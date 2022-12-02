Read full article on original website
Student Lookout: Firefly Coffee, the Lighted Boat Parade and some holiday shopping recs
Hello all, and welcome to another edition of Student Lookout, your weekly scoop on all things Santa Cruz. This week's edition shares with you local goods, holiday shopping, and what you didn't know about Banana Slugs.
Top Holiday Events in Silicon Valley and South
It promises to be a festive 2022 holiday season. Here's where to find great events in Silicon Valley and south. A Celtic Christmas – Dec. 11. Now in its 27th season of touring nationally, Tomáseen Foley's family-friendly show recreates the joy and innocence of a night before Christ-mas in a remote farmhouse in his native parish in the west of Ireland in the 1950s. 3 p.m. $34-49. Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. bit.ly/3LPlfB1.
End-of-year plans: 3 restaurants and a tasting room aim to open in December
Want to stay on top of the latest local food news? I send text alerts every time I publish a story. And you can text me back! Share your thoughts, send tips and give feedback. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed! And check out all my recent work here.
Hollister second grader asks Santa to help the needy for Christmas
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- A second grader from Hollister is not asking Santa for toys or video games this Christmas. All young Anthony Cordova Jr. wants is for the world to be a better place for all. In a letter to Santa, Anthony wrote: Dear Santa, This year what I want is different. I am not The post Hollister second grader asks Santa to help the needy for Christmas appeared first on KION546.
Take a step back in time at the Railway Express Agency building in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. — Inside the old Railway Express Agency building in Salinas model trains move along the track in a world of their own, although a familiar one to us. Over the course of two decades the Monterey & Salinas Valley Railroad Historical Society has built the Central Coast in miniature.
Rare footage captured of 4 mountain lions together in Santa Cruz County
A trail camera captured a group of four mountain lions following behind a deer in Soquel.
San Jose's 'Christmas in the Park' is back!
Christmas in Park is back in San Jose! HERE is all the information you need to know!
Eat, Drink, Savor: Casa de Fruta offers homemade sauces, jelly’s and ice creams
If anyone could give you a grand tour of the Casa de Fruta complex on Highway 156 it is managing partner Suzan Slater, who was practically born in the fruit stand that her father Eugene and his brothers George and Joseph opened in 1943. “The story goes that a week...
15 Best Restaurants in Hollister, CA
Hollister is the county seat of San Benito and is one of the largest cities in the Monterey Bay Area, California. Despite its large size, the place hasn't lost its small-town feel. When you visit, you'll see intimate places showcasing the city's incredible culture and vibrant community. Their cuisine reflects...
Weekend Storm Causes Flooding, Doesn't Dampen Holiday Spirits
The storm caused flooding across the Bay Area Saturday. The relentless rain caused major flooding, which created a daunting clean-up job near the intersection of old Oakland Road and Montague Expressway. Slick roads also made driving more dangerous, leading to spin outs in San Jose on Almaden Expressway. But despite...
4 injured as bus smashes through shopping center parking lot
DALY CITY, Calif. (AP) — A commuter bus smashed into 16 cars at a San Francisco Bay Area shopping center on Friday, injuring four people, one of them critically, authorities said.
Remembering the Bay Area suburbs' fanciest buffet: Fresh Choice
If you grew up in the Bay Area suburbs in the 1990s, you probably remember going to one.
Bay Area woman allegedly kidnapped while walking puppy in Mexico
Tepatitlan, Mexico (KION-TV)- A San Mateo woman has been reported missing by her family and was last seen Tuesday. Monica De Leon, 29, was last seen while walking her puppy around 5 p.m. when she was apparently forced into a van and taken, according to a Facebook group. The group says she was going to a The post Bay Area woman allegedly kidnapped while walking puppy in Mexico appeared first on KION546.
Redwood City rapist convicted in San Mateo court
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) -- After three hours of jury deliberation, a Redwood City man has been convicted on all counts for violent sexual assaults that took place in 2020, according to the San Mateo District Attorney's Office.
Historic Bay Area restaurant slated for demolition ahead of housing project
Developers plan to preserve parts of the historic building.
Salinas Fire saves two kittens from apartment fire
SALINAS, Calif, (KION-TV): Salinas Fire saved two kittens from an apartment fire that occurred on the 300 block of Hayes Street on Sunday morning. Firefighters told KION they responded to an apartment fire that took place in an upstairs apartment unit around 10 a.m. Firefighters said that the fire was coming from the wall heater The post Salinas Fire saves two kittens from apartment fire appeared first on KION546.
A Break in the Rain Is Coming Today
After a gray and rainy Saturday, SF should get some sun today. The National Weather Service Forecast for Sunday for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for a chance of rain in the morning before 10 a.m., which should clear in late morning to reveal partly sunny conditions and highs in the upper 50s.
Comings and goings: Cocoa & Butter and Wahlburgers shutter, Tootsie's reopens and more
As the end of 2022 nears, the local dining scene is in a state of flux. Two eateries have recently closed, a popular East Bay bagel shop has opened its doors, a Stanford spot has returned after renovations and a new hotel's restaurants have been announced. Pho Hà Noi, an...
Whither West Cliff? Recent collapse of path along ‘Santa Cruz’s front porch’ suggests troubling future
Be the first to know about the latest in entertainment, arts and culture news. Sign up to get story alerts from Wallace delivered straight to your phone. And catch up on Wallace’s recent work here. Is there a more fundamental and intractable law of nature than erosion?. Given enough...
10 Best Seafood Restaurants in Monterey, CA
Monterey is famous for many things, like its aquarium and yearly jazz festival. However, it’s also a city known for having some of the best seafood restaurants in the country. Up until the 1950s, Monterey Bay was a notable fishing hub. Although the industrial aspect of its impact on...
