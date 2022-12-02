(Seguin) — A capital murder suspect from McClennan County, near Waco, has been arrested here in the Seguin area, and now sits behind bars at the Guadalupe County Jail. Chief Deputy Joshua Ray, of the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office, says just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday, sheriff’s deputies arrested Alfred Cornelius, 33. Cornelius was wanted on a capital murder charge from McClennan County. Chief Deputy Ray says the sheriff’s office received information that Cornelius was in the Seguin area, and they coordinated with the McClennan County Sheriff’s Office to capture the suspect. Cornelius remains in custody at the Guadalupe County Jail, and is charged with capital murder of a person under ten years of age.

SEGUIN, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO