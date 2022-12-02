ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Patrick Mahomes furiously slammed his helmet on the sidelines after a crucial Chiefs missed FG

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes entered their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday hoping to reverse some recent poor fortune. The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, swept Mahomes’ Chiefs between a regular season and AFC title game matchup last year. The sting of that latter defeat especially had to be motivating for Mahomes, who was pulling out all the stops to overcome the Bengals this time around. After Cincinnati took a late 27-24 lead on a Chris Evans touchdown, it certainly seemed like this AFC rivalry would have an instant classic in store.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Wants Referee Fired On Sunday Afternoon

It's safe to say that fans aren't thrilled with the referees in the Titans at Eagles game on Sunday. Tennessee was hit with a controversial penalty for a hit on Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts on Sunday. The penalty call sparked a lot of reaction from fans on Sunday afternoon. Video...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets vs. Vikings final score prediction

Week 13 may be a non-conference matchup for the New York Jets, but it sure isn’t a game that’s not important for the Jets. With a chance to distance themselves from the New England Patriots in the AFC East, which will boost their playoff chances, the Jets head to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Vikings. Can the Jets steal a win in the dome up north?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
The Spun

NFL Team Was Booed Coming Out Of Tunnel At Home

It's no secret that the Pittsburgh Steelers have one of, if not the best traveling fanbase in the NFL. That was proven yet again on Sunday afternoon when their fans were louder than Falcons fans. The Falcons even got booed when they were running out of the tunnel just before kickoff.
ATLANTA, GA
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings point spread released

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions improved to 5-7 on the season as they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 40-14. Next Sunday, the Lions will have their work cut out for them as they will host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. The Vikings will be looking to clinch the NFC North division, while the Lions will be hoping to stay alive in the NFC playoff picture. The opening point spread has been released for the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, and the Vikings are a small favorite.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Broncos Workout Former Browns QB

Fans of the Cleveland Browns have already seen one of their former quarterbacks go to another team this season. However, there’s another former quarterback of the team who’s going to another team. This quarterback is heading to Colorado, as they workout with the Denver Broncos. So which former...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two stats show that the Vikings are legit contenders

The Minnesota Vikings are at the top of the NFC North with a 10-2 record, but there is still a lot of discourse about them being a fraudulent team. The discussion surrounding the Vikings is quite frankly exhausting. Analysts are looking for reasons to discredit a team that has a win differential of +8 to confirm their priors on what they had on the team before the season started.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Is Demanding Head Coach Be Fired Sunday

You have to do it now, Broncos. On Sunday, Denver lost to the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens, giving up the lead late. Baltimore topped Denver, 10-9, on Sunday afternoon. This has to be it for head coach Nathaniel Hackett, right? Fans are calling for his immediate firing. "I've said this...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: Here's Who Aaron Rodgers Celebrated His Birthday With

Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrated his 39th birthday. What does a star NFL quarterback do on his birthday? He gets court-side seats to the NBA team of which he is a part owner, of course. The longtime Packers quarterback was spotted at Friday night's contest...
GREEN BAY, WI
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
Minneapolis, MN
