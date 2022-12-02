Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Police say possible gun at Scottsdale school was just computer equipment
PHOENIX — The student who reported a possible gunman at a Scottsdale high school last week actually saw somebody carrying computer equipment, investigators determined. Cactus Shadows High School and the neighboring Black Mountain Elementary School were locked down for several hours on Friday in response to the report. “It...
KTAR.com
Police investigate Phoenix hit-and-run that left pedestrian dead
PHOENIX — Police are investigating a Phoenix hit-and-run after a pedestrian died Sunday evening, authorities said. Officers responded to reports of a collision near 36th Avenue and McDowell Road around 11:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Police said a man was crossing McDowell Road...
Arizona teens indicted on manslaughter charges in street racing crash that killed four
Two 17-year-old suspects were indicted on manslaughter charges on Monday for allegedly crashing into another vehicle while street racing earlier this year in Arizona.
AZFamily
Apache Junction pastor's home lost in fire, community steps in
Homeowners will be able to have hens in their backyards, but no roosters. Arizona mother killed in hit-and-run while visiting New Orleans with husband. New Orleans police are now looking for the driver of a white BMW Sedan. Group of Arizona FLDS girls found in Washington Airbnb. Updated: 2 hours...
KTAR.com
2 found shot inside vehicle parked in Buckeye neighborhood
PHOENIX – One person died and another was seriously wounded Monday night in a West Valley shooting that authorities are investigating as a homicide. An unidentified man and a woman were found shot inside a vehicle in Buckeye near Miller Road and Southern Avenue around 9:30 p.m., the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.
AZFamily
Apache Junction mother still searching for answers 9 years after son goes missing in Mexico
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s been a long nine years for an east Valley mother whose son went missing along with another man in Mexico. Craig Silva is known in the Valley MMA community and went to Puerto Vallarta to expand the sport and open up his own gym. The case is now getting renewed attention from Phoenix police.
Gilbert memory care center fined $500 after patient walks out undetected and dies
GILBERT, Ariz — A Valley memory care facility is facing multiple citations after one of its patients wandered out of the building and was found dead about two miles away. Ina Jenkins, an 88-year-old who had been diagnosed with dementia, somehow walked out undetected in early August of the Silver Creek Inn Memory Care Center in Gilbert.
fox10phoenix.com
Scottsdale Police reveal what likely set off school lockdowns after reviewing surveillance footage
Two Scottsdale schools were in lockdown after someone reported seeing an armed person on one of the campuses, police said on Dec. 2. Days later, police detailed what was learned after an investigation and what the reporting student likely saw.
KTAR.com
Alleged knife-wielder injured following officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A man with a knife was hospitalized in stable condition after an officer-involved shooting occurred in Phoenix on Saturday morning, authorities said. Police responded to the area of 27th Avenue and Thomas Road just after 9:30 a.m. to reports of a subject threatening people with a knife, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
2 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In Surprise (Surprise, AZ)
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a fatal crash was reported on Friday morning in Surprise. Officials confirmed that two people died due to the multi-vehicle accident.
FBI: 8 victims of polygamist cult ran away from State custody in Arizona, found in Washington state
WASHINGTON — Eight young women who officials say ran away from their group home in the Valley have now been found more than a thousand miles away. Federal investigators say the girls, ages 11 to 16, were part of a polygamist cult and were taken by others still in the group. The FBI says they are victims of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
ABC 15 News
Man arrested after Phoenix PD, DEA find drugs and over 100 caged roosters in residence
A man has been arrested after Phoenix police officers and Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force members found drugs and over 100 caged roosters in his residence. A search warrant was being served at a residence near 19th Avenue and Broadway Road for drug-related crimes. Unspecified drugs were found, as well...
YAHOO!
Defendant was 'emotionally stunted,' ex-girlfriend testifies in canal deaths trial
An ex-girlfriend of accused "canal killer" Bryan Miller, the man charged with murdering two young women in Phoenix in the early 1990s, said he was an "emotionally stunted" person who sometimes punched walls during arguments, but was never violent toward her. Seraphina Nicol, who dated Miller on and off for...
3 Killed In A Fatal Crash In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
According to the Phoenix Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Saturday night in Phoenix. Authorities confirmed that 3 people died due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road.
AZFamily
Man dead after argument ends in shooting in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An argument-turned-deadly shooting killed a man on Friday afternoon in north Phoenix. Phoenix police got a call about a shooting that happened Friday near 29th Street and Bell Road. When officers arrived, they found 45-year-old Jorge Rodriguez and another man in the area who said he was involved in the shooting. Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man who allegedly killed 9 people in Arizona in 12 separate shootings has trial date set for 2024
PHOENIX — The trial for a man who allegedly killed nine people and injured three in 12 separate shootings that started in August 2015 and ended in July 2016, has been pushed back until Feb. 2024. Aaron Saucedo, 28, a former Phoenix bus driver, was arrested in 2017 after...
AZFamily
ADHS fines Mesa memory care center $500 after woman dies
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A memory care center in Mesa was cited $1,000 after two violations, including one that led to a woman’s death earlier this year. According to a report from the Arizona Dept. of Health Services, four allegations were made against Silver Creek Inn near Baseline and Power roads earlier this year. Only one of them was unable to be verified.
Six people, including four Scottsdale officers, hit in traffic stop Saturday
Six people, including four Scottsdale police officers, were struck by a car fleeing a traffic stop late Saturday night.
AZFamily
Man dead after hit-and-run crash late Sunday night in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after reportedly being hit by a car in west Phoenix late Sunday night, according to Phoenix Police. Officers got a call reporting a crash involving a car and a pedestrian near 36th Avenue and McDowell Road just before midnight. When they arrived, they found a man who has not been identified that was lying on the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
AZFamily
Phoenix taco truck owner tried to save victims in fiery car crash that killed 3 people
The streets are part of the “Cool Pavement” pilot program, which adds a thin grey coating as a solution for the heat. On Saturday, a record daily rainfall was recovered at Phoenix Sky Harbor with 0.76″ of rain. The old record was 0.69″ recorded in 1908.
