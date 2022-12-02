Read full article on original website
Notre Dame Looking to Become a Major Player for Iowa WR Transfer
For a lack of a better term, it was “Transfer Portal Day” on Monday. It was the first day for college football players to officially make it known they are likely leaving their respective schools. For Notre Dame, they are going to hit the portal hard and make...
Notre Dame Will Head to Gator Bowl for Showdown With South Carolina
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish had some ups and downs under first-year head coach Marcus Freeman, and they will be rewarded with a bowl game berth against the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Irish, who lost their first two games of the season before winning eight of their final 10 contests,...
Everything Shane Beamer Said Ahead of South Carolina vs. Notre Dame
Notre Dame will take on South Carolina in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. On Sunday, Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer spoke with the media for the opening press conference ahead of the game. Here is everything he had to say. On the upcoming matchup with Notre Dame. “Like Coach Freeman said,...
Defensive Lineman Osita Ekwonu to Transfer from Notre Dame
Notre Dame senior defensive lineman Osita Ekwonu has entered the Transfer Portal and is transferring from the Fighting Irish football program. The 6-0, 235-pounder arrived as part of the 2019 recruiting class. As a freshman back in 2019, Ekwonu saw actin in three games. He played mainly on special teams...
Early betting lines for Gamecocks versus Fighting Irish
South Carolina turned in a strong finish to the 2022 regular season and will look to continue its momentum as it heads to Jacksonville to face off against Notre Dame in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Dec. 30. The Gamecocks (8-4) capped the regular season with two top 10 wins...
Cornerback Jayden Bellamy to Transfer from Notre Dame
Notre Dame freshman cornerback Jayden Bellamy is transferring from the Fighting Irish football program. The 5-11, 175-pounder arrived as part of the 2022 recruiting class. He entered the transfer portal Monday morning. When asked recently about his status with the team, head coach Marcus Freeman stated that Bellamy was “dealing...
Updates: Notre Dame vs. South Carolina Gator Bowl Press Conference
It was announced on Sunday that Notre Dame will end its 2022 football season in Jacksonville against South Carolina in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. The matchup will take place inside TIAA Bank Field, home of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and kickoffs is scheduled for 3:30 pm ET on Dec. 30. On...
Notre Dame Women's Basketball Notebook After An Irish Upset Of No. 3 UConn
Notre Dame women's basketball beat No. 3 UConn 74-60 on Sunday to hand the Huskies their first loss of the season. It was Notre Dame's first home win over their longtime rival in nearly a decade
Notre Dame football: Devin Leary, Hudson Card among transfer QB names to watch
Notre Dame is in need of a new starting quarterback after Drew Pyne entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Pyne will not play in Notre Dame's upcoming Gator Bowl game against South Carolina, according to Irish Illustrated. So where do the Fighting Irish look in this wide open transfer portal? Analyst Steve Wiltfong examined a few potential options for Notre Dame.
Notre Dame Upsets No. 3 UConn Behind Balanced Scoring Attack
Notre Dame bounced back from a loss to Maryland with a convincing 74-60 win over No. 3 UConn
Notre Dame Football: Fighting Irish Transfer Portal Open Thread
It’s a big day for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the rest of the college football world. In many ways, today is just as important as recruiting’s national signing day for the growth and development of a program — and extraordinarily more important for the success of next season.
Watch: Marcus Freeman On Drew Pyne
Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman talked about his conversation with quarterback Drew Pyne, who made the decision to enter the transfer portal prior to the Gator Bowl announcement.
St.Ignatius College Prep mourns over JV hockey team bus crash
Community members, parents, St.Ignatius College Prep students, and staff gather to pray for the school’s JV hockey team after they got into a bus crash. 16 members of the team got hurt and three were in critical condition after a semi-truck trailer hit the rear of the school bus.
Badin rector leaves, second departure announced this week
Azucena “Ceni” De La Torre, the former rector of Badin Hall, left her position late this week, according to an email sent to Badin residents Friday afternoon. De La Torre’s departure is the second to be announced in three days, following Walsh Hall’s former rector Kate Palko on Wednesday. De La Torre previously worked with campus ministry at DePaul University.
Mishawaka Food Bank restarts food services
After an autopsy was conducted, police say there is no evidence that suggests foul play contributed to the victim’s death. Thomas, 33, is pleading guilty to one count of arson for a fire on Oct. 1, 2021, that destroyed a barn and two silos at a centennial farm in Syracuse.
Body of missing Indiana man found in water near Sturgis
The body of a missing man was found in a vehicle that was submerged in water near Sturgis, troopers said.
Mishawaka Food Pantry closes indefinitely
Man arrested after 125 pounds of marijuana, 6 guns seized in Watervliet Twp. Police said they located and seized about 125 pounds of black-market marijuana, a small amount of cocaine, two pistols, two rifles, and two shotguns that were all in the possession of the Kentucky man.
South Bend's Southeast Neighborhood celebrates new center
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- South Bend's Southeast Neighborhood now has a brand-new facility open to the public. The Southeast Neighborhood Center, which celebrated its ribbon cutting Monday, is home to a computer lab, Head Start, the Bowen Center, and more. Community partners said there is a big need for childcare, healthcare,...
Neighborhood SWAT Standoff Update
Police released more information about a SWAT standoff in a South Bend neighborhood. Thursday night, the street was lined with police cars as officers responded to a report of an assault and a possible shooting. Now, the South Bend police are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide. It all started...
Indiana woman dead in multiple car crash in Cass County
A 41-year-old woman from Indiana is dead following a crash in Cass County Friday night.
