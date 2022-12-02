Read full article on original website
WKRC
Lahkin, Skillings record double-doubles to lead UC to big win over Bryant
CINCINNATI (AP) - Viktor Lakhin and Dan Skillings Jr. posted double-doubles and Cincinnati rolled to a 97-71 victory over Bryant on Sunday. Lakhin finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Bearcats (6-3). Skillings added 14 points and 13 boards. David DeJulius pitched in with 14 points and seven assists.
WKRC
NKU defeats Robert Morris 60-56
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) - Trevon Faulkner had 14 points in Northern Kentucky's 60-56 win against Robert Morris on Saturday night. Faulkner also added five rebounds for the Norse (5-4). Marques Warrick scored 13 points and was 7 of 9 from the free throw line. Xavier Rhodes recorded 12 points and was 5-of-8 shooting (2 for 3 from distance).
WKRC
Previewing the high school basketball season with Alex Meacham
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The high school football season is complete which means the Tri-State moves its attention to the hardwood and basketball. Former UC Bearcats player Alex Meacham joined Local 12 sports anchor Chris Renkel to preview the season.
WKRC
Cincinnati to renew rivalry with Louisville at Wasabi Fenway Bowl
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The University of Cincinnati football team will face Louisville in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl on Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. ET at Fenway Park. The game will be televised on ESPN. The Bearcats (9-3) and Cardinals (7-5) renew the famed regional rivalry at Fenway Park, the...
WKRC
UC hires Louisville's Satterfield as next head coach
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati has turned its attention roughly 100 miles down I-71 for its next head football coach. UC hired University of Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield to replace Luke Fickell, who left to take the head coaching position at the University of Wisconsin after racking up the most wins by a head coach in school history.
WKRC
Mason girl wins contest to design special adaptive clothing
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - A Mason first-grade student won a national competition to have her own designs featured on a clothing line. Josephine Sloan can add winner of a national design contest to her list of achievements. "She's been hiking, she's been water skiing, she's been rock climbing. We just...
WKRC
Former Tri-State motels among 2,277 blighted properties to be demolished in Ohio
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dozens of blighted Tri-State properties will be demolished under a plan by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. Two of them are problem motels that closed years ago. As part of the Ohio building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program, 2,277 properties will be demolished across the state. Among them...
WKRC
Local 12 to air documentary on possible sainthood for Cincinnati Sister of Charity
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Confronting outlaws and injustice, educating children, and caring for the sick are all part of the life story of a local Sister of Charity who is now being considered for sainthood. Local 12 will air an hour-long documentary on the life and legacy of Sister Blandina Segale....
WKRC
Treat someone to Cincinnati Magazine's 'Celebrate Cincinnati Box'
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - This could be the perfect gift for the die-hard Cincinnatian in your life. Cincinnati Magazine's "Celebrate Cincinnati Box" is just a small taste of all the best things in the Tri-State. Cecilia Rose from Cincinnati Magazine shows us what's inside.
WKRC
Bowling alley demolished to make way for $75 million development
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The demolition of a longtime bowling alley in Blue Ash is finishing up to make way for a mixed-use project that’s expected to transform the Cincinnati suburb’s downtown. Ringo Lanes, which was purchased by developer Ray Schneider, began demolition about three weeks ago,...
WKRC
Mill Creek Alliance holds final planting event of the season
NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) - The Mill Creek Alliance held its final fall planting event in Northside Sunday. The organization partnered with Tri-State Trails and the Common Orchard to plant a new section of edible fruit trees along the Mill Creek Greenway bike trail. "We're planting native plants along this greenway...
WKRC
1 person sent to hospital after Hebron firefighters pull SUV out of Ohio River
HEBRON, Ky. (WKRC) - Boone County deputies are investigating after an SUV was pulled out of the Ohio River Monday night. It happened near River Road, close to Dry Creek, around 11 p.m. Police confirmed one person was sent to the hospital. Authorities have not said exactly what happened.
WKRC
Metro launches Phase 2 of reinvention plan Sunday
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Metro is launching Phase 2 of its "Reinventing Metro" plan Sunday. That means you'll see some scheduling changes and two new routes. Check your schedules before heading out because many routes have new pickup times, including new 24-hour service in three different neighborhoods. There are also new...
WKRC
Metro reveals schedule changes
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Metro has launched Phase Two of its ‘Reinventing Metro’ plan and that means changes for riders. The service improvements and schedule adjustments will affect 14 different routes. This includes the elimination of Route 15 and a new Route 5. Route 5 will connect the...
WKRC
No new leads on one-year anniversary of Hamilton woman's disappearance
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) – Hamilton police say they are no closer to locating Kara Hyde one year after her disappearance. Kara’s mother, Lisa Hyde, says she last saw her daughter on December 5, 2021 at her Hamilton home. She says Kara left to meet someone. Monday evening, Kara’s...
WKRC
Police: West Harrison man admitted to raping 4-year-old girl
WEST HARRISON, Ind. (WKRC) - Police say they obtained a full confession from an Indiana man accused of raping a four-year-old girl. Devyn Farmer, 30, was charged on October 26 with assaulting the child, now eight years old, in 2018. In a letter from Cincinnati Police to CPD Detective Dana...
WKRC
Police investigate early morning shooting in Ludlow
LUDLOW, Ky. (WKRC) - A quiet neighborhood is shaken up after a shooting on Monday that's left one man in the hospital fighting for his life. Ludlow Police say they know who shot him, but are still piecing together what led up to the confrontation. Around 4:30 a.m. neighbors on...
WKRC
Jim Scott asks people to donate or volunteer for Red Kettle campaign
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's the season of giving, so why not join one of the most popular fundraising campaigns in history? The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign kicks off on Dec. 6 and Jim Scott encourages everyone to donate or volunteer.
WKRC
Local high school course gives kids the skills they need to own and maintain a home
CLEVES, Ohio (WKRC) - A new program at Taylor High School is making sure skilled trade careers aren't a thing of the past. What began with HOME101, has grown with the addition of HOME202. The courses aim to provide students with basic skills associated with home ownership and maintenance. Topics...
WKRC
Traffic Alert: Parts of Taylor Mill road to be shut down this week for maintenance
TAYLOR MILL. Ky. (WKRC) - There's an important traffic alert out of Northern Kentucky: Parts of Waymans Branch Road in the Taylor Mill area will be shut down all week. Crews need to work on ditching and other maintenance starting Monday. Most of the work will take place during the day.
