Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 122

commonsense
4d ago

Because they really don’t understand how “free speech” works. Just because you disagree with what someone else is saying, doesn’t give you the right to attempt to censor them.

Reply(2)
29
Debo@Debo
4d ago

This keeps happening in New Mexico bc it has become a FACIST state where Soc Dems teachers are Brainwashing young minds!!! This state needs serious Brainwashing intervention. Plus they still need to get much better education since it’s at #50 (bottom) in education. Thanks Gov MLG and all you other Social Dems.

Reply(10)
27
jim cogis
4d ago

I believe that conservatives should hire professional security when doing these show's and conferences, they have the right to defend and protect themselves against terrorists

Reply(4)
17
 

