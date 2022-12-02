If you’re already an abundantly silly show like Doom Patrol, how do you continue to up the ante? You will always have a great asset in Brendan Fraser voicing a fully robotic man known as Robotman AKA Cliff Steele, something I can say with the utmost certainty that no other show out there can claim, though you still have to find something for him and the rest of the team to do. Where do you then go when previous seasons have involved a whole host of absurd elements such as fights with Jesus, all the characters dying then coming back to life before becoming undead, and battles with were-butts? Well, you have the titular squad do battle with an enemy sporting a dick cannon, throw in an end-the-world threat, have Cliff go on a bike ride, introduce a new group of singing zombie were-butts, and just keep on playing up the silliness. Even as there are many elements that are recycled and there is a persistent reliance on narrative cycles that have dominated the show up until now, the absurdist energy of it all remains with just enough cheekiness to smooth over some prevailing rough patches.

4 HOURS AGO