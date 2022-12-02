Read full article on original website
Two Maine Guys Is Sadly Closing One of Its Restaurants
No matter where you go, you tend to find one restaurant that becomes your favorite. Yes, there are many places to eat in Maine, but if you love Two Maine Guys, then you best prepare for some sad news. Haven't been to Two Maine Guys? Well, they offer a variety...
Top 25 Over-the-Top Christmas Displays Across America Includes This Maine Classic
Who doesn't love Christmas displays filled with bright, colorful, twinkling lights illuminating the night sky?. The holidays are the time for spreading joy and cheer, and it's always nice to drive through different neighborhoods and see the light-up displays that people put up for the season. It's a free serotonin boost for everyone, and puts a smile on everyone's faces.
Watch: Westbrook, Maine, Christmas Tree: Awesome or Awful?
There's a lot going on in Westbrook and a lot is going on with their Christmas tree too!. It appears that there is no gray area when it comes to the Westbrook Christmas tree in the center of town on Main Street. You either think it's fantastic or you think...
Is a Brunswick, Maine Grocery Store Hinting to Another Food Shortage?
Ever since the pandemic began, there's been random shortages of so many different products. It all started with toilet paper and graduated to things like cream cheese, baby formula, and meat products. Over time, though, it felt like the shortages slowed down or even fully went away. But within the...
Cheers To The Grand Opening of this Brand New Brewery in Central Maine
Nothing is better than checking out new spots to drink. Especially during the holiday season. Yesterday I was Christmas shopping at the Marketplace in Augusta and stopped at El Agave's Mexican Restaurant to have a little chips, salsa, and margarita. A brand new brewery has opened in Lewiston and I...
They worked the late shift with Pat Callaghan — and they’ve got stories to tell
PORTLAND, Maine — If someone could figure out a way to capture the energy that’s generated when former NEWS CENTER Maine anchors Kathleen Shannon, Caroline Cornish and Shannon Moss get together and start talking, we’d have no more need for fossil fuels. When they get wound up (which takes about 2.4 seconds), they could provide enough electricity — clean, safe, renewable — to power half the homes in New England.
NH Single Mom Waitress Gets $1531 Tip in Random Act of Kindness
This is the fourth year of giving for this anonymous group. I was invited to join a group of friends who get together every year and have breakfast near the holidays. But it's not a normal breakfast - it's a breakfast with the goal of leaving an unsuspecting waitstaff a huge tip. This year this group of friends who wish to remain anonymous, chose a single mom at Cafe Espresso in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
Enjoy a Hilarious Night Of ADULT ONLY Stand-Up Comedy in Central Maine
Knock Knock, who's ready to laugh? You? Great. A comedy series hosted by Mark Turcotte at Johnson Hall on December 17th is sure to give your funny bone a good work out. The night will be filled with hilarious stand-up comedy and you deserve to treat yourself to some laughter after all the holiday stress!
Poor Dog Lost in New Hampshire for Days Makes a Fox Friend Like in a Disney Movie
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Cute little brown puppy Saban was in a world she didn't know. Saban, used to warm weather and the tropics, was just sent up to Massachusetts...
33 Elmwood in Westbrook is Reopening!
Last May 33 Elmwood closed its doors forever. Well, they are back open for private events. It was so sad when 33 Elmwood closed its doors. First, they closed their doors to the public and then to private events. This is an excellent sign as private events are back!. Just...
This Home in Saco is What I’ve Been Dreaming About My Entire Life
I was raised in a colonial and because of that, I have always wanted to buy one of my own some day. There is something that is just so comforting to me about the shape and size of colonial style homes that fit me perfectly. I do currently live in an older cape home, however one day, I will be back in a colonial of my own.
10 Crazy, Odd and Funny Items Bought at Marden’s in Maine
I did buy it when I saw it at Marden's. Ya gotta love Marden's. A store with everything you had no idea you needed and wanted. There are 14 Marden's in Maine but there are only really three that I frequent. The big one (with a part-time produce department!) in Scarborough I often find myself there. If you were one of the dozens of people recently in Marden's scarfing up all the snow markers - good for you! Then in the summertime, I am at the Marden's in Lincoln and Houlton. That's because those are the towns that sandwich where I have a camp.
Saint Nick’s Trees in York, Maine, is Perfect for Getting Your Christmas Tree as a Family or Date Night
The day after Thanksgiving, my wife and I decided to get our Christmas tree, a tradition as old as time. It was raining this year, so many people were Black Friday shopping, but not necessarily at tree farms. New(ish) to the area, I decided to give "Saint Nick's Trees" in York, Maine, a try, and I am so happy I did.
Is a white Christmas in the forecast for Maine?
MAINE, USA — What's the one thing we all want for Christmas? Contrary to what Mariah Carey would tell you, I think most would like snow!. To take a look at the future, we first need to look at the past to see how often we have had snow on Christmas Day.
I am Shocked by Market Basket’s Prices in Westbrook, Maine
We are all familiar with the anxiety and frustration with shopping lately as prices continue to increase. I swear I go to the grocery store, buy three things, and somehow my total hits $25+. I’ll be putting things in my cart, mentally calculating it, and then I’ll be way off...
Check Out The Ultimate Santa Experience Right Here in Maine
It's the most wonderful time of the year! That means, we've got so many incredible events all around Maine to enjoy all of the holiday festivities. But one event has caught my eye and I have to share it with you. It's called, drumroll please, "The Ultimate Santa Experience!" The...
Santa Sends Personalized Letters Back If You Use This Maine Mailbox
It's something every Maine kiddo (and kids from anywhere else in the world) do every single year -- write a letter to Santa in hopes of either getting a response or everything they asked for. And while it's rare to either get a letter back from Santa Claus or even...
Whole Foods Maine Lobster Boycott is an Attack on Our Great State
I love shopping at Whole Foods. It's a great grocery store. It has wonderful produce, an outstanding butchery, great prepared foods, and a vast selection of healthy and organic choices. It was also a huge benefit to have it during the pandemic when it offered free delivery, even to us...
What the Shell Happened at This Field in Dover, New Hampshire?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Anyone missing one of those neon green, turtle-person statues with the red flag that you put at the end of your driveway to tell drivers to slow down?
Popular Christmas Light Show at Westbrook, Maine Home Delayed by Windstorm
For the fifth year in a row, the Mead Family of Westbrook has put up a display of lights set to music that rivals anything Clark Griswold could have ever imagined. But this year, the powerful rain and winds we had on Wednesday evening have delayed the start of the shows of the weekend.
