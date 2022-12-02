Hudson fire chief to step down after 8 years at helm

HUDSON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Hudson Fire Chief Anthony Demarco Jr. will step down from his post at the end of December, according to a dedication penned by Catskill Fire Company. He has served around eight years in the chief ranks, with the last six as car one.

“A truly talented leader who was always calm on the nastiest of fires,” a spokesperson for the Catskill company noted in a written statement. “He allowed his assistants and line officers to operate without micromanaging.”

The City of Hudson is known for having blocks of buildings with little to no separation, and the online dedication credited Demarco with saving several in his years at the helm. “Time after time, year after year, they save life and preserve historic buildings,” read the dedication.

“Chief on behalf of Catskill Fire, and the Catskill residents who you responded to through the years to assist, we thank you so much,” concluded the writing. “Look forward to many more years with you in whatever capacity you choose to serve.”

