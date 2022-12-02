ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
bayareaparent.com

Top Holiday Events in Silicon Valley and South

It promises to be a festive 2022 holiday season. Here's where to find great events in Silicon Valley and south. A Celtic Christmas – Dec. 11. Now in its 27th season of touring nationally, Tomáseen Foley's family-friendly show recreates the joy and innocence of a night before Christ-mas in a remote farmhouse in his native parish in the west of Ireland in the 1950s. 3 p.m. $34-49. Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. bit.ly/3LPlfB1.
lookout.co

End-of-year plans: 3 restaurants and a tasting room aim to open in December

Want to stay on top of the latest local food news? I send text alerts every time I publish a story. And you can text me back! Share your thoughts, send tips and give feedback. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed! And check out all my recent work here.
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister second grader asks Santa to help the needy for Christmas

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- A second grader from Hollister is not asking Santa for toys or video games this Christmas. All young Anthony Cordova Jr. wants is for the world to be a better place for all. In a letter to Santa, Anthony wrote: Dear Santa, This year what I want is different. I am not The post Hollister second grader asks Santa to help the needy for Christmas appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com

Take a step back in time at the Railway Express Agency building in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. — Inside the old Railway Express Agency building in Salinas model trains move along the track in a world of their own, although a familiar one to us. Over the course of two decades the Monterey & Salinas Valley Railroad Historical Society has built the Central Coast in miniature.
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Hollister, CA

Hollister is the county seat of San Benito and is one of the largest cities in the Monterey Bay Area, California. Despite its large size, the place hasn't lost its small-town feel. When you visit, you'll see intimate places showcasing the city's incredible culture and vibrant community. Their cuisine reflects...
NBC Bay Area

Weekend Storm Causes Flooding, Doesn't Dampen Holiday Spirits

The storm caused flooding across the Bay Area Saturday. The relentless rain caused major flooding, which created a daunting clean-up job near the intersection of old Oakland Road and Montague Expressway. Slick roads also made driving more dangerous, leading to spin outs in San Jose on Almaden Expressway. But despite...
KION News Channel 5/46

Bay Area woman allegedly kidnapped while walking puppy in Mexico

Tepatitlan, Mexico (KION-TV)- A San Mateo woman has been reported missing by her family and was last seen Tuesday. Monica De Leon, 29, was last seen while walking her puppy around 5 p.m. when she was apparently forced into a van and taken, according to a Facebook group. The group says she was going to a The post Bay Area woman allegedly kidnapped while walking puppy in Mexico appeared first on KION546.
KRON4 News

Redwood City rapist convicted in San Mateo court

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) -- After three hours of jury deliberation, a Redwood City man has been convicted on all counts for violent sexual assaults that took place in 2020, according to the San Mateo District Attorney's Office.
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Fire saves two kittens from apartment fire

SALINAS, Calif, (KION-TV): Salinas Fire saved two kittens from an apartment fire that occurred on the 300 block of Hayes Street on Sunday morning. Firefighters told KION they responded to an apartment fire that took place in an upstairs apartment unit around 10 a.m. Firefighters said that the fire was coming from the wall heater The post Salinas Fire saves two kittens from apartment fire appeared first on KION546.
sfstandard.com

A Break in the Rain Is Coming Today

After a gray and rainy Saturday, SF should get some sun today. The National Weather Service Forecast for Sunday for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for a chance of rain in the morning before 10 a.m., which should clear in late morning to reveal partly sunny conditions and highs in the upper 50s.
birchrestaurant.com

10 Best Seafood Restaurants in Monterey, CA

Monterey is famous for many things, like its aquarium and yearly jazz festival. However, it’s also a city known for having some of the best seafood restaurants in the country. Up until the 1950s, Monterey Bay was a notable fishing hub. Although the industrial aspect of its impact on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy