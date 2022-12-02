Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Snow removal parking restrictions lifted in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Street Division has completed snow removal operations associated with the recent weather events. All parking restrictions are lifted, effective immediately. “Although we ticketed and relocated 245 vehicles on Saturday, the total today was only 184 which allowed us to finish almost three hours...
kidnewsradio.com
3 things to know this morning – December 5, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. 1. Two men were sent to a hospital after a shooting and stabbing incident Friday evening in Pocatello. Jeremiah Cox was released from the hospital and arrested on unrelated warrants. As of the latest update, the second male is still in the ICU.
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
eastidahonews.com
Portion of U.S. Highway 20 closed due to extreme weather conditions
ASHTON — U.S. Highway 20 closed in both directions Thursday night between Ashton and the Montana State Line. The area is experiencing severe drifting snow and low visibility. Idaho Highway 87 is also closed from the US-20 junction to the Montana State Line due to winter weather conditions. Drivers...
eastidahonews.com
Sheriff announces death of Caribou County coroner
SODA SPRINGS — The Caribou County sheriff announced the death of the Caribou County coroner on Monday. The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office responded to a requested welfare check on an individual in the Bailey Creek area, south of Soda Springs, on Monday around 6:40 in the morning. Deputies...
Local Road Closures
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) -Multiple highways are closed due to reduced visibility and drifting snow. This includes the following: Teton Pass closed earlier this morning for avalanche control. US-20 is closed from Ashton to the Montana border in both directions. State Highway 87 is closed between the US-20 and Montana Border. Highway 32 is closed The post Local Road Closures appeared first on Local News 8.
Airbnb Has Saloon, Jacuzzi, Pool & Firepit 2 Hrs From Twin Falls
If you're looking to escape the Magic Valley for a truly unforgettable weekend with every relaxing amenity at your disposal to enjoy with friends and family, then booking a stay at an Airbnb approximately two hours northeast of Twin Falls should be an easy decision to make. Tetonia sounds like...
eastidahonews.com
Artist with ties to eastern Idaho performing in Pocatello this weekend
IDAHO FALLS – Nathan Pacheco was “absolutely spellbound” when he heard Andrea Bocelli sing “Time to Say Goodbye” with Sara Brightman in the 1990s. Today, the 42-year-old Washington, D.C. native is living his dream as a classical crossover vocalist and though he’s never performed with Bocelli, he has performed with David Archuleta, The Tabernacle Choir and Yanni. This weekend, he’ll also be performing a Christmas concert at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello.
Idaho8.com
Stray snow showers left for the beginning of the week
TONIGHT: Snow showers are expected to continue tonight across our local mountains with isolated snow showers for the valleys. We could see a mix of rain and snow with some of the isolated showers in the Magic Valley up to Pocatello. Winds will be slightly breezy between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get down to the teen's in the mountains and 20's in the valleys.
eastidahonews.com
Garrett Insco
Garrett James Insco, age 43, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at his home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Please join Garrett’s family in celebrating Garrett’s life at a memorial gathering on Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road.
School closures for Friday, Dec. 2
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The following school districts have canceled or delayed classes today due to weather conditions. Fremont School District 215 Teton School District 401 Ririe School District 252 The post School closures for Friday, Dec. 2 appeared first on Local News 8.
Pre-trial hearing in Downard case rescheduled again
POCATELLO — For the second time since September, the pre-trial hearing for the owner of Downard Funeral Home was rescheduled after his Pocatello attorney and Bannock County prosecutors agreed to a continuance. Bannock County Prosecutor Steve Herzog and Lance Peck’s Pocatello attorney Richard J. Blok, of Racine Olson, stipulated, or agreed, to a second continuance to allow both sides more time to review the facts and information associated with the 63 misdemeanor charges Peck faces for his handling of the business and to prepare and...
Post Register
Blackfoot couple enjoys crafty venture together
BLACKFOOT — A Blackfoot couple has come up with a way to turn artistic prints into a crafty venture, which could be a timely idea for anyone looking for unique Christmas gifts. John and Dorothy Green, both retired at age 86, purchase prints out of places such as Cody,...
eastidahonews.com
Belted kingfishers still active on warm springs this winter
Living the Wild Life is brought to you by The Healing Sanctuary. While watching Trumpeter swans and Mallard ducks feeding along the Texas Slough in the Burton area, west of Rexburg, two flashes of powder-blue caught my attention. The raucous rattling sound indicated a pair of belted kingfishers were chasing each other along warm seeps where minnows were trapped in pockets of water.
eastidahonews.com
Date announced for East Idaho Messiah Sing-In
AMMON — The East Idaho Messiah Sing-In will be performed on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 6 p.m., at the Thunder Ridge High School auditorium, 4941 E. First Street in Ammon. All are invited to attend and participate in this non-denominational celebration of Christmas. Performers will include a full choir...
Beautiful Small Town Idaho Hotel One Of The Top Boutique Hotels In America
It's incredible the things I have continued to discover since moving here in September this year. The discovery I made was The Harkness Hotel which is located in McCammon, Idaho. If you haven't stumbled upon this hotel yet, let me share with you some things about it. According to boutiquehotelawards.com,...
byuiscroll.org
Flourish Point closes its doors
On Nov. 30, Rexburg’s LGBTQ non-profit physical resource center, Flourish Point, closed its doors and began the transition to a website-only resource. The move went smoothly for the Flourish Point team. A lot of the supplies they had gathered for the center, including the food pantry and closing closet resources, went to the Family Crisis Center.
eastidahonews.com
Gretchen Lee Polson
Gretchen Lee Polson, 66, of Ammon, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of Brio Hospice. Private family services will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
eastidahonews.com
Planet Doom suspects charged after allegedly stealing over $4,000 worth of items in July
IDAHO FALLS — Prosecutors have charged two men who allegedly broke into a local business and stole over $4,000 worth of items. The burglary happened early morning on July 15 at Planet Doom on 1st Street. Charges were filed in October. Court hearings will be taking place in December.
eastidahonews.com
Julie Walker shares her favorite Christmas memory when a blizzard meant everyone had to arrive by snowmobile
Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons. We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some...
