Because they really don’t understand how “free speech” works. Just because you disagree with what someone else is saying, doesn’t give you the right to attempt to censor them.
This keeps happening in New Mexico bc it has become a FACIST state where Soc Dems teachers are Brainwashing young minds!!! This state needs serious Brainwashing intervention. Plus they still need to get much better education since it’s at #50 (bottom) in education. Thanks Gov MLG and all you other Social Dems.
I believe that conservatives should hire professional security when doing these show's and conferences, they have the right to defend and protect themselves against terrorists
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Now All Migrants in New Mexico are Treated WellTom HandyAlbuquerque, NM
4 Great Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Migrant news is mainly in Texas but some incidents are still occurring in New MexicoTom HandyTexas State
Related
WATCH: Protests against Charlie Kirk result in riot police and detainments
'It destroys families': New Mexican group spreads gun violence awareness through the holidays
NMSU coaches held onto Mike Peake’s gun, didn’t cooperate with investigation, according to KOAT report
Patio in Old Town turns blue in support of law enforcement
4 Great Burger Places in New Mexico
Santa Fe Moving To Ban Firearms At City-Owned Properties Where Children Gather
‘They’re just not tackling it enough’: Albuquerque neighborhood upset about growing homeless camp
Council vote to remove recent zoning rules for sanctioned encampments
My Favorite Airbnb: An Adobe Casita in the Heart of Santa Fe
Schwazze Opens Cannabis Dispensary in New Mexico Serving Los Lunas Community; Second R.Greenleaf Store to Open Within a Week
Santa Fe District Attorney tackling DUIs with new filing program
According to sources Mike Peake has been released from the hospital
Albuquerque City Councilor introduces new bill to curb catalytic converter theft
NMSU coaches held onto gun used by player in self-defense killing
DA’s Office: Convicted rapist cuts off GPS monitor, flees
Las Vegas man charged with murdering his uncle
Albuquerque event will reward participants that turn in their guns
Isleta officer’s law enforcement status revoked due to rape charge
2 facing list of charges after Santa Fe County pursuit
Santa Fe police hires new officers, lowest vacancies in years
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 122