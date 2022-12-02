Read full article on original website
How low could Mid-South gas prices go in time for the holidays?
All Mid-South states are now under $3 a gallon on average. At many stations in Memphis, gas can be found for around $2.75 a gallon.
No heat, no hot water: Residents at one Memphis apartment complex want answers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents at The Venue apartment complex have gone two weeks without hot water and three without heat. While the complex said the issues were related to the carbon monoxide leak they dealt with weeks ago, they also informed residents the issues would be resolved within days.
Food drive to be held at all 'Drivers Centers' in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — This holiday season, three places in the city of Memphis will be participating in a state-wide food drive aimed at encouraging a volunteer spirit. The Driver Services division of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) is partnering with three other organizations for the “Keeping Tummies and Hearts Full of Love Winter Food Drive.”
Here's how much the 21st annual 'St. Jude Marathon' raised and how many participated in the event
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 20,000 runners from across the globe laced up for a good cause on Saturday. The 21st Annual St. Jude Marathon brought in more than $12 million for the hospital. Not only did this fundraiser benefit St. Jude and the city of Memphis, but people...
MPD: two teens shot in Parkway Village area, taken to Le Bonheur
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were shot in the Parkway Village area on Sunday, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers communicated that they found one victim at 2758 Getwell Road and the other in the 3900 block of Cochese Road around 3:15 p.m. Both were transported to Le Bonhuer — one in critical and one in non-critical condition, according to MPD.
Frayser shooting leaves one dead, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) claimed that a man died after a shooting in Frayser on Saturday. Officers claimed they found a man in the 3700 block of Pershing Park Drive at 1:22 p.m.. He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to MPD. Police encourage...
Ninth consecutive Tigers Bowl Game set for Dallas
DALLAS, Texas — Memphis Tigers football fans can set their calendars as the date, location and matchup is set for the program's ninth consecutive bowl game later this month. Late Saturday afternoon, the University of Memphis football program announced the team would be playing in the Servpro First Responder Bowl game on Tuesday, Dec. 27th against Utah State.
Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 NCAA men's basketball ballot: Week Four
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Most ballots agree that Texas, Houston, Virginia and UConn are the Top 5 teams in the country this week. I elevated Texas back to No. 1 after their win over Creighton. Houston has not played the same grueling schedule as the others in my Top 5, but like last year, Kelvin Sampson's squad has beaten the majority of their non-conference opponents by starling margins. That holds weight on my ballot, and in the first NET rankings, where the Cougars were No. 1. Purdue, Virginia and UConn remain in the same order I had them last week.
How a Lausanne senior turned tragedy into triumph through football
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The silence is what weighs the heaviest on the Hatton family. "I still feel empty," Trenall Hatton said, remembering her late husband, Ernest. "A lot of people don't know, I've known my husband since I was nine years old. He said I would be his wife when we were nine. We were married at 30. 21 beautiful years together."
Oak Court Mall to go up for auction at the end of the month
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Oak Court Mall in East Memphis is going up for auction after a notice of foreclosure. The mall’s parent company, Washington Prime Group, filed for bankruptcy in July 2021, and emerged from bankruptcy in October that same year. The foreclosure notice for Dec. 6, 2022,...
'A rocky journey' | Here's what one couple went through for their 'premie-miracle' baby
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Newborn Layla Jane McKeen is all smiles and laughter, but more importantly, "she is perfectly healthy." That's how mother Elizabeth McKeen describes "the best little baby" she and husband Steven McKeen could ask for. Still, how Elizabeth and Steven had to weather what arguably is among...
Opinion | Nothing but kudos to those who found a solution to the '3G' schools | Richard Ransom
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Being critical of politicians is a popular thing to do, especially these days, and most of that criticism is well-deserved. But not Monday night. I have nothing but kudos to the leaders who actually led and found a solution to the dilemma surrounding the '3G' schools.
