ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Toys, trains, and candy canes highlight Zachary's Christmas in the Village

Children of all ages were treated to toys, trains and candy canes during the annual Christmas in the Village held Friday in Zachary’s Historic Village. The event featured a movie in the park, food trucks, pop-up shopping and live entertainment. Santa Claus visited with children in the Gazebo and Mrs. Claus read stories at the Fire Department.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Slaughter community wrings out water, rings in cheer

The weather Grinch dashed cheer and led to the Slaughter Christmas Parade cancellation, but the Slaughter Christmas Festival continued as planned Saturday. Coordinators with the Slaughter Civic Club and the Slaughter Fire Department circled their sleds to merge the festival and parade plans by handing out the parade throws and moving part of the festival inside.
SLAUGHTER, LA
theadvocate.com

Jackson Lions honor longtime scoutmaster with its first service award

In June, the Jackson Lions Club voted that every November members would present a Community Service Award. The group developed the award to honor people who are making significant contributions to the Jackson community through their time, actions, talents and dedication, according to a news release. The honoree selected should serve as a role model for compassion and service and be striving to make the world a better place. He or she should have a passion for helping others in their community.
theadvocate.com

Slaughter Elementary students race to put together feast

Third graders at Slaughter Elementary School participated in a Thanksgiving Feast Relay during physical education class Nov. 17. Students worked together, cheering on their teammates to collect the items needed for the feast. The team that collected all five of their feast items won the relay race.
SLAUGHTER, LA
theadvocate.com

West Feliciana essay winner rewarded at event

The St. Francisville Area Foundation and KG&L Capital Management sponsored an essay contest asking students to write about “What makes West Feliciana a special place to live?" Students who placed in the essay contest were recognized with cash prizes at a St. Francisville Area Foundation program Nov. 10. Students...
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Cajun Palms to become Margaritaville RV resort; it's a 'little piece of Louisiana paradise'

Cajun Palms RV Resort, the Breaux Bridge campground that's popular among locals and tourists, will become Louisiana's first Camp Margaritaville RV Resort. The resort's parent company, Northgate Resorts, announced Tuesday morning that Cajun Palms near Lafayette will transition to Camp Margaritaville RV Resort Breaux Bridge in spring 2023. Cajun Palms...
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Saturday program at Shadows takes new look at Black history in New Iberia

The Shadows-on-the-Teche and The Iberia African American Historical Society will open an oral traditions exhibit titled The Second Side: A Historical Retelling of African American Life in Iberia Parish. The event will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Shadows Visitors Center, 320 E. Main St., New Iberia. The exhibit...
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary Police bookings for Nov. 25-Dec. 1, 2022

The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Nov. 25-Dec. 1:. Teresa Anthony: 49; 9075 Dove St., Bay St. Louis, Mississippi; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants. Johnathan Cador: 37; 1314 Lake Pointe, Zachary; failure to...
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

New hires at Baton Rouge General, b1Bank

-- Dr. Lyndsey Bruno, a surgeon specializing in bariatrics and minimally invasive general surgery, has joined Baton Rouge General’s Advanced Robotics Institute. Bruno is the fourth surgeon to join the institute since September. She graduated from LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans and completed a general surgery residency...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

One more step: Savoie asks UL board's lease approval for football stadium plans

University of Louisiana at Lafayette President E. Joseph Savoie is requesting approval for a ground lease with Ragin’ Cajun Facilities Inc. that would nudge forward plans for a $45 million rebuild and renovation on the home field side of the university's football stadium. But the design is yet incomplete and no dates to build have been set.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

2 teens shot, injured off North Ardenwood Drive, Baton Rouge police say

Two teens were injured by gunfire Sunday and transported to the hospital, Baton Rouge Police said. The shootings happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the 1000 block of Timberside Drive, off North Ardenwood Drive, police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said. No further details were immediately available. This is a developing...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas

A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy