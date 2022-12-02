ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Christmas on the Hill to be held this weekend at First Baptist Church Broken Arrow

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EfvWR_0jV4Bsab00

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — First Baptist Church Broken Arrow will host a new Christmas event called Christmas on the Hill, the church announced this week.

The event will feature a live nativity and petting zoo, games and cookie decoration for children, hot chocolate, food, and lighting of the FBCBA Christmas tree. Food, drinks, and cookies will be available while supplies last.

Christmas lights turned on at Route 66 Village

“We love our city,” says Senior Pastor Matt Brooks. “We’re looking forward to welcoming the community to our church that sits at the highest point in Tulsa County. We hope people experience the love of God and the love of this church during this Christmas season.”

The event is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. There will be a short program of carols, and encouraging words from Pastor Matt Brooks, and a tree lighting.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Time running out to sign up for Rogers County Christmas food baskets

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — This is the last week for Rogers County residents to sign up to receive a free Christmas dinner. The free dinners are courtesy of the Rogers County Share the Spirit campaign. The charity has helped organize food baskets for those in need since 1987 and looks to the community for canned food donations and monetary donations to be distributed in December prior to Christmas.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
news9.com

A Holiday Adventure In Sapulpa: Okie Igloo Village

People in Sapulpa are working to draw more people in to celebrate the holiday season. In downtown, you’ll find Okie Igloo Village. Amy Barnes is the co-founder of this unique winter experience. She is the owner of Okie Kidz Inflatables. “We were just wanting to start a family tradition,...
SAPULPA, OK
KTUL

Mother Road Market holds Holiday Market

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Mother Road Market wrapped up its first Holiday Market Sunday. Organizers hosted more than a dozen entrepreneurs who set up shop on the heated patio. Plus, they offered a gingerbread-making class and they were collecting toys for the Lindsey House. NewsChannel 8 was told Santa...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

City of Bartlesville holding free yard debris removal week

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Public Works Director Keith Henry announced the City of Bartlesville is holding its next free residential yard debris collection this week of Dec. 5-9. This event is held usually twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall, to help Bartlesville solid waste.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa groups build cold-weather shelters for stray cats

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa community groups are working to protect stray cats from the cold. Animal Aid of Tulsa, Outsiders TNR and Art Emporium 66 gathered at Art Emporium in west Tulsa Sunday to build cat shelters to provide a warm, safe place for unowned cats during the cold months.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Fire damages south Tulsa home

TULSA, Okla. — A south Tulsa home was damaged after a fire Sunday night. The home is located near East 11th Street South and South Yale Avenue. Investigators think the fire was most likely caused by an electrical issue. No injuries were reported. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Eight hour standoff ends peacefully in Oologah

OOLOGAH, Okla. — Two people are in custody after an hours-long standoff ended peacefully in Oologah. According to Oologah Police Chief Pete Moore, the standoff started Monday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. Staff members with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) went to a home to take three children into...
OOLOGAH, OK
news9.com

Annual German Holiday Market Kicks Off In Tulsa

If you want to escape the cold weather this weekend, an indoor German holiday market is back in Tulsa. At Chriskindlmarkt, you can experience authentic sights, smells, and tastes of the culture. The market is modeled after traditional Chriskindlmarkts in Germany, with everything from local handmade items to imported goods....
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Town of Sperry mourns loss of police captain

SPERRY, Okla. — Sperry Mayor Debra Burch said on Facebook, “It is with a great deal of sadness that I report the passing of our part-time Captain Scott Henderson.”. Burch announced Henderson’s death Friday morning, and she said the Sperry Police Department remembers Henderson for his “smile, laugh and positive views on the future.”
SPERRY, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
18K+
Followers
108K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy