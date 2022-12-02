Read full article on original website
Steven Spielberg’s 10 Best Movies, Ranked According to IMDb
Steven Spielberg is arguably the greatest filmmaker of all time. Across almost five decades, the acclaimed director has released thirty-four highly entertaining and often profoundly moving movies across seemingly every genre. His most recent movie, The Fabelmans, which tells the story of Spielberg's childhood, has received rave reviews, proving that...
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
The Best RiffTrax to Laugh Along With, From 'Jurassic Park' to 'Twilight'
No one has guided us through the trying times of movies so bad that they had to be talked about more than Mystery Science Theater 3000. Since their second era, led by Michael J. Nelson, ended in 1999, the show's host and original cast members, Kevin Murphy and Bill Corbett, have gone on to launch RiffTrax. If you don't know, it's a web series composed of both audio riffs for movies and digital movie combos with jokes. It falls directly in line with the spirit of its predecessor, and they've covered almost 1,000 shorts, movies, and television episodes to date, per its website, with more being added constantly.
First ‘You People’ Images Unveils Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy in a Rom-Com Filled With Social Themes
Netflix has released a new trailer and first-look images of You People, the feature directorial debut of Kenya Barris. While the movie was announced as a romantic comedy, Barris will inspect the themes of love through the lenses of social conflict, making You People his new exploration of racial stereotypes in America.
Julia Roberts Wore A Dress With Dozens Of Pictures Of Her BFFAE George Clooney On It
Go best friend, that's her best friend.
Watch Keanu Reeves Take the Stage for 'John Wick: Chapter 4' at CCXP
Time is ticking on Keanu Reeves' return to the underworld in John Wick: Chapter 4. In the run-up to the release of the Chad Stahelski movie, audiences have been treated to new unique posters at the ongoing CCXP, which depicted a fired-up return for the former assassin. During the film's panel, in which Collider's own Steve Weintraub and Erick Massoto were in attendance, the actor discussed what to expect from the upcoming movie, and the franchise at large, even teasing the possibility of a fifth film.
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin’s ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ Comes to Life at Largo With Pink, Beck, Jack Black and Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O
The legend of Hannukah is that oil that was supposed to last for one night actually lasted for eight. That’s nothing compared to the miracle pulled off by Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin at the first-ever live edition of their Hannukah Sessions project, which took place Monday night (Dec. 5) at the tiny, 250-capacity Largo in Los Angeles. On the bill: a slew of headliner-sized names singing songs by Jewish artists. The event was originally envisioned during the pandemic as a video series of cover songs recorded in Grammy-winning producer Kurstin’s home studio, with each of Hannukah’s eight nights repped by...
How 'Willow' Flips the Script on Arranged Marriages in Fantasy
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1 and 2 of Willow.Disney has a long and storied history of featuring arranged marriages within its vast catalog of films in the fantasy genre. We all know the classics like 1959's Sleeping Beauty where Philip and Aurora were betrothed to wed from the day she was born. Aladdin (Jasmine and Jafar) and the Disney Pixar movie, Brave (Merida of DunBroch) relied on the familiar formula as well.
'Amityville Christmas Vacation’ Trailer Presents a Humorous Horror Romance
When horror fans think of iconic haunted house films, The Amityville Horror quickly comes to mind. Since that 1979 classic was released there have been over three dozen films to take on the Amityville name to varying degrees of quality. Now the latest trailer for the next Amityville film, Amityville Christmas Vacation, looks to get you in the literal ghoulish holiday spirit.
From 'Home Alone' to 'Toy Story': 10 Most Sought After Christmas and Birthday Toys in Movies
Have you ever watched a movie as a kid and seen someone open a gift and thought to yourself, "Man, that toy is awesome; I want one!" Well, you wouldn’t be alone. There are too many Christmas movies to keep track of, but the toys featured in these films are truly iconic.
How to Watch 'Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’: Showtimes and Streaming Status
Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water) is bringing our favorite marionette to life. Del Toro’s Pinocchio is the third retelling of the fairy tale this year alone, as it follows Disney’s most recent remake. The Pacific Rim director loves fantasy stories, evident from his Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. With fairy tales having a special place in del Toro’s heart, it makes perfect sense that his next project is an animated musical based on one of the most famous fairy tales ever written.
New 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' Poster Flaunts Its Star-Studded Heroes
This March, tabletop role players are getting what they have wanted for years, a big-budget Dungeons and Dragons movie! Today, to build even more hype for the upcoming film, Paramount Pictures has released a new poster for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The poster features details that should excite any D&D player!
'Gen V': Eric Kripke Reveals a Closer Look at Puppet Deep From 'The Boys' Spinoff
Things have been pretty quiet when it comes to The Boys’ college-based spinoff Gen V since September when a few design photos were released along with news that the first season had wrapped filming. All that silence changed over the last few days in what has been a slew of explosive (literally) announcements and first looks centered around the series. As was revealed in the show’s trailer, which premiered during Prime Video’s panel at CCXP, we can expect the halls of Godolkin University School of Crimefighting to be filled with panic, plasma, and … puppets.
'Doom Patrol' Season 4 Part 1 Review: Brendan Fraser Leads the Silliest Superhero Season Yet
If you’re already an abundantly silly show like Doom Patrol, how do you continue to up the ante? You will always have a great asset in Brendan Fraser voicing a fully robotic man known as Robotman AKA Cliff Steele, something I can say with the utmost certainty that no other show out there can claim, though you still have to find something for him and the rest of the team to do. Where do you then go when previous seasons have involved a whole host of absurd elements such as fights with Jesus, all the characters dying then coming back to life before becoming undead, and battles with were-butts? Well, you have the titular squad do battle with an enemy sporting a dick cannon, throw in an end-the-world threat, have Cliff go on a bike ride, introduce a new group of singing zombie were-butts, and just keep on playing up the silliness. Even as there are many elements that are recycled and there is a persistent reliance on narrative cycles that have dominated the show up until now, the absurdist energy of it all remains with just enough cheekiness to smooth over some prevailing rough patches.
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Featurette Introduces Sophia Brown's Éile as an Elite Warrior
Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin recently released a full-length trailer at CCXP and now as we count down the days to the new series the streamer is teasing the audience with new looks at its various characters. In a new clip released on The Witcher’s official Twitter handle we meet Sophia Brown’s Éile. The streamer reveals, “Éile, an elite warrior from Raven Clan with the voice of a goddess.” The short clip introduces the new warrior as she mysteriously says, “For a while, strings made more sense to me than any blade. Thought I could do more good with a song than a sword. But things change.”
Benedict Cumberbatch, James McAvoy, Alfre Woodard, and More Join ‘The Book of Clarence’
A staggering number of new cast members have been confirmed to join Legendary Pictures’ The Book of Clarence, a follow-up to writer, director, composer and producer, Jeymes Samuel’s success on his 2021 BAFTA-winning feature debut, The Harder They Fall. Academy Award nominee, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Golden Globe Award...
‘The Office’: Power Ranking the Funniest Characters, According to Reddit
The Office is undoubtedly one of the most hilarious and beloved pieces of television. Featuring nine incredible seasons that provided the viewer with lots of laughter — from dry humor and sarcastic jokes to loads of cringe (but glorious) moments thrown into the mix — this workplace series surely takes a special place in lots of hearts around the globe.
'If These Walls Could Talk': 1996 Golden Globe-Nominated Abortion Film Coming to HBO
HBO will air the 1996 Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated film If These Walls Could Talk, a motion picture of three stories examining abortion set in three different decades, on Friday, December 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The drama thriller will also be available for streaming for the first time on HBO Max on the same day.
'Moonhaven' Cancelled as AMC+ Reverses Season 2 Renewal
It looks like this moon colony is shutting down operations. AMC+ has just announced that it will not be bringing Moonhaven back for a second season after all. The streamer is canceling Moonhaven after only one season. This follows the news of its renewal for a second season, which was announced this July. Season 2 of Moonhaven was supposed to air in 2023.
'Wednesday' Should Let Gwendoline Christie Live
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Wednesday.Hyde monster attacks. Normies sabotaging a school dance with (ugh, boring) red paint. A pilgrim statue lit up in glorious flames. Principal Larissa Weems has to deal with all of this, and she does it with poise and elegance. In the role, Gwendoline Christie is clearly having the time of her life. As Weems, she holds the responsibility of being in charge of Nevermore Academy and does so seriously — although Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) would stand up to say otherwise. Gwendoline Christie has gone on to explain what the role meant and her time on Wednesday sounds like a gothic dream come true for the actor. But the finale brings an end to this magnificent character. If it’s truly a goodbye, what a pity it would be. From what the early inspirations were, it's no wonder how we got the woman who brims of high style, where even an argument has her express frustrations in regal fury.
