Marion County, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Man arrested for possession, trafficking in Meth

A man from Myakka City with a warrant out for his arrest in Manatee County was arrested in Homosassa in the early morning Tuesday, Nov. 29, for trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of MDMA and methadone without a prescription. After deputies ran the plates on a truck that passed by...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Wawa manager who stole $25,000 ordered to pick up litter for 200 hours

A Lady Lake woman who stole $25,000 from a Wawa convenience store where she worked as a manager has been ordered to spend 200 hours picking up litter. She must also make financial restitution to her former employer. Kristina Calkins, 36, who lives at Recreation Plantation on County Road 466,...
LADY LAKE, FL
WCJB

Motorcyclist found dead in Bradford County after a crash

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from archer is dead after a motorcycle crash in Bradford County last night. State Troopers say a 64-year-old man was riding a motorcycle South on US Highway 301 around 9:30 p.m. When he came to the T-intersection with State Road 223, he drove straight...
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
WCJB

2 Injured and 1 dead in a crash in Putnam County

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 people are seriously hurt and 1 man is dead after a crash in Putnam County this afternoon. A 56-year-old man from Crescent City was driving southbound in an SUV on US-17 when he crossed over the center line and hit a van in the opposite lane.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Homeless woman with stolen backpack arrested after found in broken down truck

A homeless woman with a stolen backpack was arrested after she was found in a broken down truck. Sarah Lee Kilby, 35, was found at about 1 a.m. Wednesday in the green Ford pickup parked on the sidewalk on the northbound side of State Road 25, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. She initially told police she was waiting for a friend to pick her up.
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
pasconewsonline.com

HERNANDO COUNTY: Teen reportedly shot walking home from Brooksville park

BROOKSVILLE, FLa. A 13-year-old is recovering from a gunshot wound after being shot while walking home from a Brooksville Park Thursday night. According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, the teen was reportedly walking home from the Hill N Dale Community Park and was shot. The injuries are non-life threating and detectives are continuing to investigate the incident to obtain additional details from the victim. No additional details were provided from the Sheriff's Office.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

K-9 apprehends woman on probation who ran from deputy

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Ashley Brittany Dames, 33, was arrested early this morning and charged with burglary, drug possession, and resisting arrest after she allegedly fled a vehicle that was pulled over by a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper. A Florida Highway Patrol Trooper saw a pickup truck run a...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake police arrest homeless man with long criminal record

Lady Lake police arrested a homeless man with a criminal record which includes being caught with a stolen Walmart shopping cart. Joseph Brock Liddle, 32, was spotted in the wee hours on Wednesday in the vicinity of Hartsock Sawmill Road and U.S. Hwy. 27/441 on property from which he had previously been trespassed, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Liddle had his hands in the air and asked the police officer not to “freak out,” the report said.
LADY LAKE, FL
WESH

FHP: Motorcyclist dies following crash with deer

PALM COAST, Fla. — A motorcyclist traveling eastbound on Firethorn Road in Flagler County died from injuries sustained from a crash when two deer walked into the path of his motorcycle early Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Around 12:45 a.m. the motorcyclist, 50, from Palm Coast...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man killed in Dunnellon, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed in Dunnellon Monday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives were called to a scene along Walnut Street in the morning at the request of Dunnellon police. Investigators did not say how the man died, only that it is...
DUNNELLON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Homeless man and woman arrested for squatting in vacant house

Deputies arrested a homeless man and woman in the early morning hours Tuesday, Nov. 29, for squatting in a vacant house in Beverly Hills after the homeowner confirmed they wanted to pursue charges. Deputies were patrolling the area when they spotted one of the defendants, 39-year-old Lucas Calcagni, in all...
BEVERLY HILLS, FL
hotelnewsresource.com

Quality Inn by Choice Hotels Located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida Sold for $5,650,000

DSH Hotel Advisors announced that Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal of the firm, and Randy B. Taylor, Vice President Investments, arranged the sale of the 68-room Quality Inn by Choice Hotels located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida. The hotel sold for $5,650,000 on November 17th, 2022. DSH Hotel Advisors represented the seller, Maya Motels Inc, and the buyer, SMP Hospitality, LLC.
SPRING HILL, FL

