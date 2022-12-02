ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH.com

The Goo Goo Dolls to rock Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre in 2023

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The “Iris” singers of the Goo Goo Dolls are bringing their alt-rock tunes to Hartford in 2023. The group, fronted by vocalist and guitarist John Rzeznik, is heading out on tour with the rockers of O.A.R. ahead of their new record, Chaos in Bloom. The LP, which just dropped in August, features the single “Yeah, I Like You,” following 2019’s Miracle Pill.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH.com

How to spot changes in elderly relatives over holidays

NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) — One of the greatest blessings of the holiday season is gathering with friends and loved ones that we don’t usually see throughout the year. However, for many families, that time spent with loved ones over the holidays also presents a unique opportunity to spot changes in older family members that may indicate a greater need for long-term care.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Fire damages beloved family farm in Watertown

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - A massive fire erupted at a Watertown farm Monday. Young’s Longrange Farm on Woodbury Road sustained damage after a 2nd alarm fire broke out at the farm Monday evening. Several neighboring fire departments were called to help Watertown Fire battle the blaze, including Waterbury and...
WATERTOWN, CT
whsthelancelot.com

Best Breakfast in Waterford

Located within miles of one another, The Shack, Cafe NV Bakery, and When Pigs Fly are the three well-known eateries that makeup Waterford’s breakfast scene. they are all. However, there is still much debate on which of these establishments serves the town’s best breakfast. The Shack is one...
WATERFORD, CT
FOX 61

Jordan’s Furniture to open second Connecticut location

FARMINGTON, Connecticut — A second Jordan’s Furniture store is coming to Connecticut – this time in the greater Hartford area. The store, one of the largest furniture and mattress retailers in New England, is slated to open a new location at Westfarms mall in early 2024. The...
FARMINGTON, CT
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Connecticut

The Constitution State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Fairfield County, you might just want to visit.
WILTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Coins could be more than just ‘found money’

Francisquini was apprehended at 3:05pm today in the area of 400 Grand Street in the City of Waterbury, according to Naugatuck police. At one time it was mandated Connecticut have 1,248 state troopers. That number has dropped to under 900. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother in Ashford fends off raccoon that...
WATERBURY, CT
101.5 WPDH

Disturbing Animal Abuse Increase in the HV This Year

While so many Hudson Valley residents are showering their pets with love this holiday season, authorities are still seeing a disturbing increase in one particular type of animal abuse. Another man has been arrested and a wonderful dog has been rescued after detective work paid of in Putnam County, NY.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
NBC Connecticut

Berlin Family Gets One-of-a-Kind Present During Santa's Express

Every year, Santa's Express makes its way through the Kensington section of Berlin to deliver presents and smiles to families. One family got more than they asked for this year, and a surprise of a lifetime. On Saturday, Kensington Fire Rescue was out delivering presents. While making stops to homes...
BERLIN, CT
WTNH

Foodie Favorites: 5 must-try dishes in Connecticut!

(WTNH) — What’s the difference between pizza and apizza? Well, ask any Nutmegger and they should know, especially if they’re from New Haven. There are certain foods that Connecticut is known for, even dishes that the state invented! News 8 put together this list of delectable dishes that all Connecticut citizens should try, at least […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Naugatuck father accused of killing 11-month-old daughter appears in court

WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some might find disturbing.Discretion is advised.  NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Naugatuck father accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter faced a judge Monday. After evading authorities for two weeks, police captured Christopher Francisquini just after 3 p.m. Friday at a bus stop near the courthouse on Grand Street in Waterbury. […]
NAUGATUCK, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy