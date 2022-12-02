Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenWilton, CT
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
Related
WTNH.com
The Goo Goo Dolls to rock Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre in 2023
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The “Iris” singers of the Goo Goo Dolls are bringing their alt-rock tunes to Hartford in 2023. The group, fronted by vocalist and guitarist John Rzeznik, is heading out on tour with the rockers of O.A.R. ahead of their new record, Chaos in Bloom. The LP, which just dropped in August, features the single “Yeah, I Like You,” following 2019’s Miracle Pill.
Twilight Wish Foundation gives two Middletown seniors a special holiday treat
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – “We had been chosen to go to the show,” 73-year-old Linda Larson said. She and 86-year-old Janice Spencer were recently treated to an incredible day. A ride in a limo to see Christmas in Connecticut at The Goodspeed, accompanied by a special lunch. “Well, I enjoyed it. Things I’ve never done […]
WTNH.com
What’s Right With Schools: Wethersfield Choralaires brings joy this holiday season
Conn. (WTNH) — The sounds of the season not only sparks joy this time of year, but also gives students a learning experience much different than the rest of their classes. We visited Wethersfield High School’s Choralaires for this week’s What’s Right With Schools. The choir...
WTNH.com
How to spot changes in elderly relatives over holidays
NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) — One of the greatest blessings of the holiday season is gathering with friends and loved ones that we don’t usually see throughout the year. However, for many families, that time spent with loved ones over the holidays also presents a unique opportunity to spot changes in older family members that may indicate a greater need for long-term care.
Eyewitness News
Fire damages beloved family farm in Watertown
WATERTOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - A massive fire erupted at a Watertown farm Monday. Young’s Longrange Farm on Woodbury Road sustained damage after a 2nd alarm fire broke out at the farm Monday evening. Several neighboring fire departments were called to help Watertown Fire battle the blaze, including Waterbury and...
Which Greater Danbury Town Would Be the Best Setting for a Christmas Movie?
I love the Greater Danbury area and I'm proud to have lived here for so many years. I'm also a huge fan of films, which is like saying you like ice cream, but it's true. I've always thought that all of the towns in the area have at least one section of town that has a cinematic quality to it. I believe this area would be especially good for shooting Christmas movies.
WTNH.com
In Your Neighborhood: Alyssa Taglia attends Cheshire’s Business Woman of the Year luncheon
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8’s Alyssa Taglia was a guest speaker at the Cheshire Chamber of Commerce’s Business Woman of the Year luncheon on Dec. 2. They had a wonderful afternoon at 122 Elm Street Tavern to celebrate Business Woman of the Year Linda DeSilva from Main Street Caffe.
whsthelancelot.com
Best Breakfast in Waterford
Located within miles of one another, The Shack, Cafe NV Bakery, and When Pigs Fly are the three well-known eateries that makeup Waterford’s breakfast scene. they are all. However, there is still much debate on which of these establishments serves the town’s best breakfast. The Shack is one...
Jordan’s Furniture to open second Connecticut location
FARMINGTON, Connecticut — A second Jordan’s Furniture store is coming to Connecticut – this time in the greater Hartford area. The store, one of the largest furniture and mattress retailers in New England, is slated to open a new location at Westfarms mall in early 2024. The...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Connecticut
The Constitution State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Fairfield County, you might just want to visit.
Watch: Owl recovering after rescue from Connecticut road
An owl struck by a car on a Connecticut road was rescued by a bystander and is expected to make a full recovery.
Paltrow, Portnoy, and The Fonz Weigh-in on Best Pizza in New Haven
You probably have seen it out there on social media already, that Academy Award Winner Gwyneth Paltrow was recently seen at Sally's Apizza where she wrote a nice message to the popular New Haven establishment. Who Has The Best Pizza In New Haven?. For more articles written by this guy,...
Eyewitness News
Coins could be more than just ‘found money’
Francisquini was apprehended at 3:05pm today in the area of 400 Grand Street in the City of Waterbury, according to Naugatuck police. At one time it was mandated Connecticut have 1,248 state troopers. That number has dropped to under 900. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother in Ashford fends off raccoon that...
Disturbing Animal Abuse Increase in the HV This Year
While so many Hudson Valley residents are showering their pets with love this holiday season, authorities are still seeing a disturbing increase in one particular type of animal abuse. Another man has been arrested and a wonderful dog has been rescued after detective work paid of in Putnam County, NY.
Nyberg – Duby’s Bagels & Bakery opening in Old Saybrook
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Duby Shelsky has always been a baker at heart and it has been a lifelong dream of his to open his own store. Shelsky is from New York City and grew up eating the food he will be selling at the new shop.Shelsky said he started the business four years […]
Naugatuck community holds vigil in honor of slain 11-month-old girl
The event celebrates what would have been the first birthday of Camilla.
NBC Connecticut
Berlin Family Gets One-of-a-Kind Present During Santa's Express
Every year, Santa's Express makes its way through the Kensington section of Berlin to deliver presents and smiles to families. One family got more than they asked for this year, and a surprise of a lifetime. On Saturday, Kensington Fire Rescue was out delivering presents. While making stops to homes...
Foodie Favorites: 5 must-try dishes in Connecticut!
(WTNH) — What’s the difference between pizza and apizza? Well, ask any Nutmegger and they should know, especially if they’re from New Haven. There are certain foods that Connecticut is known for, even dishes that the state invented! News 8 put together this list of delectable dishes that all Connecticut citizens should try, at least […]
Sally's Apizza celebrates grand opening in Fairfield
The New Haven original opened the doors to its third location on Commerce Drive, right off I-95 with a party Thursday night.
Naugatuck father accused of killing 11-month-old daughter appears in court
WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some might find disturbing.Discretion is advised. NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Naugatuck father accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter faced a judge Monday. After evading authorities for two weeks, police captured Christopher Francisquini just after 3 p.m. Friday at a bus stop near the courthouse on Grand Street in Waterbury. […]
Comments / 0