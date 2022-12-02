Johnson County couple's adult son now charged with capital murder

The adult son of a Johnson County couple has now been charged with capital murder in their early October murders at their home near Joshua.

Police say actor and filmmaker Mike Scarlett and his wife Kay were found dead from shotgun wounds. The couple's truck was found at Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth.

Inside the hospital, police found the couple's son and the Johnson County Sheriff's Office has been holding Samuel Scarlett on charges that he stole the truck.

Now, tests on evidence have been returned linking Scarlett to the killings. For example, blood found on Scarlett's shoes turns out to be that of his father. That plus other evidence was enough for investigators get an arrest warrant for Samuel Scarlett on a charge of capital murder of multiple persons.

