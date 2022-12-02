‘Killer Nurse’ Charles Cullen ‘had a darkness to him,’ recalls colleague who helped put murderer behind bars

Read full article on original website
‘Abducted in Plain Sight’ survivor Jan Broberg recalls being kidnapped twice: 'A monster behind a smile'
Jan Broberg is revisiting her past in a new true-crime documentary titled "A Friend of the Family: True Evil." Her story has been recently told in the scripted series "A Friend of the Family."
Netflix’s ‘Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields’: Could multiple murderers be involved in decades-long cases?
Oscar-nominated filmmaker Joe Berlinger'e true-crime documentary explores the multiple crimes that have taken place in a rural field off a dirt road in League City, Texas.
Tetris co-developer’s death, ruled a murder-suicide, still haunts investigator: 'We didn’t get a clear answer'
Investigation Discovery's three-part true-crime docuseries titled "The Tetris Murders" examines new theories surrounding the mysterious 1998 deaths of Vladimir Pokhilko and his family.
Richard Cottingham confesses to 1968 killing of Diane Cusak, 4 other murders on Long Island
MINEOLA, N.Y. -- Monday, the books closed on five Long Island murders after Richard Cottingham, an admitted serial killer, claimed responsibility. It was a day families who waited decades for justice thought would never come, CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported. Decades of emotion poured out in the Nassau County courthouse as long-sought answers were finally found. In stoic succession, Cottingham, already imprisoned for life for a dozen murders, pleaded guilty to five more from a New Jersey prison hospital. The only emotion came from his victims' families, including Jim Martino, whose sister Diane Cusick was killed on a shopping trip to Green Acres Mall...
Former Idaho prosecutor who visited house where students were murdered reveals killer's possible path
A former Idaho lieutenant governor and attorney general who has been inside the home where four students attending the University of Idaho were found dead says that the suspect likely entered through the back of the house.
New York City lawyer sobs in court as she's sentenced to 15 months behind bars for firebombing NYPD van with molotov cocktail fashioned out of a Bud Light bottle during BLM protests
A New York City attorney was sentenced to 15 months behind bars on Friday for firebombing an empty New York City police vehicle with another lawyer during protests over the murder of George Floyd. Before hearing her sentence, Urooj Rahman asked a judge to spare her prison time and give...
Watch the bizarre moment handcuffed boy, 10, laughs at cops as they scold the pint-sized detainee for allegedly using a painted toy gun and balaclava to try and rob a Chemist Warehouse
Two young boys have been given a stern talking to by police after they used a pair of painted toy guns and balaclavas to allegedly try and rob a Chemist Warehouse. Police allege the boys, aged 10 and 12, entered the chemist on Wyndham St, in the northern Victorian city of Shepparton, just before 12pm on November 11 and demanded money.
Fetterman's wife hammered for photo of her posing by Senator-Elect’s office with husband partly cropped out
Conservatives on Twitter mocked Giselle Fetterman for a photo of her and her husband outside of Fetterman's "Senator-elect" office with Mr. Fetterman partially cropped out.
americanmilitarynews.com
11 missing children found by U.S. Marshals in CO
Eleven missing children were either located or recovered near Denver, Colorado this month in the first operation ever conducted in that state by a special U.S. Marshals unit dedicated to finding missing children. The U.S. Marshals Service worked with local police from Nov. 7-18 to track down missing kids in...
Chilling Video Shows Ghost Of Patient Who Just Died Returning To Hospital
The eerie footage was all captured by security cameras.
Twenty-six years after JonBenét Ramsey’s murder, her hometown braces for a fresh wave of morbid tourism
The cars come every day, at least one or two, inching down the 700 block of 15th Street in Boulder. Some stop so the occupants can get out to take pictures in front of a gated, imposing mansion in the middle of the block, a house that could hold the secrets to one of the most infamous unsolved killings in America.It was here that six-year-old JonBenét Ramsey was found murdered the day after Christmas in 1996, her father telling police he discovered the body in the family’s basement just hours after he and his wife reported their daughter missing.What followed...
allthatsinteresting.com
Wisconsin Nurse Accused Of Amputating A Patient’s Foot In Order To Display It At Her Family’s Taxidermy Shop
Mary K. Brown allegedly took a dying patient’s foot without his permission. He told another nurse that he “felt everything.”. A criminal complaint recently filed in Spring Valley, Wisconsin accuses a 38-year-old nurse of amputating the foot of a 62-year-old patient against his will — and against a doctor’s orders.
A Texas attorney told his pregnant wife the water he gave her was cloudy because of dirty pipes, court docs say. He was later indicted for slipping an abortion drug in her drinks.
The wife of Mason Herring, a Houston attorney, began refusing other drinks that he offered her after she became suspicious, court documents said.
Former councilman calls police on Black girl, 9, who was spraying against lanternflies
A Black mother says that her daughter has been left traumatised after her neighbour, a white man, called police on the 9-year-old because he says he was “scared” after seeing her spray the grass to protect against an invasive species.The 22 October incident has come back into the public discourse after body camera footage and a recording of the 911 call was released by the Caldwell Police Department in New Jersey earlier this month.In the 911 call, Gordon Lawshe, a former co-chair and treasurer of the Caldwell Republican Party, can be heard flagging the 9-year-old Black girl’s presence to...
John Lennon’s killer Mark David Chapman says he murdered beloved Beatle for fame: ‘Evil in my heart’
Mark David Chapman, who murdered John Lennon in 1980, was denied parole a 12th time in August of this year. His next parole board appearance is scheduled for February 2024.
Minnesota mom allegedly took son’s blood, forced siblings to dispose of it in scheme to fake illness
A Minnesota woman allegedly stole her son's blood and abused her other two children, authorities said. She now faces charges of child torture, stalking.
Woman horrified when she learns the free television she picked up from the side of the road is filled with earwigs
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I drove past the old television set on the way to work. There was a simple cardboard sign on the television upon which someone had written my favorite word in block letters: FREE.
'The View' hosts mock Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary: 'Do we really care?'
Several co-hosts of ABC's "The View" mocked the new Netflix documentary about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, claiming they don't really care.
Lesbian couple confesses after boy's body found tortured with severed skull
A woman in Indiana admitted Tuesday to neglecting her young brother, who endured months of isolation, torture, and eventually died after his skull was severed from his body.
Man convicted as a teen of murdering his mom says the real killer is still out there
A Missouri murder investigation has been reopened after questions have been raised about the conviction of Michael Politte. Politte was 14 when he was charged in 1998 with murdering his mother, Rita, who died after being hit in the head and set on fire in her Hopewell home. More than three years after the crime, he was convicted and sentenced to life in prison, though he maintained he was innocent. Politte spent nearly 20 years in prison before a new law passed in Missouri that made him eligible for parole. Now 38 and out on parole, Politte tells "48 Hours"...
