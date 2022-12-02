ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Food drive to be held at all 'Drivers Centers' in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — This holiday season, three places in the city of Memphis will be participating in a state-wide food drive aimed at encouraging a volunteer spirit. The Driver Services division of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) is partnering with three other organizations for the “Keeping Tummies and Hearts Full of Love Winter Food Drive.”
MPD: two teens shot in Parkway Village area, taken to Le Bonheur

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were shot in the Parkway Village area on Sunday, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers communicated that they found one victim at 2758 Getwell Road and the other in the 3900 block of Cochese Road around 3:15 p.m. Both were transported to Le Bonhuer — one in critical and one in non-critical condition, according to MPD.
Frayser shooting leaves one dead, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) claimed that a man died after a shooting in Frayser on Saturday. Officers claimed they found a man in the 3700 block of Pershing Park Drive at 1:22 p.m.. He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to MPD. Police encourage...
Ninth consecutive Tigers Bowl Game set for Dallas

DALLAS, Texas — Memphis Tigers football fans can set their calendars as the date, location and matchup is set for the program's ninth consecutive bowl game later this month. Late Saturday afternoon, the University of Memphis football program announced the team would be playing in the Servpro First Responder Bowl game on Tuesday, Dec. 27th against Utah State.
Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 NCAA men's basketball ballot: Week Four

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Most ballots agree that Texas, Houston, Virginia and UConn are the Top 5 teams in the country this week. I elevated Texas back to No. 1 after their win over Creighton. Houston has not played the same grueling schedule as the others in my Top 5, but like last year, Kelvin Sampson's squad has beaten the majority of their non-conference opponents by starling margins. That holds weight on my ballot, and in the first NET rankings, where the Cougars were No. 1. Purdue, Virginia and UConn remain in the same order I had them last week.
How a Lausanne senior turned tragedy into triumph through football

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The silence is what weighs the heaviest on the Hatton family. "I still feel empty," Trenall Hatton said, remembering her late husband, Ernest. "A lot of people don't know, I've known my husband since I was nine years old. He said I would be his wife when we were nine. We were married at 30. 21 beautiful years together."
Oak Court Mall to go up for auction at the end of the month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Oak Court Mall in East Memphis is going up for auction after a notice of foreclosure. The mall’s parent company, Washington Prime Group, filed for bankruptcy in July 2021, and emerged from bankruptcy in October that same year. The foreclosure notice for Dec. 6, 2022,...
