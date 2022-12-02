ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

Hudson fire chief to step down after 8 years at helm

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bu4cm_0jV4CFdp00

HUDSON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Hudson Fire Chief Anthony Demarco Jr. will step down from his post at the end of December, according to a dedication penned by Catskill Fire Company. He has served around eight years in the chief ranks, with the last six as car one.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and community events delivered right to your inbox!

“A truly talented leader who was always calm on the nastiest of fires,” a spokesperson for the Catskill company noted in a written statement. “He allowed his assistants and line officers to operate without micromanaging.”

The City of Hudson is known for having blocks of buildings with little to no separation, and the online dedication credited Demarco with saving several in his years at the helm. “Time after time, year after year, they save life and preserve historic buildings,” read the dedication.

Catskill firefighter loses workshop in huge blaze

“Chief on behalf of Catskill Fire, and the Catskill residents who you responded to through the years to assist, we thank you so much,” concluded the writing. “Look forward to many more years with you in whatever capacity you choose to serve.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Bear spotted near Castleton Elementary School

CASTLETON ON HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schodack Police are reporting a black bear was seen in the area of Castleton Elementary School. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, as well as the Rensselaer County Sheriff, have been advised of the sighting and are investigating the situation. Authorities...
CASTLETON-ON-HUDSON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Pittsfield Police Chief announces retirement

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Wynn publicly announced his retirement from the Pittsfield Police Department on Tuesday, which will be effective July 8, 2023. Wynn has served in the city of Pittsfield for nearly 30 years. “While serving as the Chief of Police of the Pittsfield Police Department has been the pinnacle […]
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Search for Samantha in Schenectady in its 2nd week

Monday marked 10 days since Samantha Humphrey, 14, was reported missing by her mother. The scene at Riverside Park in Schenectady was active Sunday, with multiple agencies busy searching for the girl. NewsChannel 13’s cameras captured marine rescue boats on the river and a helicopter searching from overhead. Authorities...
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

43K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy