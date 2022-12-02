Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
USC's Caleb Williams clarifies deleted tweet about TCU quarterback: 'Wasn’t laughing at Max D!'
USC quarterback Caleb Williams said on Twitter Sunday that he wasn't "laughing" at TCU quarterback Max Duggan in response to a video of the distraught signal caller.
kslsports.com
Kyle Whittingham On The CFP Rankings Show: We Have A Great Deal Of Confidence On This Team
SALT LAKE CITY- Against all odds, Utah football won their second-straight Pac-12 Championship and Rose Bowl appearance on Friday night in Las Vegas. Not many people gave the Utes a chance against (at the time) No. 4 ranked USC who was certainly College Football Playoff bound. Utah put a stop to that conversation with a 47-24 beatdown of the Trojans. Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham jumped on the CFP Rankings Show Sunday afternoon and credited his team for having a great deal of confidence in themselves.
kslsports.com
BYU Basketball Upset By South Dakota At Vivint Arena
SALT LAKE CITY – BYU basketball suffers a shocking 69-68 loss to South Dakota at Vivint Arena. It’s the first loss at Vivint for BYU since 2007, when they lost to Michigan State. South Dakota got up by as much as 21 points before BYU made a run...
Utah trolls Caleb Williams writing ‘F--- UTAH’ on fingernails in Pac 12 Championship blowout
Caleb Williams tried to send a message to the Utah Utes for the Pac 12 Championship, but after the Utes blew out USC, they had some some trolling.
California High School Wins State Title Without a Pass Completion
Granada Hills Charter not only didn’t complete a pass in the championship game but also for the entirety of the 2022 campaign.
ocsportszone.com
Final scores of CIF Regional Championship Football Bowl Games for Saturday night, Dec. 3
A big weekend of high school football continues on Saturday, Dec. 3 as four Orange County teams compete in CIF State Regional Bowl Games. OC Sports Zone will provide updates on our scoreboard and have photos and stories after the games Saturday night. We also have coverage of high school...
Los Angeles, December 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Whittier Christian High School football team will have a game with Crenshaw High School on December 03, 2022, 18:00:00. 2022 CIF South Regional 7-A Football Championship Bowl Game.
Don’t throw snowballs and other weird Utah laws
Plan to throw a rock? What about a snowball? Be careful because it might just be illegal. Utah’s got some weird laws that may leave you scratching your head.
People leaving Los Angeles are now flocking to these two cities
As a record amount of Los Angeles residents continue moving out of the state, a new Redfin study shows they’re flocking to two particular cities the most. Droves of people migrated out of California during the pandemic, heading for more affordable locales. The places seeing the largest exoduses were coastal cities including San Francisco, Los […]
Utah experiences largest population spike in 16 years. Here's where people are moving
Utah’s population skyrocketed between July 2021 and July 2022, marking the largest spike in absolute growth in 16 years, according to a new population estimate report released Thursday.
John Stamos helps LA sheriff's recruits injured in wrong-way crash
The "Full House" star shared gratitude for law enforcement officials during fundraiser to help the 25 injured recruits from wrong-way crash in Whittier last month.
smartcitiesdive.com
High-speed rail line from LA to Las Vegas could begin construction in 2023
California could see its second high-speed rail project begin construction next year, according to news reports. Brightline West looks to build an $8 billion passenger rail corridor connecting Southern California and Las Vegas, mainly within the median of the Interstate 15 freeway. It would operate 180-mph electric trains. Unlike the...
foxla.com
People leaving Los Angeles are moving here in record numbers
LOS ANGELES - People are moving out of Los Angeles in record numbers. Their top relocation destination? Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a new study. Data from Redfin places Los Angeles as the second major U.S. metro area people are leaving, with 20% of local users searching elsewhere. San Francisco ranked first, with 24% of homebuyers there looking to move.
Dems in several states push measures to lower voting age to 16
Democratic lawmakers in California, Virginia, and Massachusetts are pushing measures that would allow residents as young as 16 to register to vote in local elections.
foxla.com
This California city is most popular destination for people looking to relocate: report
LOS ANGELES - Across the United States, the effects of inflation and a teetering economy are being felt by Americans everywhere from the grocery store and gas pump to Christmas tree lots and for homebuyers - the real estate market. A new report by Redfin found nearly 24% of homebuyers...
midutahradio.com
Latter-day Saints Announce Three Building Closures
(Salt Lake City, UT) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is announcing that three historic buildings in Salt Lake City will be closed next year. The church is renovating the Beehive House, the Lion House and Joseph Smith Memorial Building. Renovations are projected to last through 2025.
As COVID cases, other viruses continue to rise, SoCal inches closer to a mask mandate
As COVID cases and other viruses continue to rise, the Southland is inching closer to a mask mandate. Experts say the combination of COVID, the flu, and RSV is putting an enormous strain on hospitals, especially children's hospitals which are seeing an influx of RSV cases. As well, the CDC says flu levels are off the chart in California, with Los Angeles and Southern California leading the state. There are 10 other states with high infection rates. According to experts, 25 percent of people who tested for the flu in Los Angeles have tested positive. But even with viruses on the rise, one expert says that reinstating the mask mandate should be a last resort. "I think there is very little political appetite to do this and we're going to try to not do this as much as possible for the holiday," said Dr. Peter Chin Hong, a UCSF infectious disease specialist. The doctor says Los Angeles could see a mask mandate return because of city thresholds.
Anaheim police say man jumped to his death at Disneyland
A man in his 50s jumped to his death from a parking structure at Disneyland on Saturday, Anaheim police have confirmed.
Shocking Video Shows Huge Box Truck Crash-Land Off Highway Ramp Onto Separate Accident Scene
A shocking video captures the moment a huge box truck crashes over a guard rail on a Los Angeles freeway. And lands on top of a separate and already active accident scene. The New York Post reports three people were injured after the box truck infiltrated the first accident scene. Fortunately, though, none of the present first responders were harmed in the incident. The footage, captured by a commuter named Tommy Dorado, was taken between the 14 and 5 Freeways in Santa Clarita. The video shows surrounding roadways soaked with rain.
Video shows coyote attack toddler in broad daylight
The video shows the toddler being attacked and dragged by the coyote, all in a matter of seconds.
Fox News
889K+
Followers
4K+
Post
695M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0