Soccer-Ramos demolishes Swiss with hat-trick to fire Portugal into quarters
LUSAIL, Qatar, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Portugal's Goncalo Ramos scored a hat-trick on his first World Cup start to help his side beat Switzerland 6-1 on Tuesday and send them through to the quarter-finals for the first time in 16 years, setting up a clash with Morocco.
Soccer-Shot-shy Swiss roll out of World Cup in last 16
LUSAIL, Qatar, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A scintillating 17th-minute strike from Goncalo Ramos and a powerful header from Pepe gave Portugal a 2-0 halftime lead over Switzerland in their World Cup last-16 match on Tuesday.
