc SMMT to out-license its breakthrough bispecific antibody, ivonescimab (PD-1/VEGF, AK112) for development and commercialization in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Japan. In addition, the company will co-brand the product in the license territories. Currently, Akeso is conducting a...
Benzinga

Where Array Technologies Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Array Technologies ARRY stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
187K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy