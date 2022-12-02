Read full article on original website
Proclaiming the power of two: Sun Messages
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- Quick: Think of one of your most trusted friends, now and/or in the past. What did you value about them?. Chances are, the qualities that come to mind will include humor, caring, compassion, reliability, trust, a sense of fun and possibility. A friend accepts us as we are, but also embraces a vision of who we might be, should we choose to work on ourselves.
Oberlin professor to compete on ‘Jeopardy!’ this week
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ron Cheung will compete on the December 7 episode of “Jeopardy!”. The Lakewood resident is an economics professor and department chair at Oberlin College. Depending on the outcome of tonight’s episode, Cheung could face the quiz show’s latest super champion, Cris Pannullo. The former professional...
Food, cookbooks guide: 54 books – bread to boards, salads to salt, others released in 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Judging by what landed on our desk this year, there will be no falling short in the kitchen when it comes to food and cookbooks. Cookbooks have morphed over the years, from general to specific to very focused culinary areas. From geographic marriages like West African and Southern flavors, spices to savory and many others, books have taken on a wide range of topics.
‘Power Rangers’ actresses to visit Parma’s North Coast Nostalgia
PARMA, Ohio -- Adam J. Barsa was admittedly a little too old to fully experience the “Power Rangers” zeitgeist. However, as an astute purveyor of all things pop culture, the North Coast Nostalgia owner knows the lasting legacy of the early 1990s television show that eventually expanded into film and comics.
Whatever the truth about Dr. Boutros’ bonuses, the difference he made for MetroHealth was huge
I have been reading your stories about Dr. Akram Boutros of the MetroHealth System (”Report: Boutros misled board about bonuses,” Nov. 26). I know nothing of the back story or details, but as a recently retired physician from Lorain County, I can tell you from my perspective that he took MetroHealth from a lost, poor, third-rate charity public hospital to a first-class institution of which we can all be proud. MetroHealth went from being an eyesore off of Interstate 71 that took the poor, unhealthy and uninsured to now being in contention with services and quality that rival the other two big medical institutions we all know of in the area.
New Wolf Pack Chorus restaurant to open in Club Isabella space in Cleveland’s University Circle
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A new concept -- Wolf Pack Chorus, owned and operated by Chef Chris Wolf and his wife Katie -- is taking over the former Club Isabella space in on Cornell Road in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood, with an opening date set for late January, early February. Envisioned as approachable fine dining, the 100-seat restaurant sits where the University Hospitals campus meets Little Italy. Despite the neighborhood, it will not be an Italian restaurant.
Kulas Foundation awards $2 million to Cleveland Institute of Music
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Institute of Music received a $2 million grant from the Kulas Foundation this week. The $2 million commitment has two elements: a one-time, $1 million leadership gift and a pledge of $150,000 in annual operating support for seven years. The funds will support the renovation...
How to give seeds, native plants or even a full garden by shopping local in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The holiday season is here again, and if you are looking for a gift idea for a gardener or nature enthusiast in your life, how about a Northeast Ohio wildlife sanctuary—in the form of native plants?. From seeds to plants to a pre-designed garden, giving a...
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band coming to The Kent Stage in January
The veteran country/Americana ensemble Nitty Gritty Dirt Band returns to The Kent Stage on Friday, March 10. Tickets are $48-$78 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, December 9, at Kentstage.org. The three-time Grammy-winning country and Americana band is on tour behind their Spring 2022 release, “Dirt Does Dylan,”...
Orlando Baking Co. in Cleveland Celebrates 150 Years
The family-owned bakery divulges the secrets behind the company's longevity. By Jacob DeSmit. The secret recipe to Orlando Baking Co.'s longevity, as it celebrates its 150th year anniversary, isn’t much of a secret at all — it’s in the name. A career in the family business tends...
Immigrant Son Brewery sets final beer dinner for 2022
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Immigrant Son Brewery has scheduled a winter solstice beer dinner. The dinner - the final one of the year at the brewery – is 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21.
'NICU Nurse of the Year' awarded to UH Rainbow Babies & Children's staffer
CLEVELAND — A nurse at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital has received a special award for her contributions in the health care industry. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. NICU nurse Ronda McCaskey...
Mr. Jingeling pays key visit to Medina church
MEDINA, Ohio -- You couldn’t blame young parishioners -- and some older ones as well -- for being a little keyed up when meeting some special visitors Saturday (Dec. 3) at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. The church at 317 E. Liberty St., in conjunction with the East Liberty...
Embracing the isolated and outcast can help heal societal wounds
Current societal stressors have led to isolation, with loss of social awareness and anchoring to guide behavior. Those who are different find themselves alone, societal “lepers,” often lost in their own thoughts. This underpinning leads to extremism. Pockets of isolates develop, forming groups with allegiance to ideologies at the fringes of society. Extreme doctrines lead to unacceptable behavior.
‘Hamilton’ star, Cleveland native Rory O’Malley ‘over the moon’ about returning home to play King George
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- “Hamilton” returns to Playhouse Square this week. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning musical opens a six-week run at the KeyBank State Theatre on December 6, more than four years since its first and only previous stop in Cleveland. But Dec. 19 is the date Broadway performer...
Impractical Jokers bringing live show to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in June
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The stars of “Impractical Jokers” are hitting the road and bringing their laugh-out-loud antics to Cleveland. Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray and Sal Vulcano will appear in the June 3 show at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Joe Gatto, who left the TruTV series in the middle of its ninth season, isn’t part of the troupe’s “Drive Drive Drive Drive Drive Tour.”
The City Club of Cleveland announces exit from longtime home to Playhouse Square
The City Club of Cleveland announced Monday that it will be moving from its current space on the second floor at 850 Euclid Avenue to the first floor of a former retail building at 1317 Euclid Avenue, fronting Playhouse Square. Founded in 1912, the City Club of Cleveland is one...
More To The Pie Than Meets The Eye at Romeo’s
Being ranked as one of The 2022 Future 50 Brands to Watch By Restaurant Business Online, Romeo’s is the right place to grab a slice of your favorite pizza. Or a sub? Or maybe some wings? How about a salad? Chicken Tenders? Fries? Mozzarella Sticks? A Chocolate Chunk Cookie? The list goes on and on of tasty food you can order.
10 physicians join Crystal Clinic staff
Ten orthopedic surgeons recently joined Fairlawn-based Crystal Clinic’s medical staff, including nine with affiliations to St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland, which recently closed a portion of its hospital, according to a news release. The arrangement will provide St. Vincent Charity Medical Center patients and the Northeast Ohio region with expanded access to Crystal Clinic’s orthopedic care, the release said.
Hunting Valley couple’s $42M donation creates sparkling new west side hospital
The opening of The MetroHealth Glick Center Nov. 5 “unquestionably exceeds our greatest expectations” philanthropist Bob Glick told the Cleveland Jewish News. Bob and JoAnn Glick, for whom the $767 million, 11-story building is named, were given that honor after they contributed $42 million for programming – not for bricks and mortar.
