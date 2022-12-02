Read full article on original website
Pasco student arrested for bringing knife to school, deputies say
A Pasco County high school student was arrested Monday for bringing a knife on campus, according to authorities.
Jacksonville man arrested for trespassing at Orange Park business, deputies say
A Jacksonville man was arrested Thursday on charges of trespassing and possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, deputies said. According to the arrest report, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to At Home, a home and decor department store located at 1919 Wells Road in Orange Park, at approximately 9:13 p.m. Thursday in reference to trespassing.
Citrus County Chronicle
Man arrested for possession, trafficking in Meth
A man from Myakka City with a warrant out for his arrest in Manatee County was arrested in Homosassa in the early morning Tuesday, Nov. 29, for trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of MDMA and methadone without a prescription. After deputies ran the plates on a truck that passed by...
villages-news.com
Wawa manager who stole $25,000 ordered to pick up litter for 200 hours
A Lady Lake woman who stole $25,000 from a Wawa convenience store where she worked as a manager has been ordered to spend 200 hours picking up litter. She must also make financial restitution to her former employer. Kristina Calkins, 36, who lives at Recreation Plantation on County Road 466,...
WCJB
Motorcyclist found dead in Bradford County after a crash
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from archer is dead after a motorcycle crash in Bradford County last night. State Troopers say a 64-year-old man was riding a motorcycle South on US Highway 301 around 9:30 p.m. When he came to the T-intersection with State Road 223, he drove straight...
WCJB
2 Injured and 1 dead in a crash in Putnam County
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 people are seriously hurt and 1 man is dead after a crash in Putnam County this afternoon. A 56-year-old man from Crescent City was driving southbound in an SUV on US-17 when he crossed over the center line and hit a van in the opposite lane.
FHP: At least 1 person dead in Pasco County crash
SAN ANTONIO, Fla. — At least one person was killed in a car crash Saturday night on Interstate 75 in Pasco County, troopers say. The crash occurred on I-75 near State Road 93, according to the Florida Highway Patrol's traffic crash report. As a result of the crash, all...
Family of 7 displaced, 1 dog dies in house fire, Marion County first responders say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A dog has died and a family of seven is displaced after a house fire Sunday, Marion County Fire Rescue officials said. Firefighters said the fire was under control at 4:45 p.m., about 15 minutes after they responded to reports of a fire. Multiple 911...
villages-news.com
Homeless woman with stolen backpack arrested after found in broken down truck
A homeless woman with a stolen backpack was arrested after she was found in a broken down truck. Sarah Lee Kilby, 35, was found at about 1 a.m. Wednesday in the green Ford pickup parked on the sidewalk on the northbound side of State Road 25, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. She initially told police she was waiting for a friend to pick her up.
pasconewsonline.com
HERNANDO COUNTY: Teen reportedly shot walking home from Brooksville park
BROOKSVILLE, FLa. A 13-year-old is recovering from a gunshot wound after being shot while walking home from a Brooksville Park Thursday night. According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, the teen was reportedly walking home from the Hill N Dale Community Park and was shot. The injuries are non-life threating and detectives are continuing to investigate the incident to obtain additional details from the victim. No additional details were provided from the Sheriff's Office.
alachuachronicle.com
K-9 apprehends woman on probation who ran from deputy
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Ashley Brittany Dames, 33, was arrested early this morning and charged with burglary, drug possession, and resisting arrest after she allegedly fled a vehicle that was pulled over by a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper. A Florida Highway Patrol Trooper saw a pickup truck run a...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake police arrest homeless man with long criminal record
Lady Lake police arrested a homeless man with a criminal record which includes being caught with a stolen Walmart shopping cart. Joseph Brock Liddle, 32, was spotted in the wee hours on Wednesday in the vicinity of Hartsock Sawmill Road and U.S. Hwy. 27/441 on property from which he had previously been trespassed, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Liddle had his hands in the air and asked the police officer not to “freak out,” the report said.
WESH
FHP: Motorcyclist dies following crash with deer
PALM COAST, Fla. — A motorcyclist traveling eastbound on Firethorn Road in Flagler County died from injuries sustained from a crash when two deer walked into the path of his motorcycle early Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Around 12:45 a.m. the motorcyclist, 50, from Palm Coast...
Brooksville Man Dies After Being Ejected From Pickup Truck In Pasco County Crash
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A 55-Year-old Brooksville man was killed in a crash that happened on Saturday around 11:21 am, according to Florida Highway Patrol. According to troopers, the man was traveling southbound on US-301, north of Mattingly Lane when he steered left to avoid
click orlando
‘A Band-Aid fix:’ Flagler County receives grant for dune restoration after Hurricanes Ian, Nicole batter coast
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Grant funding is finally rolling into Flagler County for fixing the severely eroded dunes. The recent hurricanes, Ian and Nicole wiped away what was left of the dunes and took out chunks of A1A. On Monday, the county commission accepted a grant for $5 million...
click orlando
Fire damages home in Palm Coast’s R section, fire department says
PALM COAST, Fla. – The Palm Coast Fire Department responded to a fire in the “R” section – or Lehigh Woods community – on Saturday evening, according to PCFD’s Facebook page. The fire department said it responded to the home around 8:41 p.m. and...
click orlando
Man killed in Dunnellon, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed in Dunnellon Monday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives were called to a scene along Walnut Street in the morning at the request of Dunnellon police. Investigators did not say how the man died, only that it is...
Citrus County Chronicle
Homeless man and woman arrested for squatting in vacant house
Deputies arrested a homeless man and woman in the early morning hours Tuesday, Nov. 29, for squatting in a vacant house in Beverly Hills after the homeowner confirmed they wanted to pursue charges. Deputies were patrolling the area when they spotted one of the defendants, 39-year-old Lucas Calcagni, in all...
Missing-Runaway Teen Last Seen In Zephyrhills On Nov. 25 Found Safe
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – 15-year-old Davee Biddle has been located safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office. Pasco Sheriff’s deputies were searching for Davee Biddle, a missing-runaway 15-year-old. Biddle is 5’4”, around 120 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen on
hotelnewsresource.com
Quality Inn by Choice Hotels Located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida Sold for $5,650,000
DSH Hotel Advisors announced that Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal of the firm, and Randy B. Taylor, Vice President Investments, arranged the sale of the 68-room Quality Inn by Choice Hotels located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida. The hotel sold for $5,650,000 on November 17th, 2022. DSH Hotel Advisors represented the seller, Maya Motels Inc, and the buyer, SMP Hospitality, LLC.
