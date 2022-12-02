ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

NKU defeats Robert Morris 60-56

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) - Trevon Faulkner had 14 points in Northern Kentucky's 60-56 win against Robert Morris on Saturday night. Faulkner also added five rebounds for the Norse (5-4). Marques Warrick scored 13 points and was 7 of 9 from the free throw line. Xavier Rhodes recorded 12 points and was 5-of-8 shooting (2 for 3 from distance).
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
WKRC

UC hires Louisville's Satterfield as next head coach

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati has turned its attention roughly 100 miles down I-71 for its next head football coach. UC hired University of Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield to replace Luke Fickell, who left to take the head coaching position at the University of Wisconsin after racking up the most wins by a head coach in school history.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Mason girl wins contest to design special adaptive clothing

MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - A Mason first-grade student won a national competition to have her own designs featured on a clothing line. Josephine Sloan can add winner of a national design contest to her list of achievements. "She's been hiking, she's been water skiing, she's been rock climbing. We just...
MASON, OH
WKRC

Bowling alley demolished to make way for $75 million development

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The demolition of a longtime bowling alley in Blue Ash is finishing up to make way for a mixed-use project that’s expected to transform the Cincinnati suburb’s downtown. Ringo Lanes, which was purchased by developer Ray Schneider, began demolition about three weeks ago,...
BLUE ASH, OH
WKRC

Mill Creek Alliance holds final planting event of the season

NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) - The Mill Creek Alliance held its final fall planting event in Northside Sunday. The organization partnered with Tri-State Trails and the Common Orchard to plant a new section of edible fruit trees along the Mill Creek Greenway bike trail. "We're planting native plants along this greenway...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Metro launches Phase 2 of reinvention plan Sunday

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Metro is launching Phase 2 of its "Reinventing Metro" plan Sunday. That means you'll see some scheduling changes and two new routes. Check your schedules before heading out because many routes have new pickup times, including new 24-hour service in three different neighborhoods. There are also new...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Metro reveals schedule changes

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Metro has launched Phase Two of its ‘Reinventing Metro’ plan and that means changes for riders. The service improvements and schedule adjustments will affect 14 different routes. This includes the elimination of Route 15 and a new Route 5. Route 5 will connect the...
SHARONVILLE, OH
WKRC

Police: West Harrison man admitted to raping 4-year-old girl

WEST HARRISON, Ind. (WKRC) - Police say they obtained a full confession from an Indiana man accused of raping a four-year-old girl. Devyn Farmer, 30, was charged on October 26 with assaulting the child, now eight years old, in 2018. In a letter from Cincinnati Police to CPD Detective Dana...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police investigate early morning shooting in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Ky. (WKRC) - A quiet neighborhood is shaken up after a shooting on Monday that's left one man in the hospital fighting for his life. Ludlow Police say they know who shot him, but are still piecing together what led up to the confrontation. Around 4:30 a.m. neighbors on...
LUDLOW, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy