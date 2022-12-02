WISE — Nobody shot their eye out or froze their tongue to a flagpole at the Wise County Career and Technical Center Monday. The 120 Wise County preschoolers who visited the center’s Santa’s Workshop on Monday were the first wave of what Principal William Austin said will be as many as a thousand preschoolers and youngsters coming to enjoy a holiday celebration with a theme from the movie “A Christmas Story.”

WISE COUNTY, VA ・ 15 HOURS AGO