247Sports

Defensive Lineman Osita Ekwonu to Transfer from Notre Dame

Notre Dame senior defensive lineman Osita Ekwonu has entered the Transfer Portal and is transferring from the Fighting Irish football program. The 6-0, 235-pounder arrived as part of the 2019 recruiting class. As a freshman back in 2019, Ekwonu saw actin in three games. He played mainly on special teams...
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

Early betting lines for Gamecocks versus Fighting Irish

South Carolina turned in a strong finish to the 2022 regular season and will look to continue its momentum as it heads to Jacksonville to face off against Notre Dame in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Dec. 30. The Gamecocks (8-4) capped the regular season with two top 10 wins...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Cornerback Jayden Bellamy to Transfer from Notre Dame

Notre Dame freshman cornerback Jayden Bellamy is transferring from the Fighting Irish football program. The 5-11, 175-pounder arrived as part of the 2022 recruiting class. He entered the transfer portal Monday morning. When asked recently about his status with the team, head coach Marcus Freeman stated that Bellamy was “dealing...
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

Notre Dame football: Devin Leary, Hudson Card among transfer QB names to watch

Notre Dame is in need of a new starting quarterback after Drew Pyne entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Pyne will not play in Notre Dame's upcoming Gator Bowl game against South Carolina, according to Irish Illustrated. So where do the Fighting Irish look in this wide open transfer portal? Analyst Steve Wiltfong examined a few potential options for Notre Dame.
NOTRE DAME, IN
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Fighting Irish Transfer Portal Open Thread

It’s a big day for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the rest of the college football world. In many ways, today is just as important as recruiting’s national signing day for the growth and development of a program — and extraordinarily more important for the success of next season.
SOUTH BEND, IN
prospectornow.com

St.Ignatius College Prep mourns over JV hockey team bus crash

Community members, parents, St.Ignatius College Prep students, and staff gather to pray for the school’s JV hockey team after they got into a bus crash. 16 members of the team got hurt and three were in critical condition after a semi-truck trailer hit the rear of the school bus.
WARSAW, IN
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Badin rector leaves, second departure announced this week

Azucena “Ceni” De La Torre, the former rector of Badin Hall, left her position late this week, according to an email sent to Badin residents Friday afternoon. De La Torre’s departure is the second to be announced in three days, following Walsh Hall’s former rector Kate Palko on Wednesday. De La Torre previously worked with campus ministry at DePaul University.
NOTRE DAME, IN
WNDU

Mishawaka Food Bank restarts food services

After an autopsy was conducted, police say there is no evidence that suggests foul play contributed to the victim’s death. Thomas, 33, is pleading guilty to one count of arson for a fire on Oct. 1, 2021, that destroyed a barn and two silos at a centennial farm in Syracuse.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Mishawaka Food Pantry closes indefinitely

Man arrested after 125 pounds of marijuana, 6 guns seized in Watervliet Twp. Police said they located and seized about 125 pounds of black-market marijuana, a small amount of cocaine, two pistols, two rifles, and two shotguns that were all in the possession of the Kentucky man.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

South Bend's Southeast Neighborhood celebrates new center

SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- South Bend's Southeast Neighborhood now has a brand-new facility open to the public. The Southeast Neighborhood Center, which celebrated its ribbon cutting Monday, is home to a computer lab, Head Start, the Bowen Center, and more. Community partners said there is a big need for childcare, healthcare,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Neighborhood SWAT Standoff Update

Police released more information about a SWAT standoff in a South Bend neighborhood. Thursday night, the street was lined with police cars as officers responded to a report of an assault and a possible shooting. Now, the South Bend police are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide. It all started...
SOUTH BEND, IN
