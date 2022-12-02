Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kearney Hub
Kearney church offers Blue Christmas prayer service, open to anyone in need of comfort
KEARNEY — Prince of Peace Catholic Church at 2407 W. 56th St. will offer a Blue Christmas prayer service at 3 p.m. Sunday. The service is for people who are mourning the loss of a loved one, going through a significant lifestyle change or are facing the holidays alone.
Kearney Hub
Parents who have lost a child invited to candlelight vigil at Kearney's Angel of Hope statue
KEARNEY — Parents who have lost a child are invited to remember their loved one at a candlelight vigil at 7 p.m. Tuesday. This is an opportunity for parents to light a candle or lay a flower in memory of a baby or child whom they have lost. The...
Kearney Hub
Jury finds Grand Island man guilty of murder
A Hall County District Court jury Monday found Donald G. Anthony guilty of the Feb. 15 murder of Said Abdullahi Farah in Grand Island. The jury determined that Anthony was guilty of first-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
Kearney Hub
Traffic returns to four lanes on Kearney's 2nd Avenue overpass
KEARNEY — After almost eight months of barricades and redirected traffic, Kearney’s Second Avenue overpass is back to normal with four lanes open to traffic. Motorists have been quick to notice the structure is reopened, and that new stylish street lights have replaced the corroded units. The overpass...
Kearney Hub
Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Kearney's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 17F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Kearney Hub
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Kearney Hub
Kearney High wrestling places fifth at home invite
KEARNEY — The Kearney High Bearcats finished in the middle of the pack at the Kearney High Invitational on Saturday, placing fifth of the 11 teams, but helped put on a show for their home fans with seven podium finishers. Among the 11 teams were schools from Missouri and...
Comments / 0