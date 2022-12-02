Read full article on original website
Pizzeria From Italy Now Open in TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Police Have No Leads In Case Of Strangled RoommatesStill UnsolvedPhoenix, AZ
President Biden Visits a Southern State, But Avoids the Southern Border, AgainTom HandyArizona State
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersPeoria, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
fox10phoenix.com
Cool pavement technology in a Phoenix neighborhood reacts to rain in a messy way
PHOENIX - The weekend rain turned a Phoenix neighborhood’s street into a gray mushy mess. The culprit? Cool pavement coating, the product meant to help neighborhood streets cool down a bit during summer months reacted to the rain, says the City of Phoenix Transportation Department. Residents of the Fairview...
2 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In Surprise (Surprise, AZ)
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a fatal crash was reported on Friday morning in Surprise. Officials confirmed that two people died due to the multi-vehicle accident.
Arizona teens indicted on manslaughter charges in street racing crash that killed four
Two 17-year-old suspects were indicted on manslaughter charges on Monday for allegedly crashing into another vehicle while street racing earlier this year in Arizona.
Six people, including four Scottsdale officers, hit in traffic stop Saturday
Six people, including four Scottsdale police officers, were struck by a car fleeing a traffic stop late Saturday night.
fox10phoenix.com
Pedestrians killed in 2 Phoenix crashes just hours apart
PHOENIX - Two pedestrians were killed just hours apart in separate crashes at Phoenix intersections on Friday night, police said. Police said a 71-year-old man was killed while crossing the street near 40th Street and Greenway Road at around 6 p.m. on Dec. 2. A witness told officers that the...
AZFamily
Rain breaks down “Cool Pavement” coating in Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The rain was a problem for one Phoenix neighborhood near 15th Avenue and McDowell Road over the weekend. While it didn’t flood roads, the rain broke down and chipped the pavement. The streets are part of the “Cool Pavement” pilot program, which adds a thin grey coating as a solution for the heat.
fox10phoenix.com
Fiery west Phoenix crash leaves 3 dead, 2 injured; speed believed to be a factor
Three people were killed and another two were injured in a fiery crash near 60th Avenue and Thomas Road on Saturday night. Phoenix police said the collision happened at around 10:14 p.m. after a car speeding down Thomas Road rear-ended a pickup truck.
AZFamily
Phoenix taco truck owner tried to save victims in fiery car crash that killed 3 people
The streets are part of the “Cool Pavement” pilot program, which adds a thin grey coating as a solution for the heat. On Saturday, a record daily rainfall was recovered at Phoenix Sky Harbor with 0.76″ of rain. The old record was 0.69″ recorded in 1908.
Three dead, two hurt after car catches fire in west Phoenix crash
Three people are dead and two others are hurt after a car caught fire in a crash near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road.
AZFamily
Record rainfall in metro Phoenix this weekend
Phoenix taco truck owner tried to save victims in fiery car crash that killed 3 people. Edgar Ramirez tried to help the victims by using a fire extinguisher and said he gave it everything he had. “I sprayed the vehicle on fire, but there was absolutely no calming that fire down."
ABC 15 News
Gas prices In Arizona continue to fall
PHOENIX — There is no denying this has been a wild year for gas prices. The average price at the pump in Arizona hit record highs in June, and fell slightly during the summer before jumping again in September. Prices have been on a gradual decline since. The gas...
fox10phoenix.com
Chandler OKs allowing residents to keep backyard chickens, but there are some rules
CHANDLER, Ariz. - The city of Chandler decided to allow residents to keep backyard chickens, to the dismay of some in the community, but there are some rules to follow. "Most of us bought our homes here over the past 10-15 years as residential property. What we're winding up finding is that the city is now turning our residential property into agricultural property, which is not what we intended for our homes," says Les Minkus.
Arizona doesn't have 11 traffic safety laws 'critical to reducing motor vehicle deaths and injuries'
PHOENIX — Approximately three people were killed on Arizona roads each day in 2021, according to data from the Arizona Dept. of Transportation. A new assessment from a highway and auto safety group highlights nearly a dozen laws Arizona could implement, that may reduce deaths and injuries from motor vehicle incidents.
AZFamily
Hance Park in Phoenix left in ruins after rain during Zona Music Festival
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Hance Park was left in ruins after thousands of music festival-goers trampled through it on an unexpectedly rainy Saturday. The festival was a big hit, but the entire park is now just a pit of mud. Now the city has some work to do before hosting more events for the Super Bowl.
AZFamily
Man dead after argument ends in shooting in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An argument-turned-deadly shooting killed a man on Friday afternoon in north Phoenix. Phoenix police got a call about a shooting that happened Friday near 29th Street and Bell Road. When officers arrived, they found 45-year-old Jorge Rodriguez and another man in the area who said he was involved in the shooting. Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.
themesatribune.com
Mesa couple in ‘Light Fight’ of their lives
It started with a single strand of Christmas lights 24 years ago, and now a Mesa couple’s holiday spirit will shine extra bright this year. Tomorrow, Dec. 5, Mesa natives Michael and Shelley Pelky will appear on season 10 of ABC’s hit decorating competition series “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” competing against three other families from across the country that have festooned their houses with holiday lights displays.
2 People Dead In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Surprise (Surprise, AZ)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Surprise. The roll over crash happened on the U.S. 60's westbound lanes at Mountain View at around 9 a.m. Two other cars were side swiped by a pickup truck before it veered off the road, hit an embankment, and overturned.
Woman dies after becoming 'overwhelmed by smoke or fire' in Rio Verde Foothills trailer fire
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A woman and several birds are dead after an early morning trailer fire in Rio Verde Foothills on Friday, the Rural Metro Fire Department said. Firefighters arrived at the scene north of Scottsdale to find two trailers and a car on fire, the department said. Officials were previously told by the 911 caller that the trailer was believed to be occupied.
fox10phoenix.com
American Medical Response looking for help to bring holiday magic to some Phoenix area hospitals
American Medical Response, AMR, is looking for the community's help to "light up" local hospitals. On Dec. 12, it's asking the community to come out and help light up the parking lot of Banner Children’s on Dobson and US-60 in Mesa so patients inside can see the lights and celebrate the season. We have more on how you can help.
Fight between 2 men turns deadly in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have identified the 45-year-old man who died Friday night after he got into an argument with another man and sustained a fatal gunshot wound. Jorge Aguila Rodriguez was killed in the 3000 block of East Kings Avenue after he was allegedly shot by another man.
