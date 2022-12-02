ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A.V. Club

SNL returns for its best episode of the season with host Keke Palmer

Following a two-week hiatus, Saturday Night Live returns with Keke Palmer making her hosting debut after giving a stellar performance in the summer blockbuster Nope. After courting controversy with host Dave Chappelle, Palmer felt like a delightfully un-divisive choice and a breath of fresh air for the show. Already a showbiz veteran at 29, Palmer, an actress, singer, host, and genuinely funny individual, is a promising and inspired choice to host the show. Her monologue confirmed her charisma and star power as well as the rumors of her expecting her first child.
The Independent

Harry and Meghan news: Netflix trailer criticised as couple attend awards in NYC – latest

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have arrived in New York City ahead of the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award gala, where they and other “exemplary leaders” will be honoured for their “unwavering commitment to social change”.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who travelled via private jet from their home in California, were seen arriving on Monday, with the awards ceremony set to take place on Tuesday 6 December.It is expected that the couple will make a red carpet appearance on Tuesday ahead of the gala, where they will be honoured alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
A.V. Club

What do Martin Scorsese, Bong Joon-ho, and other great directors think are the best films of all time?

Earlier this week, the British Film Institute’s Sight & Sound magazine released its once-per-decade list of The Best Films Of All Time, a 100-film ranking, curated from the opinions of hundreds of critics, of the greatest movies in movie-making history. In addition to the critics list, though, Sight & Sound also released another list—this one only polling directors, each submitting a ballot of 10 movies that they feel embody the best of film.
A.V. Club

Robert Pattinson and Bong Joon-ho tease Mickey 17, skip Mickeys 1 through 16

Following up on his Oscar-kissing movie, Parasite, Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho is putting Robert Pattinson in an MRI machine. At least, that’s what we can glean from the teaser for his new film, Mickey 17, opening March 2024. Based on the novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton, Mickey 17 follows Robert Pattinson as an “expendable” yet “regenerative” employee of an ice planet mining operation. When one miner, another Mickey is 3-D printed to take his place. If that sounds familiar, it’s because that’s how the U.S. economy works, too.
A.V. Club

5 big takeaways of the Harry & Meghan trailer, from a PR perspective

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Image: Prince Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Netflix. Just days after the first look at Netflix’s Harry & Meghan arrived in flying colors (or more appropriately, a subdued black-and-white montage of their romance), the first full trailer for the new documentary has landed. Harry & Meghan promises audiences a raw look at the couple: Their romance, their marriage, and their eventual retreat from official royal life. The newest streamer also confirmed that the documentary will release in two parts, with Part I available for streaming starting December 8 and Part II on December 15.
A.V. Club

On The White Lotus, Aubrey Plaza steals the show

I always knew this season of The White Lotus would belong to Aubrey Plaza. But I was hardly ready for the way in which her Harper would take a chokehold on this HBO anthology series. (Can each new season be chain-linked, with us following Harper next season wherever she’s headed provided she survives next week’s finale? Pretty please!) Plaza, who’s long been known and often underestimated because of her uncanny ability to channel deadpan “evil hag” energy, has here yet again proven why she’s one of the most fascinating performers around.
A.V. Club

I Hate Suzie Too trailer: People really hate Suzie in new three-episode special

Suzie Pickles (Billie Piper) had it hard enough in the first season of the critically acclaimed series I Hate Suzie, in which her nude photos leaked, her affair was exposed, her marriage imploded, and she lost her job. Things are not looking much better in I Hate Suzie Too, the three-part “anti-Christmas Christmas special” premiering on HBO Max on Thursday, December 22, 2022, unfortunately for Suzie (and very fortunately for the rest of us).
A.V. Club

Warner Bros. Discovery looks to eliminate letters "HBO" from HBO Max

After removing originals from its library, laying off employees, kneecapping its animation department, and canceling Batgirl, Warner Bros. is still looking to get rid of a few things, particularly in the letter department. Per CNBC (via Variety), Warners is considering naming its HBO Max-Discover+ hybrid app “Max.” We can already hear Sean Parker encouraging David Zazlov to drop the “HBO” because it’s cleaner.
A.V. Club

Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega catches heat for filming key scene while sick with COVID

Wednesday might be spooky, but Wednesday Addams coming to set while infected with COVID-19 is truly frightful. While the new series is reportedly doing pretty well for Netflix, fans have taken issue with the fact that star Jenna Ortega was apparently sick with coronavirus during filming of the first season. Specifically, she revealed that she was ill during the dance sequence, a fan-favorite scene that recalled her predecessor on the original Addams Family sitcom.
A.V. Club

Batgirl directors reflect on "traumatic," "unprecedented" cancellation

Warner Bros. Discovery’s cancellation of Batgirl is one of the entertainment industry’s biggest stories of the year. Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have expressed their optimism that someday, some way, fans will be able to see the film, starring Leslie Grace in the titular role. As it stands, though, the situation “was a traumatic experience,” as Fallah told Deadline at the Red Sea International Film Festival, where the duo are screening their new film Rebel.
A.V. Club

His Dark Materials

Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, December 4, to Thursday, December 8. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]. The biggies. George & Tammy (Showtime, Sunday, 9 p.m.)
A.V. Club

Daisy Ridley to star in The Christie Affair as Agatha Christie's husband's mistress

Rather than simply appear in films based on the works of Dame Agatha Christie—like 2017's Murder On The Orient Express—Daisy Ridley is apparently gearing up to appear in a story about the life of the Dame herself. This is per Deadline, which reports that Ridley has signed on to star in a TV show built around one of the most famous periods of the celebrated mystery writer’s career: The 11-day period in 1926 in which she “disappeared,” sparking a national investigation into the whereabouts of the beloved author.

