New York City, NY

NYC DOE leader, parent on $200M special education investment

By Veronica Rosario, Aaron Feis, Hazel Sanchez, Dan Mannarino
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City is devoting an additional $200 million to programs for the nearly 200,000 city public school students who receive some form of special education, Chancellor David Banks announced Thursday.

Christina Foti, the DOE’s chief of special education, and advocate Laura Espinoza of the group Vision Futuro joined PIX11 Morning News on Friday to discuss the importance of the nine-figure investment.

“Our commitment here is to scale and restore those programs, and to really make sure that those programs land in our highest-need communities,” said Foti.

