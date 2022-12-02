ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

notebookcheck.net

Tesla Semi truck stops would consume the electricity of small town USA as launch event scheduled for December 1

A utility company has run the numbers and warns that the US grid can't provide the charging power for all the upcoming electric trucks like the Tesla Semi that will be released on December 1. The electrification of a typical gas station would demand the amount needed for a sports stadium, while a regular truck stop would need the electricity of a small town.
iheart.com

If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police

Most people don't think twice about the amenities offered by a hotel room or an Airbnb, they just appreciate that they are there and drink complimentary coffee from the coffee maker or binge watch something on an already-paid-for streaming service, but some guests might not realize that one convenience provided by their accommodations isn't as it seems - a USB charging cube.
TheStreet

Cheapest Electric Car Hits the US Market

The demand for electric vehicles is definitely on the rise. Automakers are saying so by flooding their green car production operations with billions of dollars in investment. The recent surge in gasoline prices at the pump has convinced skeptics to look at the potential of less polluting vehicles. But despite...
notebookcheck.net

Coke beats the Pepsi Tesla Semi deliveries by a week as Renault trolls its belated launch

A few weeks back, the Volvo-owned Renault Trucks issued a gentle tease to Tesla where it stealthily mocked the overpromise-and-underdeliver habits of its CEO Elon Musk, saying that while some "talk the talk, others walk the walk." Needless to say, it was regarding Tesla's Semi long-haul electric truck release promises that started in 2017 and are now in their fifth year with an imminent delivery of 15 Semis to the first customer Pepsi scheduled for December 1.
MotorBiscuit

How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?

There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Many customers thinking twice before using self-checkout at Walmart

exterior of WalmartPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Self-checkouts are very common in stores today. Most stores have more self-checkout registers for customer as a way to save on costs, but not all customers are happy using these self-checkouts stations. Walmart is one of the largest stores in the world with over 300 stores in California alone. And Walmart has continually installed more self-checkout stations in there stores. That's causing problems for customers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Car Brands Being Discontinued in 2023

As makes and models are strategically discontinued, the U.S. government still plans for consumers to eventually switch to all-electric vehicles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CarandDriver.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.
Houston Chronicle

Used Cars That Hold Their Value The Most and Least

If you're looking for the vehicle that holds its value the most - look no further than the Jeep Wrangler. According to the latest iSeeCars data, it remains the best vehicle for holding its value. Overall, iSeeCars says used cars have never held the residual value better with both 5-year...
Benzinga

Ford Recalls 518,993 Vehicles In US Over Potential Cracked Fuel Injector

Ford Motor Company F has urged the owners of 2020-2023 MY Bronco Sport and Escapes with 3-cylinder, 1.5L engines to visit their dealership to inspect for a potential cracked fuel injector. This recall affects 518,993 vehicles in the U.S. Ford has not issued instructions to stop driving vehicles under this...
CNBC

These 10 used cars have held their value the most

While some used cars have maintained their value more than usual, that could shift as prices on pre-owned vehicles continue easing. The model with the least depreciation over the last five years is the Jeep Wrangler, a new study shows. Using your used car as a trade-in when you purchase...

