ECB needs more rate hikes but inflation close to peak, chief economist says
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank will have to raise interest rates several more times to tame price pressures, even if headline inflation is now close to its peak, ECB chief economist Philip Lane told the Milano Finanza. “We do expect that more rate increases will be necessary,...
ECB’s Makhlouf expects 50 bps rate hike in December
DUBLIN (Reuters) – The European Central Bank is likely to raise interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) in its December meeting, governing council member Gabriel Makhlouf said, while stressing that the rates may have to move into “restrictive territory” next year. The ECB has raised rates...
Norway companies see weaker outlook, central bank survey shows
OSLO (Reuters) – Norwegian companies see a further deterioration in their outlook for the next six months, a central bank survey showed on Tuesday. “Looking ahead, contacts expect lower activity owing to rapidly rising prices and costs, higher interest rates and a decline in new public sector orders,” the central bank said in a statement.
UK watchdog moots tougher checks on financial marketing
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s financial watchdog on Tuesday proposed tougher rules for approving financial promotions after a sharp rise in misleading marketing online. Currently, marketing information can be approved by a firm regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) without its direct nod. But under the new measures,...
Norwegian online grocery firm Oda raises $151 million as value declines
OSLO (Reuters) – Norwegian online grocery firm Oda said on Tuesday it had raised 1.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($151 million) in a round of funding from investment companies Kinnevik, Verdane and Summa Equity. The latest funding valued Oda at 3.5 billion crowns, less than half the 7.5 billion it...
Will the Fed ‘raise and hold’ rates? Traders bet they will not
(Reuters) – Federal Reserve policymakers have all but promised to dial down the pace of their interest rate hikes next week, and over coming months feel their way to a policy rate high enough to push down on inflation, but not so high as to crash the economy. Once...
World Bank approves Sri Lanka’s concessional funding request
COLOMBO (Reuters) – The World Bank has approved crisis-hit Sri Lanka’s request to access concessional financing from the International Development Association so as to help stabilise its economy, the lender said on Tuesday. Soaring inflation, a weakening currency and low foreign exchange reserves have left the island nation...
EU regulators raise concerns over Meta’s targeted ad model – WSJ
(Reuters) -European Union regulators have ruled Meta Platforms Inc should not require users to agree to personalized ads based on their digital activity, the Wall Street journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the decision. The ruling was approved on Monday by a board representing all EU privacy regulators...
German top court dismisses challenge to EU recovery fund
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s constitutional court on Tuesday threw out a legal challenge against the European Union’s 750-billion-euro ($786 billion) recovery fund, which saw the bloc take on joint debt to help member states overcome the COVID-19 crisis. The ruling will feed into debate on whether the...
Tesla China denies media reports of output cut at Shanghai plant
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Tesla on Monday said media reports which said its plant in Shanghai would cut December output of its Model Y were “untrue”. Reuters on Monday reported Model Y output at the plant was set to fall by more than 20% versus November citing two sources with knowledge of the electric vehicle (EV) giant’s production plan.
Monday’s EU-US trade talks overshadowed by tax concerns on climate measure
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (Reuters) – Top European Union officials intend to complain loudly to their U.S. counterparts at a trade meeting on Monday about the bloc’s electric vehicles being cut off from tax credits in U.S. President Joe Biden’s signature climate law. The U.S.-EU Trade and Technology...
EU regulator backs bivalent COVID vaccines for primary vaccination
(Reuters) – The European Medicines Agency said on Tuesday its emergency task force has concluded that messenger RNA bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, targeting the original strain and the Omicron BA.4-5 subvariants, may be used in previously unvaccinated children and adults. The vaccines by Pfizer and BioNTech, as well as rival...
U.S. NSC chief visits Brazil’s Lula, discuss democracy, climate change
BRASILIA (Reuters) – U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met on Monday with Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and discussed strengthening democracy in the Americas, combating climate change and the situation in Haiti and Venezuela, Lula’s top foreign policy advisor said. Former foreign minister Celso...
Euro zone retail sales weaker than expected in Oct
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Euro zone retail sales were slightly weaker than expected in October, data showed on Monday, dipping more than forecast in a sign of weakening consumer demand that could herald the onset of the expected technical recession. The European Union’s statistics office said retail sales in the...
Germany’s Scholz: We must avoid dividing world into Cold War-style blocs
BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned against creating a new Cold War by dividing the world into blocs and called for putting all efforts towards building new partnerships in an opinion piece for Foreign Affairs magazine published online on Monday. The West must stand up for democratic...
French prosecutors name Ukrainian suspect in Lebanese central bank probe
(Reuters) -French prosecutors said on Monday they have put a Ukrainian woman linked to the governor of Lebanon’s central bank under formal investigation as part of a cross-border probe into alleged fraud to the detriment of the Lebanese state. Anna Kosakova, with whom central bank governor Riad Salameh has...
Bulgaria presses doubters before vote on Schengen zone entry
SOFIA (Reuters) – Bulgarian Prime Minister Galab Donev on Monday said the Netherlands was opposing Bulgaria’s bid to join the EU’s passport-free Schengen travel region, ahead of a meeting of Europe’s home affairs ministers this week to discuss the matter. EU members states Bulgaria, Croatia and...
