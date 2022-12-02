Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenWilton, CT
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
Related
Man faces 8 years for crimes including assault at East Hartford club
A former East Hartford man is likely to get eight years in prison for assaulting a former girlfriend when he saw her with another man at a Burnside Avenue nightclub last year, violating probation conditions in a serious 2014 assault in East Hartford, and illegally possessing a gun in Hartford.
Journal Inquirer
Connecticut man arrested in killing, dismemberment of baby
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man wanted for the killing and dismemberment of his 11-month-old daughter has been arrested after a two-week search by local and federal authorities. Police said Christopher Francisquini, 31, was found at a bus stop in Waterbury on Friday afternoon after a person who...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Suspected Naugatuck baby killer fought with father, girlfriend
Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Dec. 6, including what was revealed in court in the case of a suspected baby killer. New Englanders could be asked to curb energy usage, cyberattacks rose, and more Americans are getting second jobs. Here's the Morning Business Report for Dec. 6.
Judge delays Windsor Locks stabbing sentencing after victim’s family protests
A judge on Monday postponed completion of the sentencing of Quahzier Nathaniel Bouie in the 2018 stabbing death of Michael Keene in the Windsor Locks condominium they occupied with family members to give prosecutors more time to deal with objections by Keene’s family and friends to Bouie’s plea bargain.
Naugatuck father accused of killing 11-month-old daughter appears in court
WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some might find disturbing.Discretion is advised. NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Naugatuck father accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter faced a judge Monday. After evading authorities for two weeks, police captured Christopher Francisquini just after 3 p.m. Friday at a bus stop near the courthouse on Grand Street in Waterbury. […]
Arraignment today for accused CT baby killer
Thirty-one-year-old Christopher Francisquini of Naugatuck, CT, is scheduled to be arraigned in Waterbury on charges of murdering his eleven-month-old daughter
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Suspected Naugatuck baby killer set to face a judge
Meteorologist Scot Haney said temps may climb into the 50s in Monday. Rain is in the forecast later in the week. Here is his Monday mid-morning forecast. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Dec. 5, including a preview of a court appearance for a suspected baby killer.
New Haven, plaintiffs agree to pursue settlement talks in Randy Cox case
There appears to be movement toward a settlement in the Randy Cox case in New Haven. Mayor Justin Elicker says in a statement that he’s pleased all parties have undertaken early settlement discussions.
Journal Inquirer
Defendant in West Haven trial guilty of fraud, conspiracy
The defendant in a high-profile fraud trial involving the theft of more than $431,000 from the city of West Haven was found guilty Friday of two federal crimes. After roughly five hours of deliberations, a 12-member jury convicted John Trasacco, a Branford resident, of wire fraud and a federal conspiracy charge.
58-Year-Old Killed In Chain-Reaction I-84 Crash In West Hartford
A 58-year-old Connecticut man was killed in a seven-vehicle chain-reaction crash on I-84. The crash took place in Hartford County around 5 a.m., on I-84 in West Hartford near Exit 44. According to the Connecticut State Police, Gary Michael Carter, of Enfield, was killed when his 2017 Volvo TT hit...
Lookout gets 5 years in East Hartford 7-Eleven heist
A New Britain man who was accused of being the lookout during the November 2018 armed robbery of an East Hartford convenience store has accepted a plea bargain and received a five-year prison sentence, half the prison time he would have received in a 2019 plea offer he rejected. DEFENDANT:...
Randy Cox’s legal team and City of New Haven agree to pursue settlement negotiations in $100 million civil case
The legal team for Richard "Randy" Cox and the City of New Haven agreed to pursue settlement negotiations in a $100 million civil case, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker announced.
Connecticut will give you $50K if you can help solve these homicide cases
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Did you see something? Say something. Across Connecticut, many families have waited decades to see justice for their loved ones. In some, they’ve died without having answers. The state allows the governor to authorize up to a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a […]
Journal Inquirer
‘Torso Killer’ admits killing 5 women decades ago near NYC
MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — A serial killer known as the “Torso Killer” admitted Monday to killing a 23-year-old woman outside a Long Island shopping mall in 1968 and four other women decades ago. Richard Cottingham was arraigned earlier this year on a second-degree murder charge in connection...
Journal Inquirer
Police: Man hit with hammer in Manchester Walmart fight
MANCHESTER — A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a hammer during a fight in Walmart Monday, police said. The person appears to have minor injuries to his hand, police said. The brawl broke out shortly before 10 a.m. near the Customer Service department of the store at 420 Buckland Hills Drive, according to an Atlas One alert.
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: DiMassa reveals new details in West Haven fraud case
(WTNH) – It was quite a week in Hartford federal court. A federal criminal trial into alleged fraud in West Haven revealed a mountain of new information about what may have been happening behind the scenes in a scheme to steal hundreds of thousands in taxpayer money. All of...
texasbreaking.com
Father Chokes, Stabs, Dismembers Baby; FBI Offers $10K to Whoever Can Find Him
On November 18, a baby was discovered in Francisquini’s home in Naugatuck, a town located about 17 miles northwest of New Haven, choked, stabbed, and dismembered. As per News 12 Connecticut, the hunt for a convicted felon suspected of brutally killing his 11-month-old daughter and dismembering her body intensified on Monday. Christopher Francisquini, 31, was on parole and allegedly cut off his court-ordered ankle monitor before fleeing, according to Naugatuck police.
Suspect arrested for deadly School St. stabbing in Springfield
A suspect from Springfield has been arrested following a stabbing at an apartment on School Street where the victim has died Monday morning.
Naugatuck Police Department Announces Death Of Retired Officer
Authorities announced the death of a retired officer who spent more than 25 years with a Connecticut police department. The Naugatuck and Prospect Police departments each shared announcements on Monday, Dec. 5, about the death of retired Officer Noreo Gabriel. Prospect Police said Gabriel died on the evening of Saturday,...
nbcboston.com
Police Arrest Connecticut Father Accused of Killing Baby Daughter
The Naugatuck father accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter has been taken into custody, police said. Waterbury Police arrested Christopher Francisquini Friday afternoon at about 3 p.m. Francisquini is accused of killing his baby daughter Camilla Francisquini. He had been on the run for two weeks and was taken into...
Comments / 0