Auburn slides up four spots, ranked No. 11 in AP poll
Auburn men’s basketball had its biggest shift yet in this year’s Associated Press top 25 poll Monday, moving up four spots from No. 15 to No. 11, putting it on the cusp of a top-10 ranking. In a week that saw nine ranked squads lose at least one...
Hugh Freeze’s Auburn recruiting pitch: ‘Come and see’
Hugh Freeze said in his first day on the job that he’s been begging Rich McGlynn, Auburn’s deputy athletics director, to wrap up his team’s schedule. That’s because Freeze is itching to hit the recruiting trail. “Our first day out is this weekend, and I’ve got...
Assessing Auburn's needs at the beginning of the transfer portal period
“This is without me talking to recruiting yet to kinda find out where we are with the high school recruits,” Freeze said during his Nov. 29 introductory press conference. “I do believe in building with high school kids and filling in with the portal. Can we do that in year one? I’m not sure yet. So I would anticipate it being heavier toward the portal.”
Auburn volleyball falls to Houston in round of 32
Auburn volleyball won its first ever sets in the NCAA Tournament’s round of 32, but the effort wasn’t enough to get by Houston. The Tigers fell to the Cougars, conference champion and the region’s No. 5 seed, 3-2 (27-25, 25-15, 25-12, 25-23, 15-8) and are eliminated from the postseason.
Hugh Freeze eager to accept challenge against Nick Saban, Alabama
As Auburn’s head football coach, the biggest matchup Hugh Freeze and his team will have year in and year out is the Iron Bowl. Freeze said Tuesday that he wouldn’t have taken the job “if you’re not built to want” that annual matchup. “I welcome...
Newly elected state officials talk up education, the general fund, and state lottery
JOHN WEST Last Monday night, curious residents and political supporters alike poured into Red Clay Brewing Company in Opelika for the 2022 legislative reception to see what recently elected state officials had to say about their upcoming tenures in office. Returning state House of Representatives members Debbie Wood, Bob Fincher,...
Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Opelika: Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Auburn Gunners are collecting donations for William Buechner Project Toy Drive until Dec. 16
The Gunners Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club of Auburn is partnering with Esperanza House to provide Christmas toys to children this year through the William Buechner Project Toy Drive. Ruben Garza, president of Gunners of Auburn, said this is another way the motorcycle club can carry on the name of fallen...
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
East Alabama Civic Chorale to perform first Christmas concert since the COVID-19 pandemic began
On Tuesday the voice choir, made up of about 50 members, will perform at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary of Auburn First Baptist Church located at 128 East Glenn Avenue. Dale Peterson, director of the East Alabama Civic Chorale, said this concert will be comprised of a wide variety of both new and old music, with songs that have been written within the past few years and some that are over 200 years old.
Opelika police ask for assistance in locating suspect involved in deadly shooting on Saturday
Opelika police are searching for Anthony Durrell Ashford, 44, of Opelika in connection to a murder they say occurred on Saturday in the 1000 block of York Avenue. Around 2 a.m., police responded to a call regarding a gunshot victim. Arriving at the scene, police located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and transported him to the East Alabama Medical Center for treatment.
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for December 4
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. (5) updates to this series since Updated 29 min ago.
Police: Man found dead after police respond to shots fired call in Valley
The Valley Police Department says a 23-year-old was found unresponsive at 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning after police were sent to the area on a shots fired call. VPD says officers arrived at the 1300 block of County Road 196 and found Dalton Alexander Stringfellow, 23, of Salem, unresponsive in a ditch. Police say Emergency Medical Services were unable to revive him.
