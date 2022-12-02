Elon Musk suspends Ye from Twitter following swastika tweet

Elon Musk early Friday morning announced that Ye’s Twitter account has been suspended after the rapper formerly known as Kanye West tweeted an image of a swastika.

“I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended,” Musk said in an early morning tweet.

The tweet and Ye’s suspension from Twitter follow months of antisemitic comments from the rapper. In an appearance this week on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s Infowars program, Ye expressed admiration for Nazis and Adolf Hitler.

“Well, I see good things about Hitler also,” Ye told Jones, later saying, “I like Hitler.”

“I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis,” the rapper added.

Ye has also sparked backlash for comments criticizing Jewish people and giving credence to the harmful stereotype that there is a cabal of elite Jews running the media, Hollywood and politics. The rapper’s comments have destroyed many of his business dealings, including his partnership with Adidas.

The move from Musk also comes after House Judiciary Republicans appeared to delete a controversial October tweet this week involving Ye following his recent remarks. The tweet stating, “Kanye. Elon. Trump.” disappeared from the government account following the rapper’s appearance on Infowars.

In addition to Ye’s comments on Jones’s program, the rap star courted further controversy in recent days by bringing white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes to a dinner with former President Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort. Trump, who experienced sharp backlash for dining with Fuentes, has since claimed he “had no idea” about Fuentes’s views.