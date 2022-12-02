Read full article on original website
Banijay Americas Acquires Brazilian Studio A Fábrica
The purchase comes just one week after Banijay revealed it will launch Banijay Studios Brasil, a 750,000 square foot studio outside of São Paulo, in early 2023. Banijay Americas to Open Massive Production Facility in Brazil (EXCLUSIVE) Based in Rio de Janeiro, A Fábrica was founded in January 2016...
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Harry and Meghan news: Netflix trailer criticised as couple attend awards in NYC – latest
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have arrived in New York City ahead of the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award gala, where they and other “exemplary leaders” will be honoured for their “unwavering commitment to social change”.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who travelled via private jet from their home in California, were seen arriving on Monday, with the awards ceremony set to take place on Tuesday 6 December.It is expected that the couple will make a red carpet appearance on Tuesday ahead of the gala, where they will be honoured alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
Soccer-Morocco's Atlas Lions march on at World Cup with help of 'Red Army'
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Morocco supporters flooded into Doha on Tuesday for the team's last-16 World Cup showdown with Spain and the Atlas Lions made the trip worthwhile as they roared into the quarter-finals for the first time with a 3-0 penalty shootout win.
AGC Unwritten Bolsters Team With Expectation’s Emily Knight, Xpedition’s Yael Egnal and CNN’s Hannah Shuman
AGC Studios’ unscripted arm AGC Unwritten has expanded with the hires of Emily Knight as VP of development, Yael Egnal as senior manager of development, Hannah Shuman as manager of development and Moriah Lee as development coordinator. Emily Knight, a key creative force behind the hit dating format “Ex...
Morocco beats Spain on penalties to advance at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — The first World Cup held in an Arab nation has produced the Arab world's first quarterfinalist. Morocco became only the fourth African country to reach the quarterfinals at the biggest soccer tournament in the world by beating Spain 3-0 in a penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw through extra time.
Dig at UK housing site yields major 7th century treasures
LONDON (AP) — A 1,300-year-old gold and gemstone necklace found on the site of a new housing development marks the grave of a powerful woman who may have been an early Christian religious leader in Britain, archaeologists said Tuesday. Experts say the necklace, uncovered with other items near Northampton...
‘White Noise’ Producer Uri Singer Gives Verdict On Red Sea; Talks Plans To Shoot ‘Low Orbit‘ In Saudi Arabia & Taleflick Licensing Deal
Saudi Arabia was the last place Israel-born American producer Uri Singer thought he would visit in his lifetime. That was until a chance meeting on the White Noise red carpet in Venice with Mohammed Al Turki, CEO of the country’s Red Sea International Film Festival. The pair met for lunch in Toronto and again by chance on another red carpet at the BFI London Film Festival, where Al Turki introduced Singer to festival managing director Shivani Pandya. “She was amazing. There are a few things that have impressed me about Mohammed, his hiring and championing of women, and also the way he does...
David Tennant says series on Litvinenko poisoning is timely
LONDON (AP) — David Tennant remembers seeing in the news the image of Alexander Litvinenko lying in a hospital bed. It’s a photograph the actor has re-created — with support from makeup artists, prosthetic professionals and the art department— for his title role in “Litvinenko.”
Poland leader backs down from World Cup players' bonus
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister on Tuesday backed down from his initial declaration to award bonuses to the national soccer team for it World Cup performance amid high inflation and hardship in the country. It was a sudden reversal by Mateusz Morawiecki, who just hours earlier...
