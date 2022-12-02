Read full article on original website
The last seconds of a Minnesota high school football championship game on Saturday featured a play so jaw-dropping that it might go down in the history of U.S. Bank Stadium. New London-Spicer High School played Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton High School at the Minnesota Vikings' home stadium for the Class 3A state title on Saturday, and New London-Spicer pulled off a Hail Mary that almost went wrong before turning into the winning touchdown.
Inspiring coach, Trevor Solem, passes away at 37
GLENWOOD, Minn. — Editors Note: The above video originally aired March 31, 2022. A beloved football coach at the Minnewaska Area High School has passed away. Trevor Solem, an assistant football coach for M.A.H.S., died at his home on Friday, according to his obituary. He was 37-years-old. Solem, who...
willmarradio.com
Bull rider from Raymond injured during National Finals Rodeo
(Las Vegas NV-) A professional rodeo bull rider from Raymond was injured in Las Vegas Friday. Bull rider Reid Oftedahl, was injured during Round 2 of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo 2022 while aboard a bull named Under the Influence. Oftedahl was thrown forward and hit the bull's head and tossed to the arena dirt. He was wearing a helmet, and Dr. Tandy Freeman told ProRodeo Sports News that Oftedahl "was admitted to the ICU at UMC Trauma Center Fridayt night with a head injury and neck injury and he's in stable condition and improving." Oftedahl, 28, was making his Wrangler NFR debut in 2022. He qualified in the No. 15 spot in the PRCA | RAM World Standings with $97,944. A gofundme page has been set up to help the family with medical expenses. Go to gofundme.com and search for "Reid and his family in this time of need."
20 years ago, a student disappeared on campus, revealing a secret double life. What happened to Joshua Guimond?
Joshua Guimond was raised in the tiny town of Maple Lake, Minnesota. He was an only child to his parents, Brian and Lisa, who divorced when he was 12. By age 20, Josh was a 3rd-year political science major at St. John’s University in Collegeville. Josh dreamed of becoming a lawyer and eventually, the president. He was intelligent, ambitious, and driven.
willmarradio.com
Charles "Chuck" Amberg
Charles “Chuck” Amberg, age 59, of Bird Island, MN passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 1:15 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bird Island with Rev. George Schmit as celebrant. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 13, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Dirks-Blem Funeral Home with a prayer service at 6 p.m. and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to St. Mary’s Catholic School in Bird Island.
Website Claims The People Are Why This Town Is Minnesota’s Ugliest
Have you seen the small-town starter pack meme on social media? It accurately shows how all rural communities have pretty much all of the same things. Minnesota’s “ugliest” city has all of it – A Casey’s General Store, a Family Dollar, a Church, etc., but the buildings aren’t what makes this town so ugly. (Check out the 25 smallest towns in Minnesota at the bottom of this story.)
willmarradio.com
Heglund Catering teaming up with Foxhole to create new brewpub in Willmar
(Willmar MN-) Heglund Catering is moving from it's location on the MnWest Technology Campus in Willmar. Grant and Cari Huisinga have owned Heglund for 16 years and have been at MnWest for 15, but Grant says as of January 1st they will be in their new location next to the new Foxhole Brewpub on North Highway 71, next to Whitney Music...
willmarradio.com
Vehicle goes through the ice on Lake Mary
(Douglas County, MN) -- A fisherman's vehicle fell through the ice on Lake Mary over the weekend. Douglas County authorities are warning people that ice is still thin this time of year. Officials say no ice is ever 100-percent safe. The man is okay.
You Gotta See This Post About Todd County’s Amish Christmas Lights
Growing up in Long Prairie makes a person really familiar with the Amish community. There are about 2,000 Amish residents in Todd County, stores have hitching posts in the parking lot, and if you need farm fresh eggs, quilts, or lumber work done you went to the Amish. When I...
willmarradio.com
Willmar murder suspect to be sentenced Tuesday
(Willmar MN-) One of the Willmar residents charged with murder in the drug-related death of a young Pennock women this past April will be sentenced in Kandiyohi County District Court Tuesday afternoon. In September, 20-year-old Makayla Oothoudt Willprecht pleaded guilty to 2nd Degree Manslaughter-Culpable Negligence Creating Unreasonable Risk. A charge of 3rd Degree Murder and 2nd Degree Manslaugter were dismissed, and Oothoudt Willprecht will be sentenced at 3 p.m. Tuesday by Judge Stephen Wentzell. Police say she and co-defendant Hudiefe Mire of Willmar sold 19-year-old Samantha Myers pills that she thought were percocet or oxycodon, but they contained fentanyl, which killed her. Mire faced the more-serious charges, but he posted bail this past spring and hasn't been seen since. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
willmarradio.com
Betty Schleh
Betty J. Schleh, 78 of New London, died Friday, December 2, 2022 at GlenOaks Care Center in New London. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 12, 2022 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Willmar. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be in Gausdal Cemetery near New London. Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home in New London.
voiceofalexandria.com
One person dies in crash in western Minnesota
(Clarkfield, MN)--One person is reportedly dead following a crash in western Minnesota on Monday. The crash took place on US Hwy 59 at 280th Ave. near Clarkfield in Yellow Medicine County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Jean Miller, 69, of Clarkfield, was traveling northbound an US Highway 59, and a Pontiac Montana, driven by Sallianne Gottschall, 36, of Clarkfield, was traveling eastbound on 280th Ave. when the two vehicles collided.
KEYC
Possible human remains found in wreckage of Renville County crash
OLIVIA, Minn. (KEYC) - Law enforcement in Renville County are investigating a gruesome discovery. At around 1 p.m. Sunday, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burned-up vehicle located in a drainage ditch. Upon locating the vehicle, law enforcement discovered suspected human remains inside. The remains...
willmarradio.com
Willard "Bob"Arndt
Willard "Bob" Arndt, 89, of Cosmos, passed away on November 18, 2022. Funeral service will be at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos on December 10, 2022. Visitation will be from 9:30 - 10:45 am and a memorial service will follow at 11 am. Burial will be at the Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Cosmos. Arrangements by National Cremation Society.
Stearns County Deputy Uses Technology to Catch Burglary Suspect
Stearns County is using thermal imaging in squad cars. I was joined by Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka to talk about this. He says they've added this technology within the last two years and recently used this to find and arrest a burglary suspect in the Albany area. Soyka explains there was a burglary in progress a couple of weeks ago to a pole shed north of Albany. He says the home owner has motion detected lights and saw someone actively try to break into the shed at 3:00 in the morning. A Stearns County deputy was nearby and located the suspect hiding in the woods using the thermal imaging technology. Soyka indicates the deputy probably wouldn't have been able to find this person without the technology. He says the suspect had the stolen property on them.
willmarradio.com
Parts are hard to find for Willmar's wind turbines
(Willmar MN-) Willmar's two wind turbines are still about 6 years away from reaching what is considered the end of their useful life, and Willmar Municipal Utilities officials hope they will be able to keep them running up to that point. WMU General Manager John Harren says the problem is getting parts. The turbines were produced by the German company Dewind, which has since been sold and resold, and is currently in liquidation. Harren says so far, when there's been a breakdown, they've been able to locate parts on the internet...
Deadly Collision at Rural Minnesota Intersection
Clarkfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - A collision at a rural intersection in southwestern Minnesota Monday morning took the life of a 69-year-old woman. The State Patrol says Jean Margaret Miller from the town of Clarkfield was driving a minivan north on a two-lane highway when it collided with an SUV that was traveling east on a gravel road. The deadly crash was reported around 7:20 AM just north of Clarkfield, which is located about 10 miles southwest of Montevideo.
kfgo.com
Central Minnesota contractor faces theft, fraud charges
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – A co-owner of a construction and snow removal company in central Minnesota is in jail and facing theft and fraud charges for contracting work he never did. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Derek Fischer, 33, is a part owner of RockSolid Construction and Snow...
willmarradio.com
Willmar military coffee gathering Monday at community center
(Willmar MN-) Monday is another of the twice-a-month coffee gatherings for veterans at the Willmar Community Center. The informal meetings are a chance to talk with others who have served our country both in times of war and peace. Organizer and Vietnam War Vet Ron Mackedanz says sometimes it's good to just talk...
