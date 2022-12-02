ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paragliding Migrant Flies Over Border Fence

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 4 days ago
Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty

A migrant reportedly used a paraglider to fly over a border fence dividing Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Melilla on the North African coast on Thursday night. Two witnesses who spotted the bold crossing reported the incident to police at around 6:15 p.m. local time, Spanish government officials said in a statement. “Patrols immediately headed to the area, but were unable to locate the migrant,” the statement added. An unverified video obtained by the local El Faro de Melilla newspaper appeared to show someone attached to a white canopy descending to the ground close to the 20-foot fence. “Brother, he is jumping in a parachute,” a witness can be heard saying in Spanish in the video. “Incredible!” Melilla is one of the main points of entry used by refugees in Morocco seeking to enter Europe, with at least 1,155 people deemed “undocumented migrants” having crossed the land border this year up to Oct. 15, Al Jazeera reports.

Comments / 26

Helix
2d ago

I’ll bet that Paraglider wouldn’t even get a shot off against an F35 Lightning II. Let’s give the CBP a little air cover. Points for originality to this guy though 👍He brought the funny.

Reply
3
