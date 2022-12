One of the most talented players to hit the NCAA transfer portal this week was Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle, a former top-100 recruit in the 2021 class who flashed in limited opportunities for the Crimson Tide. Earle, a 5-foot-10 speedster out of Aledo (Texas), projects to generate serious interest from high-level Power Five programs as a transfer. Clint Brewster serves as a 247Sports' transfer portal analyst, and says he is high on Earle, whom he rates as a four-star transfer.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 HOUR AGO