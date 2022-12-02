ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs struggles with its past after Club Q shooting

By John Frank
Axios Denver
Axios Denver
 4 days ago

Just as Colorado Springs looks to the future, it's struggling to reckon with its past.

Driving the news: The Club Q shooting Nov. 19 that left five dead and at least 17 injured put a spotlight on the city's conservative and evangelical reputation and its history of battling against LGBTQ rights.

  • The alleged shooter's motive remains uncertain, but the targeting of a gay nightclub known throughout the region is causing residents to re-examine the Spring' politics and culture.

What they're saying: Members of the LGBTQ community are wondering whether Colorado Springs is safe for them.

  • "I've never felt, in any city, more nervous to just be who I am," Michaela Stalnaker told the Colorado Springs Indy, an alt-weekly publication.
  • "It was definitely a wake up call," Brandon Flanery told the New York Times after the Club Q attack. "It's still not safe."

Why it matters: The city's image and openness to all people and cultures are crucial factors that companies and workers use in deciding where to locate. A tarnished reputation, real or perceived, could hurt economic development.

The backstory: The Christian evangelical movement and religious right, epitomized by influential Springs-based Focus on the Family, firmly rooted itself decades ago in what was known as "Jesus Springs."

  • And the city led the effort in the early 1990s to make Colorado the only state in the nation to pass a voter-approved constitutional amendment legalizing discrimination against people based on sexual orientation.
  • The U.S. Supreme Court later struck down the language, but the Springs' retained its reputation as "the hate city" for its role in pushing the measure to victory.

The animosity ran deep at the time as residents tried to ban Halloween celebrations in schools and called in death threats to radio stations advertising Pride parades.

What's new: Some attitudes have changed. Colorado Springs' Republican mayor now sanctions the Pride parade, the police department took care to refer to Club Q victims by their self-identified pronouns, and a massive rainbow flag hung from city hall at a recent vigil.

Yes, but: Hate speech remains visible from leaders and residents, part of rhetoric that experts say leads to violence.

  • Recently, conservative school board members and parents say an inclusive curriculum is indoctrinating children and one elected official posted a transphobic meme to Facebook.

Of note: Focus on the Family's president Jim Daly said he mourned those killed in the shooting last month.

He told the Associated Press that his organization has shifted its message to emphasize tolerance, but added that it also should apply to those who oppose same-sex marriage.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Denver

Why the future of Colorado Springs is filled with potential

Colorado Springs is shedding its reputation as a quiet, conservative military town and transforming into a destination for young and educated newcomers. Why it matters: The state's second biggest city, nestled at the edge of Pikes Peak, is stepping out from Denver's shadow and making a name for itself nationally thanks to its strong job market and access to the outdoors.State of play: With a growing and diversifying population, the fabric of the community is changing — from its cost of housing to the way people vote.The shift is also spurring major developments, including an 8,000-seat amphitheater, medical center, over $2...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Axios Denver

14 of the best places to eat, drink, shop and play in Colorado Springs

Downtown Colorado Springs is alive with energy these days thanks to an infusion of hip, new spots to eat, drink, shop and play.What to know: We took a tour through downtown and asked our Colorado College collaborators to help us capture the best places to go when you visit the city.CO. A.T.I: For a slice of Denver — no joke, some locals call it "the Denver corner" — visit this food hall, beer bar, music venue and work space on South Tejon Street. It's the new hub for young Colorado Springs and a great place to people-watch and grab a...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Axios Denver

What's driving declining enrollment and school closures in Colorado

Data: Chalkbeat Colorado; Table: Madison Dong/Axios VisualsA sustained decrease in student enrollment is leading to controversial school closures in Denver and other metro area districts.Denver held an hours-long public hearing Monday and will vote Thursday on a plan to close five schools, half those originally proposed.Jefferson County unanimously approved a plan last week to close 16 elementary schools at the end of the year.What's happening: The trends are driven by a migration by families to more affordable suburbs, a shift toward enrolling in charter schools, and overall lower birth rates, according to an analysis from our partners at Chalkbeat.By the numbers: In Denver, the under-18 population increased 3.7%, and charter school enrollment jumped 141% to 12,100 as the district added new options. Denver offered 20 charter schools in 2005 and 60 in 2020.Jefferson County experienced a 4% decrease in the school-aged population from 2010 to 2020, census figures show, and more students attended charter schools. That led district-run school enrollment to fall by 11.9% in that time period.See the full analysis
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Axios Denver

Denver, CO
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
916K+
Views
ABOUT

Get smarter, faster about what's happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/denver

Comments / 0

Community Policy