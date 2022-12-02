Dec. 6, 1884: The Comet reprinted a story that initially appeared in the Knoxville Tribune. Readers learned that, “Gen. J. T. Wilder is in the city, and during a conversation last evening outlined in a Tribune report, the plans of his new hotel, now in course of erection on the summit of Roan Mountain, the same site as the old Cloudland. The new building is to be 414 feet in length, 42 feet wide, three stories high, with dancing hall in basement and kindergarten. ”

