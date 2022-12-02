ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornish, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.9 HOM

Top 25 Over-the-Top Christmas Displays Across America Includes This Maine Classic

Who doesn't love Christmas displays filled with bright, colorful, twinkling lights illuminating the night sky?. The holidays are the time for spreading joy and cheer, and it's always nice to drive through different neighborhoods and see the light-up displays that people put up for the season. It's a free serotonin boost for everyone, and puts a smile on everyone's faces.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

They worked the late shift with Pat Callaghan — and they’ve got stories to tell

PORTLAND, Maine — If someone could figure out a way to capture the energy that’s generated when former NEWS CENTER Maine anchors Kathleen Shannon, Caroline Cornish and Shannon Moss get together and start talking, we’d have no more need for fossil fuels. When they get wound up (which takes about 2.4 seconds), they could provide enough electricity — clean, safe, renewable — to power half the homes in New England.
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

NH Single Mom Waitress Gets $1531 Tip in Random Act of Kindness

This is the fourth year of giving for this anonymous group. I was invited to join a group of friends who get together every year and have breakfast near the holidays. But it's not a normal breakfast - it's a breakfast with the goal of leaving an unsuspecting waitstaff a huge tip. This year this group of friends who wish to remain anonymous, chose a single mom at Cafe Espresso in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Q97.9

33 Elmwood in Westbrook is Reopening!

Last May 33 Elmwood closed its doors forever. Well, they are back open for private events. It was so sad when 33 Elmwood closed its doors. First, they closed their doors to the public and then to private events. This is an excellent sign as private events are back!. Just...
WESTBROOK, ME
92 Moose

This Home in Saco is What I’ve Been Dreaming About My Entire Life

I was raised in a colonial and because of that, I have always wanted to buy one of my own some day. There is something that is just so comforting to me about the shape and size of colonial style homes that fit me perfectly. I do currently live in an older cape home, however one day, I will be back in a colonial of my own.
SACO, ME
94.9 HOM

10 Crazy, Odd and Funny Items Bought at Marden’s in Maine

I did buy it when I saw it at Marden's. Ya gotta love Marden's. A store with everything you had no idea you needed and wanted. There are 14 Marden's in Maine but there are only really three that I frequent. The big one (with a part-time produce department!) in Scarborough I often find myself there. If you were one of the dozens of people recently in Marden's scarfing up all the snow markers - good for you! Then in the summertime, I am at the Marden's in Lincoln and Houlton. That's because those are the towns that sandwich where I have a camp.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

94.9 HOM

Portland, ME
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy