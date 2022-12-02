Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
‘Operation Young Guns’ nets 200+ juvenile gun cases in Florida, agencies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A new operation targeting gun violence and young offenders has led to more than 200 cases in the 7th Judicial Circuit in just the last 6 months, according to the state attorney’s office. State Attorney R.J. Larizza announced “Operation Young Guns” alongside all four...
click orlando
Crazy names: Florida’s top 5 towns
ORLANDO, Fla. – When people think of Florida cities, they usually think of Orlando, Miami or Tampa. But, if you have lived here for more than a couple weeks or have visited more than once, you have likely been exposed to some more unique city names, too. Matt Austin...
click orlando
More of the same: Low 80s and no rain
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing patchy fog Tuesday morning across Central Florida. Expect high temperatures in the low 80s over the next several days. We will not see any rain in the forecast all week. Orlando has a rain surplus of 11.64 inches since the first of the year.
click orlando
Even more sunshine to close out the weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. – A few extra afternoon clouds bubbled up as expected Saturday, but Sunday should feature even more afternoon sunshine. High temperatures again surge back into the low-to-mid 80s. Gradually, more humidity is likely to build as we venture through a mainly dry and very warm week ahead.
click orlando
Warm, dry stretch continues in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Dry air and high pressure continue to dominate the Central Florida forecast for the next several days. After some patchy fog to start Monday, we will see more sun in the afternoon. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Expect a high temperature of 80 in Orlando...
click orlando
Florida’s director of emergency management outlines hurricane recovery, federal assistance
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane season is officially over, but the impacts from Ian and Nicole will linger for years to come. Kevin Guthrie, Florida’s director of emergency management, sat down with anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to discuss the recovery process and the additional federal assistance on the way for Central Florida.
click orlando
Dane Eagle, who took over Florida’s beleaguered unemployment system, resigns
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The secretary of Florida’s Dept. of Economic Opportunity is resigning at the end of the month. Dane Eagle sent a resignation letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis on Dec. 2. “Serving in your administration has been the honor of a lifetime, and I am deeply grateful...
click orlando
Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian offered low-interest SBA loans
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida homeowners, renters, businesses, and non-profit groups impacted by Hurricane Ian’s late September fury have received more than $1 billion in super low interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Disaster Assistance, according to SBA spokeswoman Mary Bradfield. “Congress allows us to...
click orlando
Florida Gov. DeSantis among finalists for Time’s 2022 Person of the Year
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is one of the finalists for Time’s 2022 Person of the Year. The magazine on Monday revealed its 10-person short list on the “Today” show. The list is based on “who they felt had the most influence on the world this year.”
click orlando
Florida lawmakers will discuss these issues during the upcoming special session on insurance
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – With Florida’s property insurance system in turmoil, state lawmakers could be poised to take major steps to try to stabilize the market during a special legislative session next week. Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, and House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, released a formal session...
click orlando
Florida steers $25M to building recovery after Hurricane Ian
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced that the state will be putting $25 million toward an effort to help purchase building materials for homes damaged by Hurricane Ian. The destructive hurricane walloped Southwest Florida and other areas after it came ashore Sept. 28, making temporary...
click orlando
Work on your golf techniques all winter long with this SLX MicroSim for $130
When reviewing a list of the top 20 things that Michigan is known for, golf appears nowhere in sight, but did you know that Sage Run, located roughly 20 miles west of Escanaba, was named one of the country’s best new public courses by Golf Digest in 2019? In fact, it’s been recently shared that north of the Mackinac Bridge golfers can experience a whole paradise of courses.
click orlando
Sale jumpstarts floating, offshore wind power in US waters
PORTLAND, Ore. – Tuesday marks the first-ever U.S. auction of leases to develop commercial-scale floating wind farms, in the deep waters off the West Coast. The live, online auction for the five leases — three off California’s central coast and two off its northern coast — has attracted strong interest and 43 companies from around the world are approved to bid. The wind turbines will float roughly 25 miles offshore.
click orlando
South Dakota's Noem tries to convince lawmakers on tax cut
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday will try to win over the Republican-controlled Legislature with details of her plan to enact a historic repeal of the state's tax on groceries. But to deliver on the campaign promise, the Republican governor must convince lawmakers the state can also afford to tackle inflation and a long list of items pressing on the state's budget.
Comments / 0