Johnson City Press
Sullivan Heights Middle went on lockdown Monday
KINGSPORT — A "medical emergency involving a staff member" prompted the lockdown of Sullivan Heights Middle School Monday, according to a message parents say they received from the school system. The school, at the former Sullivan South High building in Colonial Heights just outside Kingsport, was on lockdown, Board...
Kingsport Times-News
Tennessee High Madrigal singers perform at King
The Tennessee High School Madrigal Singers performed at the Bristol Chamber's Friday Business Briefing at King University on Dec. 2. Each year the group presents its annual dinner theater event during the second week of December. Each evening begins at 7 p.m. in the Avoca Christian Church gym. The "castle melodrama" includes sword fights, magic tricks, lavish set and costuming, a scrumptious meal and music.
Kingsport Times-News
Casa Express is worth the drive to Greeneville
You may not believe it, but January 2023 begins the 11th trip ’round the sun for me in my role as your Mystery Diner. Ten years ago, our then features editor here at the Johnson City Press told me I would fulfill a most unique and historic role for our readers: the role once held by a medieval king’s food taster.
Kingsport Times-News
Spelling bee participants honored
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education recognized three participants in the school system's district spelling bee during the BOE's monthly meeting Thursday. A total of 14 students participated in the spelling bee, which was held at Joseph Rogers Primary, also on Thursday.
Kingsport Times-News
That Christmas Story spirit – Wise County career students entertain hundreds of preschoolers
WISE — Nobody shot their eye out or froze their tongue to a flagpole at the Wise County Career and Technical Center Monday. The 120 Wise County preschoolers who visited the center’s Santa’s Workshop on Monday were the first wave of what Principal William Austin said will be as many as a thousand preschoolers and youngsters coming to enjoy a holiday celebration with a theme from the movie “A Christmas Story.”
Johnson City Press
Christmas in Kingsport continues this week
Christmas in Kingsport continues this week with celebrations in Glen Bruce and Centennial Park, a visit by jolly old St. Nick and for those not a fan of Christmas, a chance to hang out with the Grinch. This is Kingsport is partnering with the Downtown Kingsport Association to bring holiday...
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Sullivan BOE honors 11 student Christmas card artists
BLOUNTVILLE — Eleven Sullivan County Schools students have been recognized for their holiday-themed artwork, which will appear on Christmas cards to be mailed across Tennessee. Following is a list of the four elementary, three middle and four high school winners. Their works of art will appear on Christmas cards...
General manager of South Fork Utility District resigns
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The South Fork Utility District (SFUD) has accepted the resignation of its general manager, who was at the center of an investigation by a state agency that found nearly $1.7 million in “questionable payments” to his businesses. According to a post from the utility district, the SFUD Board of Commissioners […]
Parents share new details in Kingsport man’s death
A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in Knoxville.
Kingsport Times-News
Tusculum family provides gifts for more than 100 children
GREENEVILLE — Tusculum University is brightening Christmas for Greene County children in record numbers this year through the institution’s participation in the Greeneville/Greene County Community Ministries Food Bank’s Angel Tree program. Faculty, staff and students responded to the call by picking up more than 100 cards with...
Sullivan Heights staff member stabbed with utility knife, school officials say
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan Heights Middle School parents received a call from school administrators the day after a staff member was reportedly injured on school property Monday morning. The automated call specified that the injury was the result of a stabbing. On Tuesday, Sullivan County Schools Director Evelyn Rafalowski told parents that officials […]
Kingsport Times-News
Two men arraigned in Carter Sessions Court on Monday in Phillip Glass murder
ELIZABETHTON — Two men who have been charged with first degree murder in last Thursday’s shooting death of Phillip Glass had their first appearance in Carter County General Sessions Court on Monday. Brandon Lee Blackwell, 34, 524 Highway 321, Hampton, and Cody Alan Miller, 23, 232 Bear Branch...
WATE
wcyb.com
Johnson City holds yearly Christmas Parade
Christmas is in the air across the region! Johnson City hosted its Christmas parade this morning with the theme, "All Around the World." The parade is powered by the Blue Plum Organization. Organizers say this is the biggest parade yet for Johnson City including 110 floats. There were floats from...
wymt.com
“Tree of Life” in Whitesburg holds special meaning this year
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Whitesburg ARH lit up the “Tree of Life” recognizing loved ones in the community who have recently died. Two trees have combined for the tradition now in its 28th year. “It’s become one of the favorite events of the holiday season. I think you’ll...
Johnson City Press
It’s a parade: Christmas on Center Street and Church Circle
KINGSPORT – Dozens of floats and vehicles joined dancers, flag corps, marching bands and Santa to round out Kingsport’s opening of the Christmas season Saturday. Saturday morning’s rain gave way to some evening sun before the parade, with temperatures staying in the 50’s through the evening.
“They were always good to us” | Neighbors react to Carter County shooting
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Countryside Drive is a short road in Carter County with just a few houses on the street. People in the neighborhood say typically it’s a quiet place – so the news of a shooting Sunday morning came as a shock. “We just heard sirens,” said James Lipscomb a neighbor of […]
Kingsport Times-News
Carpenter discusses future school projects with Carter Education Committee
ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter unveiled some of the plans for future projects on Monday evening in a discussion with the Education Committee of the Carter County Commission. Carpenter did not provide a lot of detail on the future projects during the meeting, but told...
Kingsport Times-News
Survey says almost 100 Sullivan middle schoolers interested in swim team
BLOUNTVILLE — The results of a Sullivan County Schools survey show interest in middle school swim teams at 96 students, ranking it sixth among 10 sports in the poll. Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski gave the Board of Education results of the survey at the board’s meeting on Thursday.
etxview.com
Christmas in Jefferson County in 1886
Some readers, particularly those in Jefferson County, may be interested in Christmas events which occurred in Dandridge and White Pine many years ago. In both instances, the activities in those times were common for the holiday season, and at times were done in Cocke County, too. The first event was...
