What is the fastest roller coaster in the world? It's a ride you won't forget.

By Mythili Devarakonda, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Roller coasters are classic rides at amusement parks around the world. Believed to have originated from Russian snow slides , roller coasters found their way to France. The world's first roller coaster opened in Paris, called “The Promenades-Aériennes” or “The Aerial Walk,” almost 200 years ago.

Centuries later, roller coasters have advanced immensely and are now popular thrill rides for adventure-seekers everywhere. In fact, there’s even a day for roller coaster lovers in America, National Coaster Day , which is celebrated each year on August 16.

Wondering which roller coaster is the fastest? Here's the one to add to your thrill-seeking bucket list:

The fastest roller coaster on the planet currently is Formula Rossa at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. Farah Experiences

What is the fastest roller coaster in the world?

According to Guinness World Records, the fastest roller coaster in the world as of November 2022 is “Formula Rossa,” located at Abu Dhabi’s Ferrari World amusement park in United Arab Emirates. The theme park is playfully known as the “land of Ferraris.”

In less than 5 seconds, Formula Rossa races at a speed of 149.1 miles per hour, taking its brave riders on an adrenaline-filled journey. The coaster reaches a “ heart-racing ” height of 52 meters before crossing the finishing line, making the riders feel like “a true Scuderia Ferrari champion,” according to Ferrari World’s official page.

Here’s a video of riders sharing their Formula Rossa experience:

What is the fastest roller coaster in America?

The fastest roller coaster in America and the second-fastest in the world is “Kingda Ka” at Six Flags Great Adventure theme park in New Jersey, according to Guinness World Records. It races at a speed of 128 miles per hour. Kingda Ka is also the tallest roller coaster in the world.

When Kingda Ka first opened to public in 2005, it was the fastest and tallest roller coaster in the world. However, with the launch of Formula Rossa in 2010 , Kingda Ka was bumped to the second spot when it came to speed. In fact, both roller coasters were manufactured by the same company , Intamin.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What is the fastest roller coaster in the world? It's a ride you won't forget.

