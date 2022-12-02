ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, TX

Johnson County couple's adult son now charged with capital murder

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26zqKi_0jV48CSF00

The adult son of a Johnson County couple has now been charged with capital murder in their early October murders at their home near Joshua.

Police say actor and filmmaker Mike Scarlett and his wife Kay were found dead from shotgun wounds. The couple's truck was found at Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth.

Inside the hospital, police found the couple's son and the Johnson County Sheriff's Office has been holding Samuel Scarlett on charges that he stole the truck.

Now, tests on evidence have been returned linking Scarlett to the killings. For example, blood found on Scarlett's shoes turns out to be that of his father. That plus other evidence was enough for investigators get an arrest warrant for Samuel Scarlett on a charge of capital murder of multiple persons.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
orangeandbluepress.com

A 22-year-old got arrested as a suspect in a murder of a Family Dollar employee

On Thursday night, Dallas police made an announcement about the arrest of a suspect in the shooting death of a Family Dollar employee. The US Marshal’s Task Force detained Diavian Roberts, 22, on Saturday night. Danielle Roberts (Source: Dallas Police Department) Tenery Walker, 46, was killed, and Roberts is...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

DNA Identifies Missing Fort Worth Teen as Fatal Hit-and-Run Victim

The family of a North Texas teenager killed in a fatal hit-and-run is hoping someone will come forward and identify the driver responsible. Israel Hernandez, 13, was last seen leaving his family's west Fort Worth home at about 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 9. In the days following his disappearance, family...
FORT WORTH, TX
keranews.org

Family of murdered 7-year-old Athena Strand from Paradise plans vigil

The community of Paradise, Texas is mourning the loss of 7-year-old Athena Strand following a two-day search that ended in tragedy. Athena’s body was found Friday night after she went missing Wednesday northwest of Fort Worth. The community will hold a candlelight vigil at First Baptist Church Cottondale in...
PARADISE, TX
Larry Lease

Police Identify Tanner Horner as the Murderer of 7-Year-Old Athena Strand

31-year-old Tanner Horner is facing kidnapping and murder charges in the death of Athena Strand.Photo byScott Rodgerson/UnsplashonUnsplash. Law enforcement confirmed they found the body of Athena Strand, a 7-year-old who disappeared on Friday night after disappearing on Wednesday. Police have arrested 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner who now faces aggravated kidnapping and capital murder charges.
LAKE WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Plea Deal, Guilty Verdict Reached in 2019 Deep Ellum Bartender Assault Case

The man caught on camera beating a woman during a fight in Deep Ellum will spend time in county jail and be on probation. Jurors found Austin Shuffield guilty of misdemeanor assault and third-degree felony obstruction. He faced up to eleven years behind bars after being convicted Monday in the 2019 attack but both sides agreed to a plea bargain.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Former Deep Ellum Bartender Austin Shuffield found guilty of assault

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Dallas County jury has found Austin Sheffield guilty of obstruction and assault.The former bartender was indicted on two felony and two misdemeanor charges for assaulting L'Daijohnique Lee, 27, in a parking lot in 2019.Lee said the night of the assault, she had pulled into a parking lot that night and blocked Shuffield in as he was trying to leave. He got out of his truck to asked her to move but after his approach, the two began arguing.In a cell phone video, captured by a witness across the street, Shuffield was seen holding a gun by his...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Athena Strand: Community shaken by 7-year-old's killing

PARADISE, Texas - The community of Paradise is still shaken after the kidnapping and killing of 7-year-old Athena Strand in what appears to be a crime of opportunity. Investigators say Tanner Horner is the only suspect in the case, with no relation or connection to the family. Pastor Charles Pugh...
PARADISE, TX
fox4news.com

Athena Strand killed, customer shoots robber, family reunited after 51 years: This week's top stories

DALLAS - 1. Athena Strand found dead after being kidnapped by delivery driver: Wise County sheriff: The heartbreaking story of a 7-year-old Wise County girl's death is now getting national attention. Strand went missing on Wednesday night, her body was found on Friday. 31-year-old delivery driver Tanner Horner is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping in connection to her death.
DALLAS, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
41K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy