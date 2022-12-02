Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The ChimesM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Toys, trains, and candy canes highlight Zachary's Christmas in the Village
Children of all ages were treated to toys, trains and candy canes during the annual Christmas in the Village held Friday in Zachary’s Historic Village. The event featured a movie in the park, food trucks, pop-up shopping and live entertainment. Santa Claus visited with children in the Gazebo and Mrs. Claus read stories at the Fire Department.
A Holiday Champagne Brunch at 18 Steak, Velvet Cactus' Gingerbread Brunch and lots of classes
Looking for something festive to jump-start your holiday spirit?. Well, reserve your seats now for the Holiday Champagne Brunch at 18 Steak from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. The restaurant is located in the L'Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge, 777 L'Auberge Ave. The meal includes live...
Slaughter community wrings out water, rings in cheer
The weather Grinch dashed cheer and led to the Slaughter Christmas Parade cancellation, but the Slaughter Christmas Festival continued as planned Saturday. Coordinators with the Slaughter Civic Club and the Slaughter Fire Department circled their sleds to merge the festival and parade plans by handing out the parade throws and moving part of the festival inside.
Mardi Gras 2023 in Baton Rouge: The complete parade list with dates, times
Sure, it's still 2022, football season not done, and 19 shopping days to Christmas. But that doesn't mean we can't start thinking about Mardi Gras (I'm picturing a Hubig's Pie float now). So here goes with Baton Rouge's Carnival parade schedule as of now. As we've learned, everything is subject...
Grinch visits Clinton's A Southern Christmas event to usher in the season
Downtown Clinton businesses were open Friday night for shopping and getting visitors into the Christmas spirit. The town's A Southern Christmas included music, food, shopping and a visit from the Grinch.
Jackson Lions honor longtime scoutmaster with its first service award
In June, the Jackson Lions Club voted that every November members would present a Community Service Award. The group developed the award to honor people who are making significant contributions to the Jackson community through their time, actions, talents and dedication, according to a news release. The honoree selected should serve as a role model for compassion and service and be striving to make the world a better place. He or she should have a passion for helping others in their community.
Slaughter Elementary students race to put together feast
Third graders at Slaughter Elementary School participated in a Thanksgiving Feast Relay during physical education class Nov. 17. Students worked together, cheering on their teammates to collect the items needed for the feast. The team that collected all five of their feast items won the relay race.
These local restaurants will do the cooking for you with their family-style meals
As the holiday season kicks in full force, we often spend our days running around town, gathering gifts, making Christmas lists (checking them twice) and more. Sometimes, the last thing we want to do is make dinner. Never fear. These local Baton Rouge restaurants are doing the cooking for you,...
West Feliciana essay winner rewarded at event
The St. Francisville Area Foundation and KG&L Capital Management sponsored an essay contest asking students to write about “What makes West Feliciana a special place to live?" Students who placed in the essay contest were recognized with cash prizes at a St. Francisville Area Foundation program Nov. 10. Students...
TJ Ribs shutters Prairieville location for good; building owner eyeing new restaurant there
The TJ Ribs location in Prairieville has closed its doors again, and the owner of the building is marketing the space for a new restaurant, according to the real estate agent marketing the property. The Prairieville location opened in 2017 but shut down in 2019. It reopened in 2021 after...
Some Christmas tree ornaments are made from the unexpected, especially in Louisiana
Christmas isn't Christmas in Louisiana if your tree isn't decorated with driftwood, oyster shells, dried okra pods and gourds. Well, admittedly, that's a blanket statement. Not everyone would want these castaway products hanging on their Christmas trees. That is, until they see how some Louisiana crafters work their magic. Take,...
Cajun Palms to become Margaritaville RV resort; it's a 'little piece of Louisiana paradise'
Cajun Palms RV Resort, the Breaux Bridge campground that's popular among locals and tourists, will become Louisiana's first Camp Margaritaville RV Resort. The resort's parent company, Northgate Resorts, announced Tuesday morning that Cajun Palms near Lafayette will transition to Camp Margaritaville RV Resort Breaux Bridge in spring 2023. Cajun Palms...
Saturday program at Shadows takes new look at Black history in New Iberia
The Shadows-on-the-Teche and The Iberia African American Historical Society will open an oral traditions exhibit titled The Second Side: A Historical Retelling of African American Life in Iberia Parish. The event will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Shadows Visitors Center, 320 E. Main St., New Iberia. The exhibit...
Bella Bowman Foundation offers support to children and their families in long-term hospital care
His name is Gage, and he's 18 years old. He's also been diagnosed with cancer and is battling other debilitating conditions brought on by chemo treatments. "He told me he's fighting for his life," Kim Bowman said. "But when I saw his face when they brought him back to his room, I knew we were able to lift his spirits."
Zachary Police bookings for Nov. 25-Dec. 1, 2022
The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Nov. 25-Dec. 1:. Teresa Anthony: 49; 9075 Dove St., Bay St. Louis, Mississippi; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants. Johnathan Cador: 37; 1314 Lake Pointe, Zachary; failure to...
Family of 'top elf' donates bulletproof vests to honor late Livingston sheriff's dispatcher
A year after a beloved Livingston Parish sheriff's deputy and dispatcher died of COVID, her husband is carrying on her legacy as the department's "guardian angel" by donating bulletproof vests to colleagues who served alongside her. Just before Thanksgiving, the family of deceased deputy Laura James, along with "Officer Levi,"...
New hires at Baton Rouge General, b1Bank
-- Dr. Lyndsey Bruno, a surgeon specializing in bariatrics and minimally invasive general surgery, has joined Baton Rouge General’s Advanced Robotics Institute. Bruno is the fourth surgeon to join the institute since September. She graduated from LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans and completed a general surgery residency...
One more step: Savoie asks UL board's lease approval for football stadium plans
University of Louisiana at Lafayette President E. Joseph Savoie is requesting approval for a ground lease with Ragin’ Cajun Facilities Inc. that would nudge forward plans for a $45 million rebuild and renovation on the home field side of the university's football stadium. But the design is yet incomplete and no dates to build have been set.
2 teens shot, injured off North Ardenwood Drive, Baton Rouge police say
Two teens were injured by gunfire Sunday and transported to the hospital, Baton Rouge Police said. The shootings happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the 1000 block of Timberside Drive, off North Ardenwood Drive, police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said. No further details were immediately available. This is a developing...
Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas
A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
