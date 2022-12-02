ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

proclaimerscv.com

Former San Antonio Police Department Officer Allegedly Shoots an Unarmed Teen

A former San Antonio Police Department was charged after he shot an unarmed teen eating a hamburger inside a car. San Antonio Police Department Released Bodycam Footage. The San Antonio Police Department provided a summary of what allegedly happened along with bodycam footage from the incident on October 2. James Brennand, a former police officer, responded to a McDonald’s incident in the 11700 block of Bertrand Road at 10:30 p.m. Brennand apparently noticed a car that had avoided him the day before at a traffic stop while chatting with witnesses at McDonald’s.
seguintoday.com

Murder suspect from North Texas arrested in Seguin

(Seguin) — A capital murder suspect from McClennan County, near Waco, has been arrested here in the Seguin area, and now sits behind bars at the Guadalupe County Jail. Chief Deputy Joshua Ray, of the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office, says just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday, sheriff’s deputies arrested Alfred Cornelius, 33. Cornelius was wanted on a capital murder charge from McClennan County. Chief Deputy Ray says the sheriff’s office received information that Cornelius was in the Seguin area, and they coordinated with the McClennan County Sheriff’s Office to capture the suspect. Cornelius remains in custody at the Guadalupe County Jail, and is charged with capital murder of a person under ten years of age.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Dog shot in head with arrow miraculously survives; Medina County Sheriff's Office investigating

DEVINE, Texas — The Medina County Sheriff's Office is investigating an animal cruelty case in Devine after a dog was shot in the head with an arrow on Sunday afternoon. Stacee Gomez remembers seeing her father's dog Boomer, who Gomez and her siblings gifted him two years ago, outside in the yard beforehand. Shortly after, she heard her parent's other dog Lola barking frantically, so she looked out the window.
KSAT 12

Wilson County authorities searching for suspects who stole equipment over weekend

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in tracking down several people who broke into a facility over the weekend. Surveillance footage shows three suspects walking around the site early Sunday morning. The footage shows the trio trying to break into a building before...
fox4news.com

6 children found, mother arrested after abduction in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The six children at the center of an AMBER Alert issued Saturday morning have been recovered and their mother has been arrested, officials say. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says that just before 8 a.m. Dec. 3, deputies and investigators recovered the six missing children that had been last seen in San Antonio on Nov. 30.
