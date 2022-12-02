ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- New Mexico State allegedly departed from Albuquerque after the Nov. 19 shooting involving Mike Peake while authorities were trying to interview them and find the gun used in the shooting, according to a new report by KOAT, the ABC affiliate station in Albuquerque. As a result - KOAT reports that a The post NMSU coaches held onto Mike Peake’s gun, didn’t cooperate with investigation, according to KOAT report appeared first on KVIA.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 17 HOURS AGO