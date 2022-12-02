ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Soccer-Shot-shy Swiss roll out of World Cup in last 16

LUSAIL, Qatar, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A scintillating 17th-minute strike from Goncalo Ramos and a powerful header from Pepe gave Portugal a 2-0 halftime lead over Switzerland in their World Cup last-16 match on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy