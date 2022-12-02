Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCBurnsville, MN
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
Possible fire at Yankee Tavern in Eagan, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MinnesotaTravel MavenStillwater, MN
Mayor Frey wants Minneapolis earmarked as a haven for those wanting gender-affirming healthcareEdy ZooMinneapolis, MN
Related
Buccaneers' Tom Brady had reporters laughing with sarcastic response to stunning win vs. Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had reporters laughing hard as he entered the press conference room following a stunning win over the New Orleans Saints.
Patrick Mahomes furiously slammed his helmet on the sidelines after a crucial Chiefs missed FG
The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes entered their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday hoping to reverse some recent poor fortune. The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, swept Mahomes’ Chiefs between a regular season and AFC title game matchup last year. The sting of that latter defeat especially had to be motivating for Mahomes, who was pulling out all the stops to overcome the Bengals this time around. After Cincinnati took a late 27-24 lead on a Chris Evans touchdown, it certainly seemed like this AFC rivalry would have an instant classic in store.
NFL World Wants Referee Fired On Sunday Afternoon
It's safe to say that fans aren't thrilled with the referees in the Titans at Eagles game on Sunday. Tennessee was hit with a controversial penalty for a hit on Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts on Sunday. The penalty call sparked a lot of reaction from fans on Sunday afternoon. Video...
SB Nation
Why the Cowboys will have a red stripe on their helmet tonight against the Colts.
For the first time this season, the Dallas Cowboys helmets will feature a red stripe in Sunday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, rather than their traditional blue and white stripes. The helmet is part of the Cowboys’ Salute to Service game, honoring Medal of Honor recipients. In addition...
Jets vs. Vikings final score prediction
Week 13 may be a non-conference matchup for the New York Jets, but it sure isn’t a game that’s not important for the Jets. With a chance to distance themselves from the New England Patriots in the AFC East, which will boost their playoff chances, the Jets head to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Vikings. Can the Jets steal a win in the dome up north?
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
NFL Team Was Booed Coming Out Of Tunnel At Home
It's no secret that the Pittsburgh Steelers have one of, if not the best traveling fanbase in the NFL. That was proven yet again on Sunday afternoon when their fans were louder than Falcons fans. The Falcons even got booed when they were running out of the tunnel just before kickoff.
KARE
How The Minnesota Vikings Can Secure The #1 Seed In The NFC | Locked On Vikings
There's still a lot of football left to be played, however, and the Vikings have a puncher's chance at that sweet, sweet NFC bye week. So how can they do it?
Packers' Aaron Rodgers screams at head coach Matt LaFleur for not throwing challenge flag vs. Bears
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemed to voice his frustrations with head coach Matt LaFleur after not throwing a challenge flag against the Chicago Bears.
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo out for season with broken foot, coach says
San Francisco 49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan announced quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending foot injury that will require surgery. He will be out for the rest of the season.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Photos: Meet The NFL Owner's Daughter Who's Making Headlines
Life has been good for the Kansas City Chiefs organization as of late. Kansas City, led by a generational quarterback in Patrick Mahomes, has already won one Super Bowl and the Chiefs will likely contend for several more in the years to come. Chiefs ownership has to be pretty thrilled...
Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings point spread released
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions improved to 5-7 on the season as they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 40-14. Next Sunday, the Lions will have their work cut out for them as they will host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. The Vikings will be looking to clinch the NFC North division, while the Lions will be hoping to stay alive in the NFC playoff picture. The opening point spread has been released for the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, and the Vikings are a small favorite.
Rodgers salutes Bears fans after win at Soldier Field
Aaron Rodgers still owns the Chicago Bears. After Christian Watson ran for a 46-yard touchdown to eclipse a win over the Bears – which lifted the Packers to the most franchise wins of all time over the Bears – Rodgers saluted the crowd. The last time Rodgers played...
Yardbarker
Broncos Workout Former Browns QB
Fans of the Cleveland Browns have already seen one of their former quarterbacks go to another team this season. However, there’s another former quarterback of the team who’s going to another team. This quarterback is heading to Colorado, as they workout with the Denver Broncos. So which former...
Two stats show that the Vikings are legit contenders
The Minnesota Vikings are at the top of the NFC North with a 10-2 record, but there is still a lot of discourse about them being a fraudulent team. The discussion surrounding the Vikings is quite frankly exhausting. Analysts are looking for reasons to discredit a team that has a win differential of +8 to confirm their priors on what they had on the team before the season started.
NFL World Is Demanding Head Coach Be Fired Sunday
You have to do it now, Broncos. On Sunday, Denver lost to the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens, giving up the lead late. Baltimore topped Denver, 10-9, on Sunday afternoon. This has to be it for head coach Nathaniel Hackett, right? Fans are calling for his immediate firing. "I've said this...
Studs and Duds from Vikings 27-22 Week 13 win vs. Jets
The Minnesota Vikings never make things easy on themselves. They beat the New York Jets by a score of 27-22. The Vikings had a 20-3 lead with less than a minute before halftime and had a 12 point lead midway through the fourth quarter. They decided to truly test the bend, but don’t break philosophy and stressed out the fanbase to no end.
Look: Here's Who Aaron Rodgers Celebrated His Birthday With
Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrated his 39th birthday. What does a star NFL quarterback do on his birthday? He gets court-side seats to the NBA team of which he is a part owner, of course. The longtime Packers quarterback was spotted at Friday night's contest...
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
VikingsTerritory
Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com
Comments / 3