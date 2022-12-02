Read full article on original website
Top Speed
2023 Tesla Model 3: Performance, Price, And Photos
With over one million units sold since 2017, the Tesla Model 3 has not only become the best-selling electric car of all time but also the 9th best-selling car globally last year. The Model 3 is to Tesla what the Model T was to Ford. Its success has generated huge amounts of revenue and elevated Tesla from a boutique EV maker to mainstream manufacturer with a market cap of one trillion dollars last year.
Top Speed
Everything That Makes The Genesis G90 A Proper Rival To The Mercedes S-Class
Hyundai’s luxury brand, Genesis, is only seven years old and yet it has one of the most desirable model range in the luxury segment. Although Genesis is well into the EV game with models like the GV60 or G80 Electrified, the pinnacle of the internal-combustion lineup is the Genesis G90.
Top Speed
2023 Genesis G70 AWD 3.3T Review: A Bargain Luxury Sport Sedan
When the compact-sized Genesis G70 launched for the 2019 model year it joined a pair of larger sedans in Genesis’ fledgling three-car lineup. Four years later, and Hyundai’s luxury brand is flying high with an expanding portfolio of highly regarded electric cars and crossovers. The sporty G70 continues to occupy the entry point and does so in impressive fashion.
Top Speed
No Four-Pots Here: Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance Debuts With A Brawny V-8 And 1,000 Pound-Feet Of Torque
It has been some time since the C217 generation S 63 coupe left the market, and while the modern S-Class is a complete package, it needed a proper AMG makeover. But that is not a distant dream anymore because Mercedes launched its brand new AMG S 63 E Performance four-door coupe, which has an exciting hybrid powertrain running the show. Unlike the latest C 63 S E Performance, which bid adieu to the beloved V-8 for a plug-in hybrid four-pot, the all-new S 63 retains the V-8 but with a similar hybrid twist. The result is that the 2024 Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance is the most powerful S-Class ever.
Only 2 Electric Cars Have a Price Tag Under $30,000
Nissan and Chevy both offer new EVs that are still relatively affordable. The post Only 2 Electric Cars Have a Price Tag Under $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Custom Harley-Davidson Street Bob Is A Sci-Fi Masterpiece Dripping In Carbon Fiber
Harley-Davidson is popular for its brawny cruisers, but that doesn’t take away anything from its stripped-down offerings like the Street Bob. It’s a popular cruiser around the world, particularly with bike shops, thanks to its simple construction. Taiwan’s Rough Crafts is also part of this fan club, which is why the shop chose a 2020 Street Bob for its newest sci-fi masterpiece dubbed "Cosmos Charger."
Top Speed
Plaid Killer? Lucid Air Sapphire Vs Tesla Model S Plaid
The people at Lucid have been hush-hush about their newest addition to the Air family, the Lucid Air Sapphire. Since debuting at the Monterey car week in August of this year, more and more details have been coming out about what many in the industry say is the world’s fastest production sedan. They are expected to make a big splash in the middle of 2023 and refuse to go down quietly and prove themselves as leaders in the EV industry. At the same time, Twitter’s new boss, Elon Musk, and his people at Tesla counter with a Plaid edition of their already popular flagship Model S sedan.
Top Speed
Why The Rivian R1T Is The Benchmark For All Electric Trucks
The Rivian R1T has taken the pickup truck segment by storm. And, this isn’t an exaggeration. The decade-old startup has managed to bring out a truck that has covered almost all the bases quite well. It’s strong on power (800+ horses), performance (0-60 mph in three seconds), range (400 miles), technology (tank turn, gear guard, etc.), and even towing capacity (11,000 pounds). Even though EVs are the future, a lot of people have still not warmed up to the idea of them for a variety of reasons. The Rivian R1T, however, is that EV you tell those people about and they’ll feel a little more confident about them. Despite there being a plethora of electric trucks in the market now - the Ford F-150 Lightning, the GMC Hummer EV, and the Tesla Cybertruck, to name a few – here’s why the R1T will be the one standing tall.
Top Speed
2023 Toyota Sequoia Capstone Review: A Handsome SUV That Misses The Mark
George W. was a lame-duck president, we were just getting to know Taylor Swift and a gallon of gas soared to a record $4.11. The year was 2008 – the last time Toyota completely redesigned its most spacious, three-row SUV. With its thirsty V-8 averaging only 13 MPG in city driving, the timing of the introduction of the second-generation Toyota Sequoia was unfortunate as Americans started shopping for more fuel-efficient vehicles.
Top Speed
Mercedes-AMG's Most Prestigious Performance Cars
The AMG portfolio is arguably the most envious of the three Germans, and why wouldn’t it be? Right from small and fast, fun-to-drive cars like the CLA to full-blown performance madness like the GT, AMG has got it all. We recently covered the SUVs and crossovers from the AMG stable, but here’s a list of all the sedans, coupes, convertibles, and roadsters that the automaker’s performance division has to offer:
electrek.co
Tesla Semi looks incredible as an electric motorhome
Tesla Semi could make an awesome electric motorhome based on the specs released by Tesla this week and how incredible these renders of the electric truck look as a motorhome. There’s something about the idea of an all-electric and solar-powered motorhome that is extremely attractive to many people. During...
Top Speed
Firm Converting Classic Land Rover Defenders and Jaguar E-Types To EVs Coming To The U.S.
Classic cars manage to have a cool factor that modern vehicles are lacking, even though they are probably older than the person driving them. Plus, the constant celebrity endorsement keeps classic machines in the public eye. However, classic cars have their issues - they like to break down, overheat, and have the most random, out-of-the-blue issues you could think of, most of which is caused by aging drivetrains. There is a company called Electrogenic that is aiming to solve that issue by simply swapping in an electric drivetrain. Those kinds of builds can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, but Electrogenic's builds are much more affordable, and they are due to arrive in the American market.
Top Speed
2023 Mustang Mach-E: Performance, Price, And Photos
When the Mustang Mach-E was first released on the market a few years ago it was met with harsh backlash, but since then the Mach-E has proven to be an impressive EV at an affordable price. With a starting price of more than ten thousand dollars less than the Tesla Model Y, it’s enough to make you think twice about the best-selling EV. Ford's all-electric compact SUV is an excellent option that punches well above its weight.
Top Speed
Why The Toyota Sequoia Is The Best SUV On The Market Today
It is no secret that the SUV market has gone through the roof. With demand growing, manufacturers are producing more models than ever with prices that reflect those of premium sports cars. With so many choices available, deciding which one to buy can be tough. However, we might have a relatively straightforward answer. Toyota released the new version of its Sequoia earlier this year, and we believe it is one of the best choices out there.
insideevs.com
2023 Tesla Model S And Model X Get Larger, Better Rear Screen
Tesla is apparently upgrading the rear screen found in the Model S and Model X for the 2023 model year. This according to a Tesla Owners Club Romania member who posted a photo of the old screen next to the new one installed in the car, highlighting the difference between the two.
Top Speed
Four Pickup Trucks That Prove Unibody Is Better
Pickup trucks have been the bestsellers in the U.S. for a very long time. In fact, in 2021, the top-three selling vehicles were the Ford F-Series, the Ram pickup, and the Chevy Silverado. This should give you an idea as to how popular pickup trucks are Stateside. While these utility vehicles are getting better in terms of looks, features, and overall premium vibes, they still don’t offer the best ride quality or good fuel economy. But, there is a solution for this – unibody trucks. Unibody trucks aren’t considered real trucks by a lot of people, mainly because they can’t be taken on any path and can’t tow as much as a traditional body-on-frame truck. However, unibody pickups offer crossover-like handling, ride quality, and fuel efficiency, thus giving you a sweet mix of both worlds. There aren’t a lot of unibody trucks on sale today, but we’ve listed them out here. Before we start with it, let’s get to some basic questions and answers about unibody trucks and designs.
Top Speed
VW Teases A Funky Facelifted ID.3
The electrification of the automotive industry is in full swing as more manufacturers debut new EV models and buyers line up to receive them. But alongside new propulsion systems comas an entire new look. Many electric cars look more like "electrics" than "cars." The low-mounted batteries let these cars be unique shapes for better aerodynamics, but enthusiasts want to see brand history with these cars, even if they are vastly different from the older models. VW has apparently taken notice.
Top Speed
The TVR Chimera Was An Obscure, V-8 Powered Roadster
TVR - What's In A Name?. Most people would probably assume that TVR is an acronym like BMW, but in fact, TVR is just a shortened version of the name Trevor, named after the company's founder, Trevor Wilkinson. TVR is not a household name in the automotive industry in North America, or in most countries. Matter of fact, those who aren't from the United Kingdom or didn't grow up playing Gran Turismo or watching BBC's Top Gear may not have even heard of these vehicles . That's truly a shame. TVR has given the sports car industry some of the most visceral, no-nonsense sports cars to this day. With a history spanning over 75 years, TVR has produced less than 20 different models in the entirety of their line-up. The exclusivity and rareness alone should win you some cool points should you choose to purchase one. After a hiatus that lasted over a decade, TVR is rumored to create a new version of the Griffith, which we are all hoping goes into production soon.
Top Speed
Here's What Makes The Toyota Mirai A Unique Car
Toyota has changed the game in the automobile industry with the introduction of the Toyota Mirai. The name evokes visions of a brighter future, with "Mirai" literally translating to "future" in Japanese. President Akio Toyoda has seen that future by including the hydrogen fuel-cell technology which runs in this remarkable new car. This action marks a crucial step towards global oil independence. It will also deliver a more manageable and greener world for everyone by drastically reducing emissions that can damage our environment. This one-of-a-kind car is one of only two cars on the market that run on hydrogen fuel cells. Its rival, the Hyundai Nexo, is the other, and both are only sold in California. Despite competition from more popular models such as the Tesla Model 3 and Ford Mustang Mach-E, the 2022 Mirai holds its own, thanks to some impressive features that make it stand out.
Top Speed
The Tesla Semi Finally Hits The Road; But Crucially, Did Musk Deliver?
Tesla delivered its long-awaited first production version of an electric semi-truck last Thursday evening. The semi-trucks first delivery for PepsiCo came five years after CEO Elon Musk revealed the commercial vehicle. The Semi Delivery Event celebrated that momentous milestone, which promises innovation in the transportation industry as we have known it. About a month ago, Tesla announced that this event was going to be held on December 1st, and revealed that the unveiling will only include a small number of investors and partners.
