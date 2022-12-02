ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Johnson City Press

Sullivan Heights Middle went on lockdown Monday

KINGSPORT — A "medical emergency involving a staff member" prompted the lockdown of Sullivan Heights Middle School Monday, according to a message parents say they received from the school system. The school, at the former Sullivan South High building in Colonial Heights just outside Kingsport, was on lockdown, Board...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Tennessee High Madrigal singers perform at King

The Tennessee High School Madrigal Singers performed at the Bristol Chamber's Friday Business Briefing at King University on Dec. 2. Each year the group presents its annual dinner theater event during the second week of December. Each evening begins at 7 p.m. in the Avoca Christian Church gym. The "castle melodrama" includes sword fights, magic tricks, lavish set and costuming, a scrumptious meal and music.
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Casa Express is worth the drive to Greeneville

You may not believe it, but January 2023 begins the 11th trip ’round the sun for me in my role as your Mystery Diner. Ten years ago, our then features editor here at the Johnson City Press told me I would fulfill a most unique and historic role for our readers: the role once held by a medieval king’s food taster.
GREENEVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Spelling bee participants honored

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education recognized three participants in the school system's district spelling bee during the BOE's monthly meeting Thursday. A total of 14 students participated in the spelling bee, which was held at Joseph Rogers Primary, also on Thursday.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

That Christmas Story spirit – Wise County career students entertain hundreds of preschoolers

WISE — Nobody shot their eye out or froze their tongue to a flagpole at the Wise County Career and Technical Center Monday. The 120 Wise County preschoolers who visited the center’s Santa’s Workshop on Monday were the first wave of what Principal William Austin said will be as many as a thousand preschoolers and youngsters coming to enjoy a holiday celebration with a theme from the movie “A Christmas Story.”
WISE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Christmas in Kingsport continues this week

Christmas in Kingsport continues this week with celebrations in Glen Bruce and Centennial Park, a visit by jolly old St. Nick and for those not a fan of Christmas, a chance to hang out with the Grinch. This is Kingsport is partnering with the Downtown Kingsport Association to bring holiday...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: Sullivan BOE honors 11 student Christmas card artists

BLOUNTVILLE — Eleven Sullivan County Schools students have been recognized for their holiday-themed artwork, which will appear on Christmas cards to be mailed across Tennessee. Following is a list of the four elementary, three middle and four high school winners. Their works of art will appear on Christmas cards...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

General manager of South Fork Utility District resigns

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The South Fork Utility District (SFUD) has accepted the resignation of its general manager, who was at the center of an investigation by a state agency that found nearly $1.7 million in “questionable payments” to his businesses. According to a post from the utility district, the SFUD Board of Commissioners […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Tusculum family provides gifts for more than 100 children

GREENEVILLE — Tusculum University is brightening Christmas for Greene County children in record numbers this year through the institution’s participation in the Greeneville/Greene County Community Ministries Food Bank’s Angel Tree program. Faculty, staff and students responded to the call by picking up more than 100 cards with...
GREENEVILLE, TN
WATE

New details in Kingsport man's mysterious Knoxville death

A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in Knoxville. New details in Kingsport man’s mysterious Knoxville …. A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

Johnson City holds yearly Christmas Parade

Christmas is in the air across the region! Johnson City hosted its Christmas parade this morning with the theme, "All Around the World." The parade is powered by the Blue Plum Organization. Organizers say this is the biggest parade yet for Johnson City including 110 floats. There were floats from...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wymt.com

“Tree of Life” in Whitesburg holds special meaning this year

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Whitesburg ARH lit up the “Tree of Life” recognizing loved ones in the community who have recently died. Two trees have combined for the tradition now in its 28th year. “It’s become one of the favorite events of the holiday season. I think you’ll...
WHITESBURG, KY
Johnson City Press

It’s a parade: Christmas on Center Street and Church Circle

KINGSPORT – Dozens of floats and vehicles joined dancers, flag corps, marching bands and Santa to round out Kingsport’s opening of the Christmas season Saturday. Saturday morning’s rain gave way to some evening sun before the parade, with temperatures staying in the 50’s through the evening.
KINGSPORT, TN
etxview.com

Christmas in Jefferson County in 1886

Some readers, particularly those in Jefferson County, may be interested in Christmas events which occurred in Dandridge and White Pine many years ago. In both instances, the activities in those times were common for the holiday season, and at times were done in Cocke County, too. The first event was...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN

