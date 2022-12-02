Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This actor has given away $282 million and has recently moved to TennesseeAsh JurbergTennessee State
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in Tennessee this monthKristen WaltersTennessee State
4 Great Burger Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Related
OBITUARY: Betty Lou O’Connor Warren
Mrs. Betty Lou O’Connor Warren, age 88, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. She was born in Fort Fairfield, ME on November 27, 1934 and was raised on the family farm in Carlingford, New Brunswick, Canada. She came to Tennessee after marrying Norman “Jack” Warren...
OBITUARY: Sharon Phillips Sloan
Sharon Phillips Sloan, age 86 of Murfreesboro died Friday, December 2, 2022, at Stones River Manor after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born April 1, 1936, in Spencer County, Indiana to Curtis Phillips and Catherine Oldham Phillips. In 1946 the family moved to Brentwood. In 1951...
OBITUARY: Ronald Eugene Livesay
Ronald Eugene Livesay, age 70, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away peacefully on December 3rd, 2022, under the care of Alive Hospice. He was born on October 8th, 1952, to parents Raymond Livesay and Marjorie Hilton in Edgemont, South Dakota. He was a very modest man and had a faithful relationship...
Murfreesboro Christmas Parade to Feature Over 160 Parade Participants
Lee Ann and Bart Walker bought WGNS radio in 1984 and soon thereafter they took over as the coordinators of the annual Murfreesboro Christmas parade for the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce. Having now passed the baton on to the City of Murfreesboro’s Parks and Recreation Department, the now retired Walkers will serve as the Grand Marshals of the 2022 parade themed “Christmas through the Years.”
OBITUARY: Dennial Phillips Wilson
Dennial Phillips Wilson of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, she was 66 years old. She was a native of Tellico Plains TN and was preceded in death by her son, Kristopher Lafayette Hughes; parents, Clarence Ray Phillips, Bonnie Louroxy Belcher Phillips. Mrs. Wilson is survived by...
OBITUARY: Jon Drew Dohoda
Mr. Jon Drew Dohoda of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, he was 62 years old. He was born in Downey, CA to the late Peter and Arleene Joan Dohoda. Mr. Dohoda was a 1978 graduate of Yuciapa High School and a 1983 graduate of California State...
OBITUARY: Stephen Wesley Duke
Stephen Wesley Duke, age 73 of Murfreesboro died Thursday, November 24, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Born in Knoxville, Tennessee and raised in Woodbury, he was a son of the late Orville Wesley Duke and Kathleen Smith Duke. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded...
OBITUARY: Carolyn Rebecca Billings Bly
Carolyn Rebecca Billings Bly passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at her residence, she was 80 years old. She was a native of Georgia, lived most of her life in Florida and has lived in Rutherford county for the past 30 years. Carol’s passion was working with flowers, where...
MTSU Fall Stole Ceremony Recognizes Graduating Student Veterans Continuing Their Journeys
Middle Tennessee State University seniors Dennisse Osorio-Sanchez and Jordan Kinsey have served their country through different branches of the military. Kinsey chose the U.S. Navy, with interest in a medical area. With social work aspirations in mind, Osorio-Sanchez, an Alabama native who had begun college but dropped out, signed with the U.S. Air Force and plans to commit to a full 20 years and retire as an officer.
Ribbon Cutting: StretchLab in Murfreesboro
StretchLab held its ribbon cutting on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 451 N. Thompson Lane, Suite C in Murfreesboro. No two bodies are the same and no two stretches at StretchLab are the same. One-on-one stretching is about identifying tightness and imbalances in your body and customizing a stretch routine that is just for you.
OBITUARY: Barbara Elizabeth ‘Sissy’ Washington Dismukes
Mrs. Barbara Elizabeth “Sissy” Washington Dismukes, age 97, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Monday, November 28, 2022. She was born Sunday, January 25, 1925 in the front room at Springfield, the family farm on Manson Pike, to the late Francis Alfred Washington and Nell Koester Washington of Nashville, TN. Being the first daughter after three sons, Barbara was called Sissy.
OBITUARY: Lilian Dolores Ross Mitchell
Lilian Dolores Ross Mitchell passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, in her home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She was born January 16 in Old Hickory, TN to Bennett Knox Ross and Gladys Guyrene Abney Ross. She graduated from Dupont High School in Old Hickory, Tennessee. She graduated from Middle Tennessee...
OBITUARY: Richard Albert Schenck
Richard Albert Schenck of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, he was 85 years old. He was born in Trenton, NJ to the late George and Josephine Schenck. In addition to his parents, he is preceded by his wife, Nancy Schenck and son, Ricky Schenck. He is...
Ribbon Cutting: Reliant Realty in Murfreesboro
Reliant Realty held its ribbon cutting on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 640 Broadmor Blvd. Suite 100 in Murfreesboro. Reliant Realty ERA Powered Murfreesboro is proud to be a vital part of the exciting Middle Tennessee real estate market. 640 Broadmor Blvd. Suite 100. Murfreesboro, TN 37129. (615) 617-3551. 1...
OBITUARY: Edmond Carl James
Edmond Carl James of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, he was 90 years old. He was born in Rutherford County to the late Arthur James and Lizzie Mae Wooten James. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by 6 siblings. Mr. James is...
Ribbon Cutting: Nashville Neurocare Therapy
Nashville Neurocare Therapy held its ribbon cutting on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 1725 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 215 in Murfreesboro. Nashville Neurocare Therapy specializes in delivering personalized therapy through innovative technologies that help patients regain a healthier brain and better quality of life. 1725 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 215.
OBITUARY: Emily Fleming
Emily Fleming passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, she was 75 years old. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar “Nig” and Louise Burris Taylor; husband, Thomas Fleming; and sister, Patsy Edwards. She is survived by her children, Mark Fleming and his wife Robin, Kevin Fleming,...
OBITUARY: Helen Morton Tucker Smith
Helen Morton Tucker Smith, age 100 of Murfreesboro, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday, November 26, 2022. She was a native of Winchester, TN and a daughter of the late Clint and Betty Tucker. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in...
Greater Nashville Realtors Installs 2023 Board of Directors
After an explosive year of record-high interest rates, inventory nearing pre-pandemic levels and experiencing one of the largest growth phases in Nashville history, 2022 was another remarkable year for Greater Nashville’s housing industry. Despite a national downward trend in closings, the Greater Nashville area is on the cusp of...
OBITUARY: Tammy Louise Davis
Tammy Louise Davis passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Stonecrest Hospital, she was 58 years old. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Tammy was a domestic engineer and a yard sale queen. Tammy was preceded in death by her parents, James V. and Jenny Johnson Herman;...
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0