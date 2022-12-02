ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesborough, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Johnson City Press

That Christmas Story spirit – Wise County career students entertain hundreds of preschoolers

WISE – Nobody shot their eye out or froze their tongue to a flagpole at the Wise County Career and Technical Center Monday. The 120 Wise County preschoolers who visited the Center’s Santa’s Workshop Monday were the first wave of what Principal William Austin says will be as many as a thousand preschoolers and youngsters coming to enjoy “A Christmas Story” themed holiday celebration.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Elizabethton Library Adult Services announces December events

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library has announced the Adult Services and Outreach Department will hold several events in the month of December. The first event is “Come Walk It Off,” a chance to connect with nature. The group will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 2:15 p.m. at the Edwards Island Pavilion.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Northeast State plans free photo op with Santa and helicopter Dec. 9

BLOUNTVILLE — While the reindeers are resting up for the long journey Christmas Eve, Santa is planning a photo op with his helicopter at Northeast State Community College. The Aviation Technology program will offer free photos with Santa and a helicopter 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Wardells turn love of music into school and store

NORTON – It has been a few years since Norton had a music store on Park Avenue, but Jim Wardell and son Ryan Tackett Wardell are bringing their professional and personal musical experience to a new retail business. The Music School and Shop opened in the past few days...
NORTON, VA
WJHL

Rain or shine Johnson City Christmas Parade brings community together

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The rain didn’t stop people from supporting their community at the Johnson City Christmas Parade. Spectators like Blakely Elliott and Montague Meeks braved the cold and rain to support friends and family members in the parade. Elliott is waiting to see her brother perform in the Science Hill band. Elliott, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Single mom looking for fresh start this Christmas

KINGSPORT — Starting over is never easy. Throw in a years-long struggle with addiction and a criminal record, and a fresh start begins to look like a mountain too tall to climb. “It’s hard to get people to understand you. We’re a small close-knit community, and people know people....
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Kingsport native lands role in Dolly Parton Christmas movie

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast Tennessee will be represented in Dolly Parton’s “Mountain Magic Christmas” movie special. Kingsport native Seth Loven stopped by News Channel 11 on Thursday to talk about his role in Dolly’s new Christmas movie. Loven said filming the movie was a great experience. “So my filming days only took two […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

It’s a parade: Christmas on Center Street and Church Circle

KINGSPORT – Dozens of floats and vehicles joined dancers, flag corps, marching bands and Santa to round out Kingsport’s opening of the Christmas season Saturday. Saturday morning’s rain gave way to some evening sun before the parade, with temperatures staying in the 50’s through the evening.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Dec. 6

Dec. 6, 1884: The Comet reprinted a story that initially appeared in the Knoxville Tribune. Readers learned that, “Gen. J. T. Wilder is in the city, and during a conversation last evening outlined in a Tribune report, the plans of his new hotel, now in course of erection on the summit of Roan Mountain, the same site as the old Cloudland. The new building is to be 414 feet in length, 42 feet wide, three stories high, with dancing hall in basement and kindergarten. ”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Sullivan schools earn Level 5 growth, but lower middle school and attendance ratings

BLOUNTVILLE — The good news for Sullivan County Schools Report Card for the 2021-22 school year is that the system overall got a Level 5 in growth, the highest attainable. The bad news is that the system, like others in Northeast Tennessee, struggled at the middle school level academically in growth and overall with attendance. The system is working on improving those areas, both possible legacies of the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy