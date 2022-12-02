ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Journal Inquirer

WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

Naugatuck father accused of killing 11-month-old daughter appears in court

WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some might find disturbing.Discretion is advised.  NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Naugatuck father accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter faced a judge Monday. After evading authorities for two weeks, police captured Christopher Francisquini just after 3 p.m. Friday at a bus stop near the courthouse on Grand Street in Waterbury. […]
NAUGATUCK, CT
Eyewitness News

NAUGATUCK, CT
Journal Inquirer

Defendant in West Haven trial guilty of fraud, conspiracy

The defendant in a high-profile fraud trial involving the theft of more than $431,000 from the city of West Haven was found guilty Friday of two federal crimes. After roughly five hours of deliberations, a 12-member jury convicted John Trasacco, a Branford resident, of wire fraud and a federal conspiracy charge.
WEST HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

‘Torso Killer’ admits killing 5 women decades ago near NYC

MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — A serial killer known as the “Torso Killer” admitted Monday to killing a 23-year-old woman outside a Long Island shopping mall in 1968 and four other women decades ago. Richard Cottingham was arraigned earlier this year on a second-degree murder charge in connection...
MINEOLA, NY
Journal Inquirer

Police: Man hit with hammer in Manchester Walmart fight

MANCHESTER — A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a hammer during a fight in Walmart Monday, police said. The person appears to have minor injuries to his hand, police said. The brawl broke out shortly before 10 a.m. near the Customer Service department of the store at 420 Buckland Hills Drive, according to an Atlas One alert.
MANCHESTER, CT
texasbreaking.com

NAUGATUCK, CT
Daily Voice

Naugatuck Police Department Announces Death Of Retired Officer

Authorities announced the death of a retired officer who spent more than 25 years with a Connecticut police department. The Naugatuck and Prospect Police departments each shared announcements on Monday, Dec. 5, about the death of retired Officer Noreo Gabriel. Prospect Police said Gabriel died on the evening of Saturday,...
NAUGATUCK, CT
nbcboston.com

Police Arrest Connecticut Father Accused of Killing Baby Daughter

The Naugatuck father accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter has been taken into custody, police said. Waterbury Police arrested Christopher Francisquini Friday afternoon at about 3 p.m. Francisquini is accused of killing his baby daughter Camilla Francisquini. He had been on the run for two weeks and was taken into...
WATERBURY, CT

