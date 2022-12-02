POCATELLO — For the second time since September, the pre-trial hearing for the owner of Downard Funeral Home was rescheduled after his Pocatello attorney and Bannock County prosecutors agreed to a continuance. Bannock County Prosecutor Steve Herzog and Lance Peck’s Pocatello attorney Richard J. Blok, of Racine Olson, stipulated, or agreed, to a second continuance to allow both sides more time to review the facts and information associated with the 63 misdemeanor charges Peck faces for his handling of the business and to prepare and...

POCATELLO, ID ・ 20 HOURS AGO