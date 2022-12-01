Read full article on original website
Aaron Carter's Fiancée Melanie Martin Reveals Final Act of Help For Former Child Star During Relapse
Aaron Carter's fiancée allegedly did one more thing to help him during his relapse. Melanie Martin discussed her relationship with the former pop sensation before he was tragically discovered dead in the bathtub of their shared home in Lancaster, California, after relapsing a few days earlier. In an interview...
Mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s Adopted Daughter Chloe Claims She’s Seeking Custody Back: ‘I Was Pushed Out of Her Life’
The mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter claims she is fighting to regain custody amid the couple's legal woes. Angela Johnson, who welcomed daughter Chloe in 2012, addressed her plans to take legal action on Monday, December 5. “I want her home. She deserves to be home," Johnson told TMZ, noting she […]
Scott Weiland Net Worth, Cause of Death, Legacy, & More Details About Late Musician
On December 3 seven years ago, Stone Temple Pilots' frontman Scott Weiland died. For three decades, Weiland let his voice be heard by leading the rock band and releasing six records with them. He also served as the lead vocalist of Velvet Revolver during his time away from his first band.
