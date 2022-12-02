Read full article on original website
Rumored JD Martinez landing spot would be bad news for rest of MLB
Former Red Sox slugger JD Martinez may have a new suitor. According to Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo, the Los Angeles Dodgers are “showing interest” in Martinez, which makes sense, given the many times he’s brought them pain. It was against the Dodgers that he became the 18th player in MLB history to hit four home runs in a single game. He was also a key reason the Sox popped champagne in the visiting clubhouse at Dodger Stadium when they won the 2018 World Series. And since that World Series, the Dodgers have been collecting players who bested them in it: Joe Kelly, Mookie Betts, David Price, Craig Kimbrel.
Rumors: Would this St. Louis Cardinals trade for Sean Murphy work?
It’s no secret that the St. Louis Cardinals that are interested in upgrading at catcher this offseason, and the Cardinals have been linked to Oakland A’s catcher Sean Murphy as a potential trade target on numerous occasions. With that in mind, ESPN’s David Schoenfield put together a potential...
Rumors: St. Louis Cardinals chasing shortstop and what that would mean
SAN DIEGO — One MLB insider is saying that the St. Louis Cardinals “are active in the free agent shortstop market,” meaning the Cardinals could be looking at one of the three top-tier names at the position as a way to infuse some offense into the lineup.
Rumors: St. Louis Cardinals, Dansby Swanson “could wind up” together after Braves fail
As the Atlanta Braves continue to work to keep Dansby Swanson as a member of the franchise, one MLB insider is reporting just how far apart the two sides are on a new contract. He is also saying that the St. Louis Cardinals could be the beneficiary of the Braves being unable to keep Swanson in the fold.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Scott Boras indicates the team is ready to spend
Chicago Cubs fans, if nothing has gotten your attention yet, this just might do it. Agent Scott Boras, known for speaking his mind and calling clubs and owners out on things we fans cannot, implies that Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts is finally ready to spend the money he has claimed to have for years. It is worth noting Boras represents the likes of Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts, and Carlos Rodon - all of who are at the top of the free agency list in their respective positions and have been involved in rumors with the Cubs.
Could Will Smith’s recruiting pitch for Aaron Judge sway Dodgers?
The Aaron Judge free agency race is reportedly down to the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants, with a few of the classic “mystery teams” on the periphery. Are the Los Angeles Dodgers one of them? If not, did Will Smith just convince them to get in on the sweepstakes?
