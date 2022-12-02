The Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department has been a significant part of life in Prince Frederick, Maryland, for more than 90 years. So, when it came time to replace the aging structure that housed the organization’s Company 2 and its equipment, community was at the heart of the designers’ plans — along with, of course, ensuring rapid access to equipment and up-to-date living quarters. In fact, the new firehouse includes a museum that includes, among other artifacts, an antique fire engine from the department’s earlier days. Topping the structure and its traditional lines is a classic standing-seam metal roof that promises to perform just as well as it looks.

1 DAY AGO