In June, the Jackson Lions Club voted that every November members would present a Community Service Award. The group developed the award to honor people who are making significant contributions to the Jackson community through their time, actions, talents and dedication, according to a news release. The honoree selected should serve as a role model for compassion and service and be striving to make the world a better place. He or she should have a passion for helping others in their community.

13 HOURS AGO