ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Comments / 8

System User
3d ago

DEMANDING "Respect" is a Mafia thing. There are people who don't need respect...they have SELF Respect !!!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR.com

Police say possible gun at Scottsdale school was just computer equipment

PHOENIX — The student who reported a possible gunman at a Scottsdale high school last week actually saw somebody carrying computer equipment, investigators determined. Cactus Shadows High School and the neighboring Black Mountain Elementary School were locked down for several hours on Friday in response to the report. “It...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Police investigate Phoenix hit-and-run that left pedestrian dead

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a Phoenix hit-and-run after a pedestrian died Sunday evening, authorities said. Officers responded to reports of a collision near 36th Avenue and McDowell Road around 11:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Police said a man was crossing McDowell Road...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Apache Junction pastor's home lost in fire, community steps in

Homeowners will be able to have hens in their backyards, but no roosters. Arizona mother killed in hit-and-run while visiting New Orleans with husband. New Orleans police are now looking for the driver of a white BMW Sedan. Group of Arizona FLDS girls found in Washington Airbnb. Updated: 2 hours...
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
KTAR.com

2 found shot inside vehicle parked in Buckeye neighborhood

PHOENIX – One person died and another was seriously wounded Monday night in a West Valley shooting that authorities are investigating as a homicide. An unidentified man and a woman were found shot inside a vehicle in Buckeye near Miller Road and Southern Avenue around 9:30 p.m., the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.
BUCKEYE, AZ
KTAR.com

Alleged knife-wielder injured following officer-involved shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man with a knife was hospitalized in stable condition after an officer-involved shooting occurred in Phoenix on Saturday morning, authorities said. Police responded to the area of 27th Avenue and Thomas Road just after 9:30 a.m. to reports of a subject threatening people with a knife, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

FBI: 8 victims of polygamist cult ran away from State custody in Arizona, found in Washington state

WASHINGTON — Eight young women who officials say ran away from their group home in the Valley have now been found more than a thousand miles away. Federal investigators say the girls, ages 11 to 16, were part of a polygamist cult and were taken by others still in the group. The FBI says they are victims of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Man dead after argument ends in shooting in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An argument-turned-deadly shooting killed a man on Friday afternoon in north Phoenix. Phoenix police got a call about a shooting that happened Friday near 29th Street and Bell Road. When officers arrived, they found 45-year-old Jorge Rodriguez and another man in the area who said he was involved in the shooting. Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

ADHS fines Mesa memory care center $500 after woman dies

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A memory care center in Mesa was cited $1,000 after two violations, including one that led to a woman’s death earlier this year. According to a report from the Arizona Dept. of Health Services, four allegations were made against Silver Creek Inn near Baseline and Power roads earlier this year. Only one of them was unable to be verified.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after hit-and-run crash late Sunday night in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after reportedly being hit by a car in west Phoenix late Sunday night, according to Phoenix Police. Officers got a call reporting a crash involving a car and a pedestrian near 36th Avenue and McDowell Road just before midnight. When they arrived, they found a man who has not been identified that was lying on the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy