Sledged Socceroos goalkeeper Mat Ryan vows to learn from World Cup mistake
The Australia captain has been sledged by club teammate over his costly goalkeeping mistake and admits his role in the defeat by Argentina ‘hurts a lot’
BBC
Premiership: Bristol Bears 26-26 Leicester Tigers - hosts fight back to draw with champions
Tries: Radradra, Piutau, Byrne, Ibitoye Cons: Sheedy, MacGinty. Tries: Kelly, Ashton, Montoya Con: Burns Pens: Burns 3. Bristol came from behind to secure a dramatic 26-26 draw with Leicester at Ashton Gate. Semi Radradra and Charles Piutau scored for Bristol but a trio of tries from Dan Kelly, Chris Ashton...
BBC
UCI Track Champions League 2022: Katie Archibald's London win not enough to retain endurance title
Katie Archibald relinquished the women's endurance title in the UCI Track Champions League despite winning the final elimination race in London. The Scot, 28, closed the gap on overall leader Jennifer Valente in the women's scratch race at Lee Valley VeloPark. But Valente took second in the elimination to secure...
Is Amad Diallo keeping 'the league's most talented footballer' out of the Sunderland team?
Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has admitted that the form of Man Utd loanee Amad Diallo is causing him a serious dilemma.
theScore
Giroud passes Henry as France's all-time leading scorer
Olivier Giroud stands alone as France's all-time leading scorer. The 36-year-old forward broke the deadlock between himself and French icon Thierry Henry on Sunday, scoring his record-breaking 52nd international goal for the men's team in France's World Cup quarterfinal clash against Poland. Kylian Mbappe found Giroud inside the penalty area...
BBC
Glasgow City comeback win over Hibernian keeps them top of SWPL1
Glasgow City came from behind to beat Hibernian 2-1 and stay top of Scottish Women's Premier League 1. Michaela McAlonie put Hibs in front but Jenna Clark's header and Liana Hinds' own goal keeps City two points clear. Rangers stay second after a 10-0 win at Glasgow Women while Celtic...
