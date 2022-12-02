The Northwestern College football team (12-1) will make their second trip to the NAIA national championship football game in three seasons. The Red Raiders earned their spot with a 38-7 win over No. 5-ranked Indiana Wesleyan University at De Valois Stadium. Jalyn Gramstad combined for 252 yards and four total touchdowns, moving into second all-time in the single-season list for rushing touchdowns with 22.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO