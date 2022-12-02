ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Nicole ‘Nikki’ Moore’s remains still missing after 6 years, alleged killer’s death

By Cat Keenan
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J4xsq_0jV44bko00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – At the beginning of December 2016, then-28-year-old Nicole “Nikki” Moore was seen for the last time. Despite the involvement of at least a dozen law enforcement agencies and the arrest and indictment of Billy Ivy, Jr. for his alleged involvement in her death, Moore’s family and friends have not yet been able to bury her.

As noted in previous reports on MyHighPlains.com, court documents described Moore as an associate of Ivy’s that was leaving to travel with him on Dec. 2, 2016, though the documents state she told another person she was afraid to do so.

Missing on the High Plains: Nicole ‘Nikki’ Moore

Citing cell phone records, the documents said that Moore and Ivy’s cell phones met up near Soncy Road and I-40 in Amarillo and traveled westbound together on I-40. However, after Moore’s cell phone hit a tower near Ivy’s ranch in Oldham County, the phone was shut off for the final time.

On Jan. 6, 2017, Moore’s vehicle was found in the Toys ‘R Us parking lot at Soncy and I-40. At the time, the Amarillo Police Department released that investigators believed Moore was headed toward New Mexico, but only made it as far as Adrian.

While a number of state and local law enforcement agencies were involved in extensive searches for Moore in both air and ground operations, including March 2017 searches at multiple Oldham County ranches, including Ivy’s, Moore’s body was not found.

Ivy was arrested in May 2020 on two charges for which he was later indicted, as noted in previous reports, including “Capital Murder by Terror/Threat or Other Felony” related to Moore’s death.

Officials were seeking the death penalty in the wake of Ivy’s charges related to Moore’s death, as well as the shooting deaths of Charlesetta Telford and her unborn child in June 2016. After his indictment in May 2020, court documents noted that Ivy was facing seven charges related to alleged murder-for-hire plots.

The lead investigator in Moore’s case, APD Sgt. Mike Dunn, said previously that officials had evidence that Ivy “secreted” Moore’s body and that he intended to use it to negotiate, through audio recordings from a contraband cell phone. Investigators believed that Ivy was still conspiring with others while in custody.

However, Ivy died at the Potter County Jail on Sept. 16, 2020 . As a result of his death, all pending charges against him were dropped.

Despite Ivy’s death presenting another obstacle to the investigation, law enforcement agencies suspected his rural properties and other large ranches in the Texas Panhandle and eastern New Mexico. Officials have continued to accept tips regarding Moore’s location and encouraged those with information to come forward.

TIMELINE: The Case Against Billy Ivy, Jr.

As of 2021, the FBI was offering a $10,000 reward for a lead in the search for Moore’s remains.

Anyone with information on Moore’s location or the case was asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 806-378-9468.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo man indicted on ‘murder’ charge in Potter County after alleged August incident

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to documents filed earlier this month in Potter County District Court, the Potter County District Court has indicted a man after alleging that he killed another man with a hammer back in August. According to an indictment, obtained by MyHighPlains.com and filed by Potter County District Court officials on Dec. […]
AMARILLO, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Texas man plots to blow up high school, faces possible life sentence

AMARILLO, Texas— Erfan Salmanzadeh, 33, of Amarillo, pleaded guilty to a Weapons of Mass Destruction charge on Monday, according to a press release from the US Department of Justice. The press release also said Salmanzadeh ‘privately’ plotted to blow up a high school, later identified as Tascosa High School....
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Heat maps allow the Amarillo Police Department to narrow gun violence down to 3 neighborhoods

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Experts say 60 percent of gun violence takes place in residential areas, and the majority takes place in north Amarillo. “In Amarillo specifically most of the gun violence is really concentrated in about three neighborhoods. It’s Eastridge, it’s the North Heights and it’s San Jacinto,” says West Texas A&M University Instructor of Criminal Justice Jeanette Arpero.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Hutchinson County Calling Out Reserves

Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office is calling out the reserves to help curb an increasing number of thefts and burglaries, in the area. Sheriff’s officials say they will be stacking multiple shifts with more than the usual number of deputies. focusing on finding suspects and putting them in jail.
NewsTalk 940 AM

17 Year Old Left Critically Injured After Shooting In Amarillo

A failed robbery attempt left a 17-year-old critically wounded at an apartment complex Thursday evening. Around 4:30 P.M. the Amarillo Police Department was called to an Apartment complex at the 2800 Block of SW 28th Ave after reports of a shooting were made. Arriving at the scene police found a 17-year-old boy with critical gunshot wounds.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Randall County Sheriff’s Office presents Lifesaving Award Ceremony

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Sheriff’s Office presented nine members of their staff with the Lifesaving award during their quarterly award ceremony. The honor comes after staff members went above and beyond the call of duty and provided life-saving responses to members of the community. “It’s very important to me to recognize […]
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Four People Arrested

Four people are under arrest in Amarillo after a shooting, on South Georgia and Southwest 26th Avenue, Thursday afternoon. Police responed to the shooting incident at 4:30 p.m, to find a 17-year-old shot He was immediately taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. Upon speaking to witnesses, police learned...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Suspect in Amarillo gas station murder has violent criminal past

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The man accused of killing a woman found dead in a gas station parking lot has a violent criminal past. John Paul Ortega, 35, is charged with murder in the death of Iliana Michelle Garza. Garza was found unconscious Tuesday night in the parking lot...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Another Senseless Homicide in Amarillo, Mother to Three Dead

Another homicide occurred in Amarillo near I-40 and Lakeside. The Amarillo Police Department was called out to the parking lot of a convenience store near East I-40 and Lakeside on Tuesday, November 29th at 6:40 pm. The call was about an unresponsive female. Upon arrival Amarillo PD discovered 34-year-old Iliana Michelle Garza deceased from an apparent homicide. The Amarillo Police Department called in their Homicide Unit to investigate.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Police identify, arrest suspect in Tuesday east Amarillo incident

Update: Nov. 30, 7:45 a.m. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reported that the suspect in the east Amarillo investigation of the death of 34-year-old Iliana Michelle Garza has been identified. APD detailed that 35-year-old John Paul Ortega was arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center. The Amarillo Police Department Homicide […]
AMARILLO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy