Christmas on the Hill to be held this weekend at First Baptist Church Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — First Baptist Church Broken Arrow will host a new Christmas event called Christmas on the Hill, the church announced this week.

The event will feature a live nativity and petting zoo, games and cookie decoration for children, hot chocolate, food, and lighting of the FBCBA Christmas tree. Food, drinks, and cookies will be available while supplies last.

“We love our city,” says Senior Pastor Matt Brooks. “We’re looking forward to welcoming the community to our church that sits at the highest point in Tulsa County. We hope people experience the love of God and the love of this church during this Christmas season.”

The event is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. There will be a short program of carols, and encouraging words from Pastor Matt Brooks, and a tree lighting.

