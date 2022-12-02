ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Journal Inquirer

Biden to visit Arizona computer chip site, highlight jobs

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday plans to visit the building site for a new computer chip plant in Arizona, using it as a chance to emphasize how his policies are fostering job growth in what could be a challenge to the incoming Republican House majority. Biden...
ARIZONA STATE
Deadline

Fox News Parts Ways With Lara Trump As Her Father-In-Law Starts Presidential Campaign

Fox News is parting ways with Lara Trump, a paid contributor, following the launch of her father-in-law Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. “We appreciate Lara’s valuable contributions across Fox News Media programming,” a spokesperson for the network said on Saturday. The network has previously ended employment with those who launch presidential campaigns or who are closely connected to them. Donald Trump announced his latest presidential bid last month. During his 2020 presidential campaign, she served as a senior consultant and surrogate. Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump, joined the network as a paid contributor in March, 2021. The announcement was made...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Leader Telegram

Trump Organization convicted in executive tax dodge scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s company was convicted of tax fraud on Tuesday in a case brought by the Manhattan District Attorney, a significant repudiation of financial practices at the former president’s business. A jury found two corporate entities at the Trump Organization guilty on all 17 counts, including conspiracy charges and falsifying business records. The verdict came on the second day of deliberations following a trial in which...
MANHATTAN, NY
Journal Inquirer

Justices spar in latest clash of religion and gay rights

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court's conservative majority sounded sympathetic Monday to a Christian graphic artist who objects to designing wedding websites for gay couples, a dispute that's the latest clash of religion and gay rights to land at the highest court. The designer and her supporters say that...
WASHINGTON STATE

